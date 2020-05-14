Santander Consumer : USA Foundation Makes $1.3 Million in COVID-19-Related Charitable Grants

DALLAS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC"), announced today that the Santander Consumer USA Inc. Foundation has made charitable grants totaling $1.3 million to 18 nonprofit organizations in the communities in which SC operates.

The Foundation was funded by a $3 million donation from SC. The grants are part of Santander Consumer's corporate social responsibility program and support organizations that are providing services aimed at helping to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their communities, including virtual classroom capability, support for homeless residents, childcare services for working parents, clinics and shelters for vulnerable families and food distribution efforts.

The grants support the 18 organizations and the communities in which they operate in the following ways:

Mahesh Aditya, SC President and CEO, said, "We understand that the impact of the Coronavirus is devastating and far-reaching, both economically and emotionally, and we have selected organizations to support that can help make the biggest impact on the greatest number of people. Community giving is a core responsibility of a company such as ours, and I'm pleased that we can continue to make an impact during this challenging time in the communities in which our employees and customers live and work."

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Santander Consumer, which will allow Café Momentum to continue providing vital hours of influence to our youth while giving back to those in need within our community," said Margaret Windham, the Dallas restaurant's chief operating and development officer. "We want to thank Santander Consumer for believing in us and for standing by our side during these uncertain times."

SC has committed $3 million to date in 2020 to support organizations serving vulnerable populations in its communities hit hardest by the crisis. In addition to SC's giving efforts, Santander Group recently announced the mobilization of €100 million worldwide (nearly $109 million US) to fund initiatives to combat the coronavirus. As part of this effort, Santander US is expediting $15 million in charitable giving this year across the U.S and will provide $25 million in financing to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).

To learn more about Santander Consumer's community giving, please visit https://santanderconsumerusa.com/our-company/our-community.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 2.9 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $60 billion (for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020), and is headquartered in Dallas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)

