Santander Consumer : USA and Chrysler Capital respond to Coronavirus impact on customers and communities

DALLAS, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA ("SC") and Chrysler Capital today announced several initiatives to support customers and colleagues as the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) affects our communities.

What we are doing for our customers:

We are taking proactive steps to assist affected customers who are suffering financial hardship.

Our Customer Assistance Team is providing additional customer support, including:

Expanded payment deferrals



Late charge waivers



Lease extensions

We are keeping customers informed about this evolving situation in several ways.

Santander Consumer USA customers should call 888-222-4227 or log on to SantanderConsumerUSA.com for Coronavirus-related inquiries.

Chrysler Capital customers should call 855-563-5635 or log on to ChryslerCapital.com for Coronavirus-related inquiries.

What we are doing for our dealers:

We have partnered with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ("FCA") to launch new incentive programs Including:

90 days to first payment on select FCA models



0% Annual Percentage Rate for 84 months on select 2019/2020 FCA models

Our business continuity contingency plans have allowed credit analysts, funders and other essential staff to work remotely, limiting the impact to dealers in the event we are required to close a site.

What we are doing for our employees:

The health and well-being of our colleagues and customers is a top priority for SC and Chrysler Capital. We are doing our part to help curb the virus spread and have instituted work from home and other dispersed work locations to support greater social distance. We also are taking additional steps to ensure a safe and healthy work environment for our colleagues including:

Increasing the frequency and scope of the cleaning protocols at all of our facilities



Eliminating non-essential travel

Established a Temporary Emergency Paid Leave Program that provides employees with up to 80 hours of additional paid time off to use – either continuously or intermittently, and before exhausting other paid time off – to assist with dependent care needs related to the Coronavirus

Providing $250 a week in pay premiums for frontline customer support workers to help defray additional costs incurred while coming to work during the pandemic

"During this unprecedented time, Santander Consumer and Chrysler Capital customers, employees, dealers and partners need our support and the assurance that we will assist them in the days ahead," said Mahesh Aditya, President and CEO of Santander Consumer USA. "We believe that we have a responsibility to take the steps we are announcing today, and we will continue to work with all our stakeholders as we face the Coronavirus together."

The SC leadership team, along with the Santander US leadership team, continues to monitor the situation closely and is following guidance from relevant authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and various state and local governments.

