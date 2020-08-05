Santen Pharmaceutical : Reports the 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020 Consolidated Performance

Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors)
(JPY millions)
1. Consolidated Performance for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
(1) Operating Results (Core basis)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
% change
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Revenue
59,136
57,563
(2.7％)
Core operating profit
12,794
11,655
(8.9％)
Core net profit for the period
9,671
8,807
(8.9％)
Core net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company
9,680
8,872
(8.3％)
Basic core earnings per share (yen)
24.25
22.21
Diluted core earnings per share (yen)
24.19
22.16
(IFRS)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
% change
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Revenue
59,136
57,563
(2.7%)
Operating profit
9,246
8,016
(13.3%)
Profit before tax
9,002
8,359
(7.1%)
Net profit for the period
6,390
6,124
(4.2%)
Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company
6,399
6,189
(3.3%)
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,423
8,734
260.4%
Basic earnings per share (yen)
16.03
15.49
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
15.99
15.46
(2) Financial Position
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
Total assets
408,768
409,586
Total equity
302,560
305,824
Total equity attributable to owners of the company
302,865
306,193
Total equity attributable to owners of the company ratio
74.1％
74.8％
Equity per share attributable to owners of the company (yen)
758.50
766.60
2. Dividends
Year to
Year to
(Forecasts)
Year to
March 2020
March 2021
March 2021
First quarter dividends per share (yen)
－
－
－
Second quarter dividends per share (yen)
13.00
－
14.00
Third quarter dividends per share (yen)
－
－
－
Year-end dividends per share (yen)
14.00
－
14.00
Annual dividends per share (yen)
27.00
－
28.00
(Note): Revisions to the forecasts of dividends from the latest announcement: No
3. Consolidated Forecasts of Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Core basis)
Year to
% change
March 2021
Revenue
235,000
(2.7%)
Core operating profit
52,000
4.0%
Core net profit for the year
38,700
7.8%
Basic core earnings per share (yen)
97.67
(IFRS)
Year to
% change
March 2021
Revenue
235,000
(2.7％)
Operating profit
35,000
4.4％
Profit before tax
34,000
5.9％
Net profit for the year
23,000
5.9％
Basic earnings per share (yen)
58.35
(Note): Revisions to the forecasts of consolidated results from the latest announcement: No
The earnings forecasts contained in this report are based on certain assumptions for the impact of COVID-19 by region and actual results may differ from these forecasts. The Company will promptly disclose any changes to its full-year earnings forecasts if they reach the level at which they should be revised.
Please refer to "1. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Results (1) Summary of Consolidated Results" on page 2 of the attached material for details of the reconciliation from IFRS basis figures to core-based figures.
*Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
(i)
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
: No
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i)
: No
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates
: No
(3) Number of ordinary shares issued
(i) Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares)
June 30, 2020
400,151,754 shares
March 31, 2020
400,028,254 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of period
June 30, 2020
608,065 shares
March 31, 2020
608,065 shares
(iii) Average number of outstanding shares
The first quarter ended June 30, 2020
399,371,208 shares
The first quarter ended June 30, 2019
399,095,566 shares
*This financial summary is not subject to audit by a certified public accountant or auditing firm.
*Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts
(Notes on forward-looking statements)
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors.
(Method of obtaining supplementary explanatory materials for financial results and results presentation contents)
The Santen Group plans to hold a briefing on the results for securities analysts and institutional investors on August 5, 2020. The materials used in this briefing will be posted on our website.
Accompanying Materials - Contents
1. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Results…………………………………………………………..
2
(1)
Summary of Consolidated Results...........................................................………………...........
2
(2)
Summary of Financial Position..................................................................…………………......
6
(3)
Information about Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking
7
Statements…………………………………………………………………………………………………
2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes.....................………..... 8
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income……….. 8
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position......................…………...... 9
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity....................……………... 11
(4)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows....................................................
13
(5)
Notes for Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ...........................................
Summary of Consolidated Results
(I) Consolidated Results
Core basis*1(refer to Page4)
Revenue
Core operating profit
Core net profit for the period
Core net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company
(JPY millions)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Year-on-year change
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
59,136
57,563
(2.7％)
12,794
11,655
(8.9％)
9,671
8,807
(8.9％)
9,680
8,872
(8.3％)
[Revenue]
Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 2.7% year on year to ¥57.6 billion.
In the mainstay prescription pharmaceuticals business, sales decreased year on year due to the impact of COVID-19 in China and other Asian countries. Despite of COVID-19 situation, sales in Japan and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) remained firm and continued to grow.
The breakdown of revenue is as follows:
Upper: Amount
Lower: Year-on-year change
(JPY millions)
Japan
China
Asia
EMEA
Americas
Total
35,078
3,862
9,384
222
54,336
Prescription
5,790
pharmaceuticals
4.4％
(14.1％)
(11.5％)
0.3％
6.9％
0.2％
1,975
67
2,043
OTC
－
－
－
pharmaceuticals
(45.7％)
－
(11.2％)
－
－
(45.0％)
Medical devices
645
－
－
182
－
827
(11.5％)
－
－
74.7％
(100.0％)
(0.8％)
317
Others
16
24
－
－
357
0.5％
28.1％
64.4％
－
－
4.2％
Total
38,016
5,806
3,953
9,566
222
57,563
(0.7％)
(14.0％)
(11.2％)
1.2％
6.6％
(2.7％)
(NOTE)
Represents revenue from sales to external customers.
Classified into countries or regions based on customer location. China is not included in Asia.
- 2 -
Japan
Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by 4.4% year on year to ¥35.1 billion. Revenue of major products are as follows.
In the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the Company launched "Eylea*2(refer to Page4) Intravitreal Injection KIT", a prefilled syringe formulation of intravitreal VEGF Inhibitor Eylea.
Revenue of major products are as follows.
Glaucoma and ocular hypertension
Tapros ophthalmic solution
¥2.4 billion (YoY -1.0%)
Tapcom ophthalmic solution
¥0.7 billion (YoY +2.5%)
Cosopt ophthalmic solution
¥2.0 billion (YoY +3.3%)
Eybelis ophthalmic solution
¥0.6 billion (YoY +106.6%)
Dry Eye
Diquas ophthalmic solution
¥3.0 billion (YoY -16.4%)
Allergy
Alesion ophthalmic solution*3(refer to Page4)
¥3.0 billion (YoY +43.8%)
Intravitreal VEGF inhibitor
Eylea (solution for intravitreal injection)
¥16.8 billion (YoY +10.9 %)
China
On a JPY basis, revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 14.1% year on year (-8.4% excluding FX impact), to ¥5.8 billion. Revenue of major products are as follows.
Dry Eye
Hyalein ophthalmic solution
¥2.3 billion (YoY -2.8%)
Bacterial conjunctivitis
Cravit ophthalmic solution
¥2.2 billion (YoY -27.1%)
Asia (excluding China)
On a JPY basis, revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 11.5% year on year (-7.0% excluding FX impact), to ¥3.9billion. Revenue of major products are as follows.
Glaucoma and ocular hypertension
Tapros ophthalmic solution
¥0.5 billion (YoY -8.1%)
Tapcom ophthalmic solution
¥0.1 billion (YoY +24.1%)
Cosopt ophthalmic solution
¥1.0 billion (YoY +0.2%)
Dry Eye
Diquas ophthalmic solution
¥0.5 billion (YoY -41.4%)
EMEA
On a JPY basis, revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 0.3% year on year (+4.0% excluding FX impact), to ¥9.4billion. Revenue of major products are as follows.
Glaucoma and ocular hypertension
Tapros ophthalmic solution
￥1.7 billion (YoY +2.8%)
Tapcom ophthalmic solution
￥0.7 billion (YoY +22.4%)
Cosopt ophthalmic solution
￥2.5 billion (YoY +6.0%)
Trusopt ophthalmic solution
￥0.7 billion (YoY -2.3%)
Dry Eye
Ikervis
￥0.7 billion (YoY -0.1%)
- 3 -
Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 45.0% year on year to ¥2.0 billion.
Santen continues to focus on high-end products such as the Sante Beauteye series, new Sante Medical series, and Soft Santear series.
Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 0.8% year on year to ¥0.8 billion. We are focusing on promoting Lentis Comfort and Eternity series.
Other revenues amounted to ¥0.4 billion. This is due to sales of supplements, and cleaning of dustless and aseptic clothing at consolidated subsidiary Clair Co., Ltd.
[Core operating profit]
Gross profit in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 6.3% year on year to ¥32.8 billion. SG&A expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 3.1% year on year to ¥15.6 billion. R&D expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 9.0% year on year to ¥5.6 billion.
As a result, operating profit on a core basis in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 8.9% year on year to ¥11.7 billion.
*1 With the adoption of IFRS, the Santen Group discloses financial information on a core basis, which is calculated by excluding certain income and expense item from the IFRS basis, as an indicator of ordinary performance. The core basis is calculated by adjusting the following income and expense items, which are deducted from IFRS results, and the related income tax expense.
Amortization of intangible assets associated with products
Other income
Other expenses
Finance income
Finance expenses
One-timeexpenses related to acquisitions of companies included in SG&A
*2 Co-promoted product of Bayer Yakuhin, Ltd. (MAH)
*3 Includes Alesion LX
- 4 -
B) IFRS basis
Revenue
Operating profit
Net profit for the period
Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company
(JPY millions)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Year-on-year change
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
59,136
57,563
(2.7％)
9,246
8,016
(13.3％)
6,390
6,124
(4.2％)
6,399
6,189
(3.3％)
[Revenue]
There are no adjustments from the core basis.
[Operating profit]
There are no adjustments to gross profit, SG&A expenses, and R&D expenses from the core basis.
Amortization of intangible assets associated with products in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 1.2% year on year to ¥2.4 billion. This was mainly due to the amortization of intangible assets associated with products acquired from Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S) in 2014, Ikervis which was launched in Europe in 2015, and DE-128 (PRESERFLO MicroShunt) acquired in connection with the acquisition of InnFocus, Inc. in 2016 (amortization began in April 2019).
Other income amounted to ¥0.2 billion.
Other expenses amounted to ¥1.4billion. This was mainly due to the revaluation of the InnFocus contingent payment.
As a result, operating profit on a IFRS basis in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 13.3% year on year to ¥8.0 billion.
[Quarterly Net profit]
Financial income amounted to ¥0.5 billion. Financial expenses amounted to ¥0.2billion.
Income tax expenses amounted to ¥2.2billion. The tax burden ratio decreased from the same period of the previous fiscal year mainly due to changes in the profit composition ratio of group companies.
As a result, quarterly net income in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 4.2% year on year to ¥6.1 billion.
[Net profit attributable to owners of the company]
Net profit attributable to owners of the company in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 3.3% year on year to ¥6.2 billion. The ratio to revenue was 10.8%.
Research & Development Activities
DE-111 (STN10111, generic name: tafluprost / timolol maleate) is a fixed dose combination drug of a prostaglandin F2α derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker. Phase 3 trial was started in January 2019 in China.
DE-117 (STN10117, generic name: omidenepag isopropyl) is an EP2 receptor agonist. Phase 3 trials were started in September 2018 in the U.S. The product was launched in November 2018 in Japan and received marketing approval in December 2019 in Korea with successive filings in Asian countries.
DE-126 (STN10126, generic name: sepetaprost) is a dual agonist that activates both FP and EP3 receptors. Phase 2b trial was completed in the U.S. and Japan.
- 5 -
DE-128 is a device for glaucoma. The company has completed Premarket Approval rolling submission to the FDA in June 2020 in the U.S. The device was launched in January 2019 in Europe. The company filed successively for marketing approval in Asian countries following Korean filing in March 2020.
DE-130A (STN10130, generic name: latanoprost) is an ophthalmic emulsion of a prostaglandin F2α derivative. Phase 3 trial was started in April 2019 in Europe and Asia.
DE-109 (STN10109, generic name: sirolimus) is being developed for the treatment of uveitis. An additional phase 3 trial was started in December 2018 in the U.S.
DE-127 (STN10127, generic name: atropine sulfate) is for the treatment of myopia. Phase 2 trial was completed in April 2020 in Asia and Phase 2/3 trial was started in August 2019 in Japan.
MD-16 is a toric intraocular lens for correcting astigmatism, which is implanted to treat aphakia after cataract surgery. The company received manufacturing and marketing approval in November 2019 in Japan.
The numbering method for development codes has changed. We show both existing development codes (DE-XXX) and new development codes (STNXXXXX).
Summary of Financial Position
(I) Assets, equity and liabilities
Total assets at the end of the first quarter amounted to ¥409.6 billion.
Despite a decline in cash and cash equivalents and trade and other receivables, there was an increase of ¥0.8 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to an increase in intangible assets and financial assets resulting from the conclusion of a licensing contract with jCyte, Inc. (U.S.) for the jCell therapy program.
Equity amounted to ¥305.8 billion. This was an increase of ¥3.3 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to an increase in other components of equity, retained earnings and other factors.
Liabilities amounted to ¥103.8 billion which decreased by ¥2.4 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to the decrease of income tax payable due to the payment of corporate tax, despite of an increase in deferred tax liabilities and trade and other palables.
As a result, the ratio of equity attributable to owners of the company to total assets increased by 0.7 points from the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 to 74.8%
(II) Cash Flows
Cash flows from operating activities amounted to ¥7.4 billion. (¥5.0 billion in the three months ended June 30, 2019). This was mainly due to the net profit of ¥6.1 billion and decrease in trade and other receivables of ¥4.9 billion, offset by income taxes paid of ¥6.1 billion.
Cash flows from investing activities amounted to ¥10.6 billion. (¥1.4 billion in the three months ended June 30, 2019). This was mainly due to payment for acquisition of intangible assets associated with the conclusion of a licensing contract with jCyte, Inc. (U.S.) for the jCell therapy program amounting to ¥7.0 billion and payment for acquisition of investments amounting to ¥2.2billion.
Cash flows from financing activities amounted to ¥6.0 billion. (¥5.7 billion in the three months ended June 30, 2019). This was mainly due to cash dividends paid of ¥5.5 billion.
As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased by ¥9.1 billion from the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 to ¥82.3 billion.
- 6 -
Information about Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking Statements
The results for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review have generally in line with forecast. No changes have been made to the forecasts of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 announced on May 8, 2020.
(1)Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
IFRS
(JPY millions)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Revenue
59,136
57,563
Cost of sales
(24,120)
(24,741)
Gross profit
35,016
32,822
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(16,047)
(15,551)
Research and development expenses
(6,174)
(5,616)
Amortization on intangible assets associated with products
(2,477)
(2,448)
Other income
101
176
Other expenses
(1,172)
(1,367)
Operating profit
9,246
8,016
Finance income
441
530
Finance expenses
(684)
(187)
Profit before tax
9,002
8,359
Income tax expenses
(2,612)
(2,235)
Net profit for the period
6,390
6,124
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Net gain on financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustments
－
－
(909)
2,752
(3,058)
(142)
Other comprehensive income
(3,967)
2,610
Total comprehensive income
2,423
8,734
Profit attributable to
Owners of the company
6,399
6,189
Non-controlling interests
(9)
(65)
Net profit for the period
6,390
6,124
Total comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of the company
2,509
8,798
Non-controlling interests
(86)
(64)
Total comprehensive income
2,423
8,734
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (yen)
16.03
15.49
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
15.99
15.46
Core basis
(JPY millions)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Revenue
59,136
57,563
Core operating profit
12,794
11,655
Core net profit for the period
9,671
8,807
Basic core earnings per share (yen)
24.25
22.21
Diluted core earnings per share (yen)
24.19
22.16
Core profit attributable to
Owners of the company
9,680
8,872
Non-controlling interests
(9)
(65)
Core net profit for the period
9,671
8,807
- 8 -
(2)Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Assets
(JPY millions)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
35,601
35,735
Intangible assets
119,850
123,720
Financial assets
30,848
37,000
Deferred tax assets
2,100
2,297
Other non-current assets
1,813
1,780
Total non-current assets
190,212
200,533
Current assets
Inventories
35,282
38,663
Trade and other receivables
86,999
82,174
Other financial assets
452
542
Other current assets
4,392
5,328
Cash and cash equivalents
91,430
82,346
Total current assets
218,556
209,053
Total assets
408,768
409,586
- 9 -
Equity and liabilities
(JPY millions)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Equity
Share capital
8,366
8,411
Capital surplus
8,746
8,833
Treasury shares
(1,033)
(1,033)
Retained earnings
273,422
274,018
Other components of equity
13,364
15,963
Total equity attributable to owners of the company
302,865
306,193
Non-controlling interests
(305)
(369)
Total equity
302,560
305,824
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Financial liabilities
27,592
28,575
Net defined benefit liabilities
1,738
1,987
Provisions
570
579
Deferred tax liabilities
7,228
8,788
Other non-current liabilities
1,483
1,496
Total non-current liabilities
38,611
41,425
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
32,578
33,815
Other financial liabilities
18,777
18,325
Income tax payable
6,848
2,826
Provisions
633
718
Other current liabilities
8,761
6,653
Total current liabilities
67,597
62,337
Total liabilities
106,208
103,762
Total equity and liabilities
408,768
409,586
- 10 -
(3)Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements t of Changes in Equity
Three months ended June 30, 2019
(JPY millions)
Other components of equity
Share
Capital
Treasury
Retained
Net gain or loss on
Remeasurements
financial assets
capital
surplus
shares
earnings
of defined benefit
measured at fair value
plans
through other
comprehensive income
Balance at April 1, 2019
8,252
8,661
(1,131)
258,659
－
10,230
Comprehensive income
Net profit for the period
6,399
Other comprehensive income
(909)
Total comprehensive income
－
－
－
6,399
－
(909)
Transactions with owners
Issuance of new shares
31
31
Acquisition of treasury shares
(0)
Dividends
(5,189)
Share-based payments
23
Other
418
(418)
Total transactions with owners
31
54
(0)
(4,771)
－
(418)
Balance at June 30, 2019
8,283
8,715
(1,131)
260,287
－
8,904
(JPY millions)
Other components of equity
Total equity
Foreign
Subscription
attributable
Non-controlling
Total
currency
to owners of
interests
equity
rights to
Total
translation
the company
shares
adjustments
Balance at April 1, 2019
5,428
802
16,461
290,900
1,672
292,572
Comprehensive income
Net profit for the period
－
6,399
(9)
6,390
Other comprehensive income
(2,981)
(3,890)
(3,890)
(77)
(3,967)
Total comprehensive income
(2,981)
－
(3,890)
2,509
(86)
2,423
Transactions with owners
Issuance of new shares
(35)
(35)
28
28
Acquisition of treasury shares
－
(0)
(0)
Dividends
－
(5,189)
(5,189)
Share-based payments
－
23
23
Other
(418)
－
－
Total transactions with owners
－
(35)
(452)
(5,138)
－
(5,138)
Balance at June 30, 2019
2,447
768
12,118
288,271
1,586
289,857
- 11 -
Three months ended June 30, 2020
(JPY millions)
Other components of equity
Share
Capital
Treasury
Retained
Net gain or loss on
Remeasurements
financial assets
capital
surplus
shares
earnings
of defined benefit
measured at fair value
plans
through other
comprehensive income
Balance at April 1, 2020
8,366
8,746
(1,033)
273,422
－
11,150
Comprehensive income
Net profit for the period
6,189
Other comprehensive income
2,752
Total comprehensive income
－
－
－
6,189
－
2,752
Transactions with owners
Issuance of new shares
45
45
Dividends
(5,592)
Share-based payments
43
Total transactions with owners
45
88
－
(5,592)
－
－
Balance at June 30, 2020
8,411
8,833
(1,033)
274,018
－
13,902
(JPY millions)
Other components of equity
Total equity
Foreign
Subscription
attributable
Non-controlling
Total
currency
to owners of
interests
equity
rights to
Total
translation
the company
shares
adjustments
Balance at April 1, 2020
1,529
686
13,364
302,865
(305)
302,560
Comprehensive income
Net profit for the period
－
6,189
(65)
6,124
Other comprehensive income
(143)
2,609
2,609
1
2,610
Total comprehensive income
(143)
－
2,609
8,798
(64)
8,734
Transactions with owners
Issuance of new shares
(10)
(10)
80
80
Dividends
－
(5,592)
(5,592)
Share-based payments
－
43
43
Total transactions with owners
－
(10)
(10)
(5,470)
－
(5,470)
Balance at June 30, 2020
1,386
676
15,963
306,193
(369)
305,824
- 12 -
(4)Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(JPY millions)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Ⅰ . Cash flows from operating activities:
Net profit for the period
6,390
6,124
Depreciation and amortization
4,122
4,116
Impairment losses
－
114
Finance expenses (income)
(231)
(242)
Income tax expenses
2,612
2,235
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables
1,841
4,923
Decrease (increase) in inventories
1,361
(3,235)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
(4,885)
1,210
Increase (decrease) in provisions and net defined benefit liabilities
217
322
Other
(339)
(2,262)
Subtotal
11,089
13,304
Interest received
24
23
Dividends received
258
243
Interest paid
(59)
(39)
Income tax paid
(6,313)
(6,086)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
4,999
7,445
Ⅱ. Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for acquisition of investments
－
(2,202)
Proceeds from sales of investments
760
－
Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(1,182)
(1,330)
Payments for acquisition of intangible assets
(924)
(7,024)
Other
(8)
(8)
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
(1,355)
(10,564)
Ⅲ. Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term loans
－
113
Dividends paid
(5,102)
(5,520)
Repayments of lease obligation
(669)
(684)
Other
28
80
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
(5,743)
(6,012)
Ⅳ. Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,099)
(9,130)
Ⅴ. Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
70,796
91,430
Ⅵ. Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(899)
46
Ⅶ. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
67,798
82,346
- 13 -
Notes to Consolidated Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Going Concern Assumption)
Not applicable.
(Significant Subsequent Events)
Not applicable.
- 14 -
3. Consolidated Reference
(1) Revenue of Major Products
(JPY millions)
Three months
Year ended March 31, 2020
Year ending March 31, 2021
Brand name
Therapeutic
Region
Changes
Year ended
Changes
Three months
Changes
ended
from the same
from the same
ended
from the same
Generic name/formulation
category
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
period of
period of
June 30, 2020
period of
Actual
Actual
previous year
previous year
Actual
previous year
Total
4,549
20.8%
15,181
1.0%
3,291
(27.7%)
Cravit
Bacterial
Japan
722
(19.6%)
2,571
(19.0%)
521
(27.8%)
China
2,997
41.9%
9,509
7.3%
2,186
(27.1%)
levofloxacin/ophthalmic solution
conjunctivitis
Asia
448
33.5%
1,726
13.3%
386
(13.7%)
EMEA
384
(8.6%)
1,375
(6.3%)
197
(48.6%)
Tarivid
Bacterial
Total
410
14.6%
1,472
1.9%
319
(22.1%)
Japan
112
(17.6%)
414
(14.0%)
89
(20.6%)
ofloxacin/ophthalmic solution
conjunctivitis
China
179
22.6%
585
(2.4%)
149
(17.0%)
Asia
119
56.5%
473
30.0%
82
(31.4%)
Tapcom
Total
1,356
17.4%
5,405
12.9%
1,529
12.7%
Japan
668
3.8%
2,521
(1.1%)
685
2.5%
tafluprost-timolol maleate/
Glaucoma
Asia
98
49.5%
383
24.2%
122
24.1%
combination ophthalmic solution
EMEA
590
32.5%
2,501
29.6%
722
22.4%
Total
4,662
1.0%
17,901
(0.6%)
4,672
0.2%
Tapros
Glaucoma
Japan
2,396
(0.7%)
9,123
(4.5%)
2,372
(1.0%)
China
85
122.2%
395
73.5%
114
33.8%
tafluprost/ophthalmic solution
Asia
502
3.7%
1,892
1.9%
461
(8.1%)
EMEA
1,678
(0.0%)
6,491
1.8%
1,725
2.8%
Cosopt
Total
5,398
(11.9%)
21,045
(4.3%)
5,609
3.9%
dorzolamide hydrochloride-timolol
Glaucoma
Japan
1,977
(28.4%)
7,723
(13.4%)
2,042
3.3%
maleate/combination ophthalmic
Asia
1,047
11.7%
4,052
10.3%
1,050
0.2%
solution
EMEA
2,374
(2.4%)
9,270
(1.3%)
2,516
6.0%
Timoptol
Total
682
(13.4%)
2,504
(12.9%)
614
(9.9%)
timolol maleate/ ophthalmic
Glaucoma
Japan
377
(18.2%)
1,349
(18.0%)
322
(14.7%)
solution
Asia
68
18.2%
226
2.2%
92
35.4%
(* Including Timoptol XE)
EMEA
236
(11.9%)
929
(7.8%)
200
(15.2%)
Trusopt
Total
1,159
0.4%
4,424
(3.5%)
1,082
(6.7%)
Japan
362
(9.0%)
1,350
(8.4%)
350
(3.2%)
dorzolamide hydrochloride/
Glaucoma
Asia
117
16.5%
411
(1.0%)
67
(42.7%)
ophthalmic solution
EMEA
680
3.7%
2,663
(1.3%)
664
(2.3%)
Eybelis
Total
285
－
1,629
278.1%
589
106.6%
omidenepag isopropyl/
Glaucoma
Japan
285
－
1,629
278.1%
589
106.6%
ophthalmic solution
Alesion
Total
2,120
(9.6%)
24,916
28.1%
3,047
43.8%
epinastine hydrochloride/
Allergy
ophthalmic solution
Japan
2,120
(9.6%)
24,916
28.1%
3,047
43.8%
(* Including Alesion LX)
Flumetholon
Total
808
(3.9%)
2,996
(9.3%)
650
(19.6%)
Japan
305
(24.6%)
1,272
(22.5%)
242
(20.8%)
fluorometholone/
Inflammation
China
381
19.7%
1,243
0.9%
325
(14.7%)
ophthalmic solution
Asia
122
3.1%
482
11.9%
83
(31.9%)
Kary Uni
Senile
Total
1,000
(1.5%)
4,056
(0.5%)
974
(2.6%)
Japan
647
(3.6%)
2,501
(4.0%)
616
(4.8%)
pirenoxine/
cataract
China
148
(12.6%)
704
(7.4%)
189
27.9%
ophthalmic solution
Asia
205
17.6%
852
19.6%
169
(17.5%)
Oftan Catachrom
Total
589
(6.0%)
2,241
(6.5%)
870
47.8%
cytochrome C, adenosine,
Senile
nicotinamide/
cataract
EMEA
589
(6.0%)
2,241
(6.5%)
870
47.8%
ophthalmic solution
Opegan Hi
Adjuvant for
Total
567
4.7%
2,672
24.0%
527
(7.0%)
sodium hyaluronate/
ophthalmic
Japan
567
4.7%
2,672
24.0%
527
(7.0%)
adjuvant for ophthalmic operations
operations
Eylea
Intravitreal VEGF
Total
15,148
8.4%
60,138
7.1%
16,802
10.9%
aflibercept/
inhibitor
Japan
15,148
8.4%
60,138
7.1%
16,802
10.9%
solution for intravitreal injection
Hyalein
Total
4,948
1.7%
17,609
(6.8%)
4,523
(8.6%)
Japan
2,139
(6.5%)
7,849
(10.4%)
1,815
(15.2%)
sodium hyaluronate/ophthalmic
Dry eye
China
2,417
21.7%
7,856
3.8%
2,349
(2.8%)
solution
Asia
392
(33.7%)
1,904
(26.0%)
359
(8.4%)
Diquas
Total
4,434
20.6%
15,970
3.9%
3,551
(19.9%)
Japan
3,605
7.4%
14,257
2.3%
3,012
(16.4%)
diquafosol sodium/ophthalmic
Dry eye
China
30
－
167
561.1%
71
132.3%
solution
Asia
799
147.9%
1,546
9.7%
468
(41.4%)
Ikervis
Dry eye
Total
920
27.2%
3,851
13.6%
939
2.1%
Asia
171
107.7%
738
60.9%
191
11.8%
ciclosporin/ophthalmic solution
EMEA
749
16.8%
3,113
6.2%
748
(0.1%)
Total
715
18.3%
2,912
15.9%
672
(6.0%)
Cationorm
Dry eye
Asia
47
28.3%
265
57.7%
71
50.3%
EMEA
500
(2.9%)
2,092
5.2%
438
(12.3%)
US
168
218.8%
555
56.3%
163
(2.8%)
Intraocular Lens
Total
183
－
1,065
728.6%
215
17.4%
Lentis Comfort
for Cataract
Japan
183
－
1,065
728.6%
215
17.4%
Treatment
OTC pharmaceuticals
Total
3,713
5.6%
12,034
(15.4%)
2,043
(45.0%)
Japan
3,637
5.3%
11,722
(15.8%)
1,975
(45.7%)
Asia
76
25.5%
312
6.5%
67
(11.2%)
The forecast of revenue of major products is not disclosed because the demand for products is uncertain due to COVID-19. The forecast is scheduled to be disclosed in the Q2 announcement.
15 -
(2) Research & Development
As of July 2020
Pipeline Development Status (Clinical Stage)
Generic name
Dev. code
Indication
Original/Licensor
Region P1
P2
P3
Filed Approved Launched
U.S.
sirolimus
DE-109
Uveitis
Original
Japan
(STN10109)
Europe
Asia
Apr-2015
An intravitreal injection with immunosuppressive effect, anti-angiogenic effect, etc. Started an additional Phase 3 in December 2018 in the U.S. Filed for marketing approval in April 2015 in Asia.
Generic name
Dev. code
Indication
Original/Licensor
Region
P1
P2
P3
Filed Approved Launched
tafluprost/
DE-111
Glaucoma/
Co-development with
China
timolol maleate
(STN10111)
Ocular hypertension
AGC
.A fixed dose combination drug of a prostaglandin F2α derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker. Launched in Japan in November 2014. Launched successively in European countries since January 2015. Launched successively in Asian countries since April 2016. Started Phase 3 in January 2019 in China.
Generic name
Dev. code
Indication
Original/Licensor
Region
P1
P2
P3 NDA Filed Approved Launched
omidenepag
DE-117
Glaucoma/
Co-development with
U.S.
Japan
Nov-2018
isopropyl
(STN10117)
Ocular hypertension
Ube Industries
Asia
Dec-2019
An EP2 receptor agonist with a new mechanism of action. Started Phase 3 in September 2018 in the U.S. Launched in November 2018 in Japan. Received marketing approval in Korea in December 2019 with successive filings planned for Asian countries.
Generic name
Dev. code
Indication
Original/Licensor
Region
P1
P2
P3
Filed Approved Launched
sepetaprost
DE-126
Glaucoma/
ONO
U.S.
(Phase 2b)
(STN10126)
Ocular hypertension
PHARMACEUTICAL
Japan
(Phase 2b)
A prostaglandin analogue eye drop drug product with a novel mode of action that is a dual agonist for both FP and EP3 receptorsfor the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Phase 2b completed in the U.S. and Japan.
Generic name
Dev. code
Indication
Original/Licensor
Region
P1
P2
P3
Filed Approved Launched
DE-127
Singapore Health
Japan
(Phase 2/3)
atropine sulfate
Myopia
Services, Nanyang
(STN10127)
Asia
Technological University
Muscarinic antagonist which reduces juvenile myopia progression. Started Phase 2/3 in August 2019 in Japan. Completed P2 in April 2020 in Asia.
－
Dev. code
Indication
Original/Licensor
Region
P1
P2
P3
Filed Approved Launched
U.S.
Jun-2020
glaucoma implant
DE-128
Glaucoma
Original
Europe
Jan-2019
device
Asia
Mar-2020
A drainage implant device designed to lower and sustain intraocular pressure (IOP) for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma through the drainage of aqueous humor. Completed Premarket Approval rolling submission to the FDA in June 2020 in the U.S. Launched in Europe in January 2019. Filed successively for marketing approval in Asian countries following Korean filing in March 2020.
Generic name
Dev. code
Indication
Original/Licensor
Region
P1
P2
P3
Filed Approved Launched
DE-130A
Glaucoma/
Europe
latanoprost
(STN10130,
Original
Ocular hypertension
Asia
Catioprost)
An ophthalmic emulsion of a prostaglandin F2α derivative, for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Started P3 trials in April 2019 in Europe and Asia.
－
Dev. code
Indication
Original/Licensor
Region
P1
P2
P3
Filed Approved Launched
intraocular lens
MD-16
Cataract
Oculentis
Japan
Nov-2019
A toric intraocular lens to treat aphakia after cataract surgery. Received manufacturing and marketing approval for Japan in November 2019.
Changes from Q4 FY19 (May 8, 2020)
Dev. code
Changes
DE-128
Completed Premarket Approval rolling submission to the FDA in June 2020 in the U.S.
The numbering method for development codes has changed. We show both existing development codes (DE-XXX) and new development codes (STNXXXXX).
- 16 -
Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and Amortization, Amortization of Intangible Assets Related to Products, and Research and Development Expenses
Capital expenditures
(JPY millions)
Three months ended
Year
Three months ended
Year
ended
ending
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Actual
Forecast
Consolidated
1,853
8,971
2,057
10,000
Note: Excluding the increase in right-of-use assets.
Depreciation and amortization
(JPY millions)
Three months ended
Year
Three months ended
Year
ended
ending
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Actual
Forecast
Manufacturing cost
566
2,144
607
2,310
Selling, general and
372
1,462
339
1,720
administrative expenses
R&D expenses
160
661
159
680
Consolidated total
1,098
4,267
1,105
4,710
Note: Excluding amortization on intangible assets associated with products, long-term advance expense and right-of-use assets.
Amortization on intangible assets associated with products
(JPY millions)
Three months ended
Year
Three months ended
Year
ended
ending
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Actual
Forecast
Intangible assets (Merck products)
1,452
5,808
1,452
5,740
Intangible assets (DE-128*)
705
2,798
691
2,830
Intangible assets (Ikervis)
174
684
168
710
Other
146
608
137
420
Consolidated total
2,477
9,898
2,448
9,700
* DE-128 (PRESERFLO MicroShunt)
Research and development expenses
(JPY millions)
Three months ended
Year
Three months ended
Year
ended
ending
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Actual
Forecast
Consolidated
6,174
23,341
5,616
23,000
Percent of revenue
10.4%
9.7%
9.8%
9.8%
(4) FOREX
(JPY)
The 1st quarter
Fiscal year ended
The 1st quarter
Fiscal year
Exchange rate (yen)
Major currency
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
ending March 31,
March 31, 2020
2019
2020
2021 (Forecasts)
US dollar
109.86
108.81
107.46
110.00
Euro
123.06
120.80
118.69
120.00
CNY
16.14
15.64
15.13
15.00
Forecasts in this report are based on the currently available information. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors including adverse economic conditions and others.
Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:08 UTC