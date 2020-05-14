Santander Consumer : USA Foundation Makes $1.3 Million in COVID-19-Related Charitable Grants

DALLAS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC"), announced today that the Santander Consumer USA Inc. Foundation has made charitable grants totaling $1.3 million to 18 nonprofit organizations in the communities in which SC operates.
The Foundation was funded by a $3 million donation from SC. The grants are part of Santander Consumer's corporate social responsibility program and support organizations that are providing services aimed at helping to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their communities, including virtual classroom capability, support for homeless residents, childcare services for working parents, clinics and shelters for vulnerable families and food distribution efforts.
The grants support the 18 organizations and the communities in which they operate in the following ways:
- United Way of Metropolitan Dallas – Coronavirus Response and Recovery Fund (Texas) – $75,000 to fund community based organizations that assist those who have been hit hardest by pandemic.
- Arizona Community Foundation - Arizona COVID-19 Response Fund (Arizona) – $25,000 to help nonprofit organizations with immediate need and on rolling basis.
- Mile High United Way - Colorado COVID Relief Fund (Colorado) – $25,000 to provide funding to support medical and cleaning supplies, food services, early childhood education, small business support, and behavioral health services.
- United Way of Miami-Dade - Miami Pandemic Response Fund (Florida) – $25,000 to address short-term impacts on vulnerable families and small businesses as well as build long-term economic resilience.
- World Central Kitchen - #ChefsforAmerica (Puerto Rico/U.S.) – $50,000 to focus on identifying need and providing meals, while leveraging critical food infrastructure in communities.
- Boys and Girls Club of East Valley – Metro Phoenix (Arizona) – $100,000 to provide childcare services for working parents, including essential service providers deemed as such under COVID-19 restrictions.
- Food Bank of the Rockies (Colorado) – $50,000 to support food distribution during COVID-19.
- United Food Bank (Arizona) – $50,000 to support food distribution during the pandemic.
- North Texas Food Bank (Texas) – $50,000 to support food distribution during COVID-19.
- A New Leaf, Inc. (Arizona) – $100,000 to support the programs, clinics and shelters that remain open during the crisis to serve the community.
- Genesis Women's Shelter & Support (Texas) - $50,000 to support the unexpected increase in the emergency shelter food budget due to the pandemic.
- YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas (Texas) – $50,000 to provide childcare services for working parents, including essential service providers deemed as such under COVID-19 restrictions.
- Visiting Nurse Association of Texas (Texas) – $100,000 to help fund increased demand for Meals on Wheels program due to COVID-19.
- Dallas Education Foundation (Texas) – $150,000 to help Dallas ISD further its distance learning programs and develop a virtual classroom environment for 7,700+ PTECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) students.
- Parkland Hospital Foundation – Public Health Preparedness Fund (Texas) – $100,000 to help the hospital respond to the most urgent needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Family Gateway (Texas) – $100,000 to support critical operations of the emergency shelter based on increased demand during the pandemic.
- Vogel Alcove (Texas) – $100,000 to support general operations based on the increasing and unexpected needs of homeless families resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.
- Café Momentum (Texas) – $100,000 to help fund Café's "Momentum E.A.T.s" program, which launched due to COVID-19, to provide meal kits for food-insecure students and families.
Mahesh Aditya, SC President and CEO, said, "We understand that the impact of the Coronavirus is devastating and far-reaching, both economically and emotionally, and we have selected organizations to support that can help make the biggest impact on the greatest number of people. Community giving is a core responsibility of a company such as ours, and I'm pleased that we can continue to make an impact during this challenging time in the communities in which our employees and customers live and work."
"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Santander Consumer, which will allow Café Momentum to continue providing vital hours of influence to our youth while giving back to those in need within our community," said Margaret Windham, the Dallas restaurant's chief operating and development officer. "We want to thank Santander Consumer for believing in us and for standing by our side during these uncertain times."
SC has committed $3 million to date in 2020 to support organizations serving vulnerable populations in its communities hit hardest by the crisis. In addition to SC's giving efforts, Santander Group recently announced the mobilization of €100 million worldwide (nearly $109 million US) to fund initiatives to combat the coronavirus. As part of this effort, Santander US is expediting $15 million in charitable giving this year across the U.S and will provide $25 million in financing to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).
