Santen Pharmaceutical : Reports the 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020 Consolidated Performance

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (IFRS) Listed Company Name: Santen Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd Exchanges Listed: Tokyo (First section) Stock Code: 4536 URL: https://www.santen.com Representative: Shigeo Taniuchi, President and CEO Contact: Kaori Itagaki, IR Group Manager (+81-6-6321-7000) Filing of Securities Report (Scheduled): August 7, 2020 Preparation of Supplementary Material of the Yes Financial Results: Holding of Presentation of Financial Results: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors) (JPY millions) 1. Consolidated Performance for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (1) Operating Results (Core basis) Three months Three months ended ended % change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Revenue 59,136 57,563 (2.7％) Core operating profit 12,794 11,655 (8.9％) Core net profit for the period 9,671 8,807 (8.9％) Core net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company 9,680 8,872 (8.3％) Basic core earnings per share (yen) 24.25 22.21 Diluted core earnings per share (yen) 24.19 22.16 (IFRS) Three months Three months ended ended % change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Revenue 59,136 57,563 (2.7%) Operating profit 9,246 8,016 (13.3%) Profit before tax 9,002 8,359 (7.1%) Net profit for the period 6,390 6,124 (4.2%) Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company 6,399 6,189 (3.3%) Total comprehensive income for the period 2,423 8,734 260.4% Basic earnings per share (yen) 16.03 15.49 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 15.99 15.46 (2) Financial Position March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 Total assets 408,768 409,586 Total equity 302,560 305,824 Total equity attributable to owners of the company 302,865 306,193 Total equity attributable to owners of the company ratio 74.1％ 74.8％ Equity per share attributable to owners of the company (yen) 758.50 766.60 2. Dividends Year to Year to (Forecasts) Year to March 2020 March 2021 March 2021 First quarter dividends per share (yen) － － － Second quarter dividends per share (yen) 13.00 － 14.00 Third quarter dividends per share (yen) － － － Year-end dividends per share (yen) 14.00 － 14.00 Annual dividends per share (yen) 27.00 － 28.00 (Note): Revisions to the forecasts of dividends from the latest announcement: No 3. Consolidated Forecasts of Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Core basis) Year to % change March 2021 Revenue 235,000 (2.7%) Core operating profit 52,000 4.0% Core net profit for the year 38,700 7.8% Basic core earnings per share (yen) 97.67 (IFRS) Year to % change March 2021 Revenue 235,000 (2.7％) Operating profit 35,000 4.4％ Profit before tax 34,000 5.9％ Net profit for the year 23,000 5.9％ Basic earnings per share (yen) 58.35 (Note): Revisions to the forecasts of consolidated results from the latest announcement: No The earnings forecasts contained in this report are based on certain assumptions for the impact of COVID-19 by region and actual results may differ from these forecasts. The Company will promptly disclose any changes to its full-year earnings forecasts if they reach the level at which they should be revised. Please refer to "1. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Results (1) Summary of Consolidated Results" on page 2 of the attached material for details of the reconciliation from IFRS basis figures to core-based figures. *Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No (2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates (i) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : No (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i) : No (iii) Changes in accounting estimates : No (3) Number of ordinary shares issued (i) Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares) June 30, 2020 400,151,754 shares March 31, 2020 400,028,254 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of period June 30, 2020 608,065 shares March 31, 2020 608,065 shares (iii) Average number of outstanding shares The first quarter ended June 30, 2020 399,371,208 shares The first quarter ended June 30, 2019 399,095,566 shares *This financial summary is not subject to audit by a certified public accountant or auditing firm. *Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts (Notes on forward-looking statements) The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors. (Method of obtaining supplementary explanatory materials for financial results and results presentation contents) The Santen Group plans to hold a briefing on the results for securities analysts and institutional investors on August 5, 2020. The materials used in this briefing will be posted on our website. Accompanying Materials - Contents 1. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Results………………………………………………………….. 2 (1) Summary of Consolidated Results...........................................................………………........... 2 (2) Summary of Financial Position..................................................................…………………...... 6 (3) Information about Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking 7 Statements………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes.....................………..... 8 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income……….. 8 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position......................…………...... 9 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity....................……………... 11 (4) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.................................................... 13 (5) Notes for Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................... 14 (Going Concern Assumption)....................………………………………………………................. 14 (Significant Subsequent Events)......................…………………………………………………….. 14 3. Consolidated Reference......................………………………………………………………………… 15 (1) Revenue of Major Products...................................................................................................... 15 (2) Research & Development......................................................................................................... 16 (3) Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and Amortization, Amortization of Intangible Assets Related to Products, and Research and Development Expenses............................................ 17 (4) FOREX..................................................................................................................................... 17 - 1 - 1. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Results Summary of Consolidated Results

(I) Consolidated Results Core basis *1(refer to Page4) Revenue Core operating profit Core net profit for the period Core net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company (JPY millions) Three months ended Three months ended Year-on-year change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 59,136 57,563 (2.7％) 12,794 11,655 (8.9％) 9,671 8,807 (8.9％) 9,680 8,872 (8.3％) [Revenue] Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 2.7% year on year to ¥57.6 billion. In the mainstay prescription pharmaceuticals business, sales decreased year on year due to the impact of COVID-19 in China and other Asian countries. Despite of COVID-19 situation, sales in Japan and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) remained firm and continued to grow. The breakdown of revenue is as follows: Upper: Amount Lower: Year-on-year change (JPY millions) Japan China Asia EMEA Americas Total 35,078 3,862 9,384 222 54,336 Prescription 5,790 pharmaceuticals 4.4％ (14.1％) (11.5％) 0.3％ 6.9％ 0.2％ 1,975 67 2,043 OTC － － － pharmaceuticals (45.7％) － (11.2％) － － (45.0％) Medical devices 645 － － 182 － 827 (11.5％) － － 74.7％ (100.0％) (0.8％) 317 Others 16 24 － － 357 0.5％ 28.1％ 64.4％ － － 4.2％ Total 38,016 5,806 3,953 9,566 222 57,563 (0.7％) (14.0％) (11.2％) 1.2％ 6.6％ (2.7％) (NOTE) Represents revenue from sales to external customers. Classified into countries or regions based on customer location. China is not included in Asia. - 2 - Japan Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by 4.4% year on year to ¥35.1 billion. Revenue of major products are as follows. In the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the Company launched "Eylea*2(refer to Page4) Intravitreal Injection KIT", a prefilled syringe formulation of intravitreal VEGF Inhibitor Eylea. Revenue of major products are as follows. Glaucoma and ocular hypertension Tapros ophthalmic solution ¥2.4 billion (YoY -1.0%) Tapcom ophthalmic solution ¥0.7 billion (YoY +2.5%) Cosopt ophthalmic solution ¥2.0 billion (YoY +3.3%) Eybelis ophthalmic solution ¥0.6 billion (YoY +106.6%) Dry Eye Diquas ophthalmic solution ¥3.0 billion (YoY -16.4%) Allergy Alesion ophthalmic solution*3(refer to Page4) ¥3.0 billion (YoY +43.8%) Intravitreal VEGF inhibitor Eylea (solution for intravitreal injection) ¥16.8 billion (YoY +10.9 %) China On a JPY basis, revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 14.1% year on year (-8.4% excluding FX impact), to ¥5.8 billion. Revenue of major products are as follows. Dry Eye Hyalein ophthalmic solution ¥2.3 billion (YoY -2.8%) Bacterial conjunctivitis Cravit ophthalmic solution ¥2.2 billion (YoY -27.1%) Asia (excluding China) On a JPY basis, revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 11.5% year on year (-7.0% excluding FX impact), to ¥3.9billion. Revenue of major products are as follows. Glaucoma and ocular hypertension Tapros ophthalmic solution ¥0.5 billion (YoY -8.1%) Tapcom ophthalmic solution ¥0.1 billion (YoY +24.1%) Cosopt ophthalmic solution ¥1.0 billion (YoY +0.2%) Dry Eye Diquas ophthalmic solution ¥0.5 billion (YoY -41.4%) EMEA On a JPY basis, revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 0.3% year on year (+4.0% excluding FX impact), to ¥9.4billion. Revenue of major products are as follows. Glaucoma and ocular hypertension Tapros ophthalmic solution ￥1.7 billion (YoY +2.8%) Tapcom ophthalmic solution ￥0.7 billion (YoY +22.4%) Cosopt ophthalmic solution ￥2.5 billion (YoY +6.0%) Trusopt ophthalmic solution ￥0.7 billion (YoY -2.3%) Dry Eye Ikervis ￥0.7 billion (YoY -0.1%) - 3 - Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 45.0% year on year to ¥2.0 billion. Santen continues to focus on high-end products such as the Sante Beauteye series, new Sante Medical series, and Soft Santear series. Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 0.8% year on year to ¥0.8 billion. We are focusing on promoting Lentis Comfort and Eternity series. Other revenues amounted to ¥0.4 billion. This is due to sales of supplements, and cleaning of dustless and aseptic clothing at consolidated subsidiary Clair Co., Ltd. [Core operating profit] Gross profit in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 6.3% year on year to ¥32.8 billion. SG&A expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 3.1% year on year to ¥15.6 billion. R&D expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 9.0% year on year to ¥5.6 billion. As a result, operating profit on a core basis in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 8.9% year on year to ¥11.7 billion. *1 With the adoption of IFRS, the Santen Group discloses financial information on a core basis, which is calculated by excluding certain income and expense item from the IFRS basis, as an indicator of ordinary performance. The core basis is calculated by adjusting the following income and expense items, which are deducted from IFRS results, and the related income tax expense. Amortization of intangible assets associated with products

Other income

Other expenses

Finance income

Finance expenses

One-time expenses related to acquisitions of companies included in SG&A *2 Co-promoted product of Bayer Yakuhin, Ltd. (MAH) *3 Includes Alesion LX - 4 - B) IFRS basis Revenue Operating profit Net profit for the period Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company (JPY millions) Three months ended Three months ended Year-on-year change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 59,136 57,563 (2.7％) 9,246 8,016 (13.3％) 6,390 6,124 (4.2％) 6,399 6,189 (3.3％) [Revenue] There are no adjustments from the core basis. [Operating profit] There are no adjustments to gross profit, SG&A expenses, and R&D expenses from the core basis. Amortization of intangible assets associated with products in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 1.2% year on year to ¥2.4 billion. This was mainly due to the amortization of intangible assets associated with products acquired from Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S) in 2014, Ikervis which was launched in Europe in 2015, and DE-128 (PRESERFLO MicroShunt) acquired in connection with the acquisition of InnFocus, Inc. in 2016 (amortization began in April 2019). Other income amounted to ¥0.2 billion. Other expenses amounted to ¥1.4billion. This was mainly due to the revaluation of the InnFocus contingent payment. As a result, operating profit on a IFRS basis in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 13.3% year on year to ¥8.0 billion. [Quarterly Net profit] Financial income amounted to ¥0.5 billion. Financial expenses amounted to ¥0.2billion. Income tax expenses amounted to ¥2.2billion. The tax burden ratio decreased from the same period of the previous fiscal year mainly due to changes in the profit composition ratio of group companies. As a result, quarterly net income in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 4.2% year on year to ¥6.1 billion. [Net profit attributable to owners of the company] Net profit attributable to owners of the company in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 3.3% year on year to ¥6.2 billion. The ratio to revenue was 10.8%. Research & Development Activities DE-111 (STN10111, generic name: tafluprost / timolol maleate) is a fixed dose combination drug of a prostaglandin F2α derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker. Phase 3 trial was started in January 2019 in China. DE-117 (STN10117, generic name: omidenepag isopropyl) is an EP2 receptor agonist. Phase 3 trials were started in September 2018 in the U.S. The product was launched in November 2018 in Japan and received marketing approval in December 2019 in Korea with successive filings in Asian countries. DE-126 (STN10126, generic name: sepetaprost) is a dual agonist that activates both FP and EP3 receptors. Phase 2b trial was completed in the U.S. and Japan. - 5 - DE-128 is a device for glaucoma. The company has completed Premarket Approval rolling submission to the FDA in June 2020 in the U.S. The device was launched in January 2019 in Europe. The company filed successively for marketing approval in Asian countries following Korean filing in March 2020. DE-130A (STN10130, generic name: latanoprost) is an ophthalmic emulsion of a prostaglandin F2α derivative. Phase 3 trial was started in April 2019 in Europe and Asia. DE-109 (STN10109, generic name: sirolimus) is being developed for the treatment of uveitis. An additional phase 3 trial was started in December 2018 in the U.S. DE-127 (STN10127, generic name: atropine sulfate) is for the treatment of myopia. Phase 2 trial was completed in April 2020 in Asia and Phase 2/3 trial was started in August 2019 in Japan. MD-16 is a toric intraocular lens for correcting astigmatism, which is implanted to treat aphakia after cataract surgery. The company received manufacturing and marketing approval in November 2019 in Japan. The numbering method for development codes has changed. We show both existing development codes (DE-XXX) and new development codes (STNXXXXX). Summary of Financial Position

(I) Assets, equity and liabilities Total assets at the end of the first quarter amounted to ¥409.6 billion. Despite a decline in cash and cash equivalents and trade and other receivables, there was an increase of ¥0.8 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to an increase in intangible assets and financial assets resulting from the conclusion of a licensing contract with jCyte, Inc. (U.S.) for the jCell therapy program. Equity amounted to ¥305.8 billion. This was an increase of ¥3.3 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to an increase in other components of equity, retained earnings and other factors. Liabilities amounted to ¥103.8 billion which decreased by ¥2.4 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to the decrease of income tax payable due to the payment of corporate tax, despite of an increase in deferred tax liabilities and trade and other palables. As a result, the ratio of equity attributable to owners of the company to total assets increased by 0.7 points from the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 to 74.8% (II) Cash Flows Cash flows from operating activities amounted to ¥7.4 billion. (¥5.0 billion in the three months ended June 30, 2019). This was mainly due to the net profit of ¥6.1 billion and decrease in trade and other receivables of ¥4.9 billion, offset by income taxes paid of ¥6.1 billion. Cash flows from investing activities amounted to ¥10.6 billion. (¥1.4 billion in the three months ended June 30, 2019). This was mainly due to payment for acquisition of intangible assets associated with the conclusion of a licensing contract with jCyte, Inc. (U.S.) for the jCell therapy program amounting to ¥7.0 billion and payment for acquisition of investments amounting to ¥2.2billion. Cash flows from financing activities amounted to ¥6.0 billion. (¥5.7 billion in the three months ended June 30, 2019). This was mainly due to cash dividends paid of ¥5.5 billion. As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased by ¥9.1 billion from the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 to ¥82.3 billion. - 6 - Information about Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking Statements The results for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review have generally in line with forecast. No changes have been made to the forecasts of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 announced on May 8, 2020. - 7 - 2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (1)Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income IFRS (JPY millions) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Revenue 59,136 57,563 Cost of sales (24,120) (24,741) Gross profit 35,016 32,822 Selling, general and administrative expenses (16,047) (15,551) Research and development expenses (6,174) (5,616) Amortization on intangible assets associated with products (2,477) (2,448) Other income 101 176 Other expenses (1,172) (1,367) Operating profit 9,246 8,016 Finance income 441 530 Finance expenses (684) (187) Profit before tax 9,002 8,359 Income tax expenses (2,612) (2,235) Net profit for the period 6,390 6,124 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Net gain on financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustments － － (909) 2,752 (3,058) (142) Other comprehensive income (3,967) 2,610 Total comprehensive income 2,423 8,734 Profit attributable to Owners of the company 6,399 6,189 Non-controlling interests (9) (65) Net profit for the period 6,390 6,124 Total comprehensive income attributable to Owners of the company 2,509 8,798 Non-controlling interests (86) (64) Total comprehensive income 2,423 8,734 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 16.03 15.49 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 15.99 15.46 Core basis (JPY millions) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Revenue 59,136 57,563 Core operating profit 12,794 11,655 Core net profit for the period 9,671 8,807 Basic core earnings per share (yen) 24.25 22.21 Diluted core earnings per share (yen) 24.19 22.16 Core profit attributable to Owners of the company 9,680 8,872 Non-controlling interests (9) (65) Core net profit for the period 9,671 8,807 - 8 - (2)Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Assets (JPY millions) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 35,601 35,735 Intangible assets 119,850 123,720 Financial assets 30,848 37,000 Deferred tax assets 2,100 2,297 Other non-current assets 1,813 1,780 Total non-current assets 190,212 200,533 Current assets Inventories 35,282 38,663 Trade and other receivables 86,999 82,174 Other financial assets 452 542 Other current assets 4,392 5,328 Cash and cash equivalents 91,430 82,346 Total current assets 218,556 209,053 Total assets 408,768 409,586 - 9 - Equity and liabilities (JPY millions) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Equity Share capital 8,366 8,411 Capital surplus 8,746 8,833 Treasury shares (1,033) (1,033) Retained earnings 273,422 274,018 Other components of equity 13,364 15,963 Total equity attributable to owners of the company 302,865 306,193 Non-controlling interests (305) (369) Total equity 302,560 305,824 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 27,592 28,575 Net defined benefit liabilities 1,738 1,987 Provisions 570 579 Deferred tax liabilities 7,228 8,788 Other non-current liabilities 1,483 1,496 Total non-current liabilities 38,611 41,425 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 32,578 33,815 Other financial liabilities 18,777 18,325 Income tax payable 6,848 2,826 Provisions 633 718 Other current liabilities 8,761 6,653 Total current liabilities 67,597 62,337 Total liabilities 106,208 103,762 Total equity and liabilities 408,768 409,586 - 10 - (3)Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements t of Changes in Equity Three months ended June 30, 2019 (JPY millions) Other components of equity Share Capital Treasury Retained Net gain or loss on Remeasurements financial assets capital surplus shares earnings of defined benefit measured at fair value plans through other comprehensive income Balance at April 1, 2019 8,252 8,661 (1,131) 258,659 － 10,230 Comprehensive income Net profit for the period 6,399 Other comprehensive income (909) Total comprehensive income － － － 6,399 － (909) Transactions with owners Issuance of new shares 31 31 Acquisition of treasury shares (0) Dividends (5,189) Share-based payments 23 Other 418 (418) Total transactions with owners 31 54 (0) (4,771) － (418) Balance at June 30, 2019 8,283 8,715 (1,131) 260,287 － 8,904 (JPY millions) Other components of equity Total equity Foreign Subscription attributable Non-controlling Total currency to owners of interests equity rights to Total translation the company shares adjustments Balance at April 1, 2019 5,428 802 16,461 290,900 1,672 292,572 Comprehensive income Net profit for the period － 6,399 (9) 6,390 Other comprehensive income (2,981) (3,890) (3,890) (77) (3,967) Total comprehensive income (2,981) － (3,890) 2,509 (86) 2,423 Transactions with owners Issuance of new shares (35) (35) 28 28 Acquisition of treasury shares － (0) (0) Dividends － (5,189) (5,189) Share-based payments － 23 23 Other (418) － － Total transactions with owners － (35) (452) (5,138) － (5,138) Balance at June 30, 2019 2,447 768 12,118 288,271 1,586 289,857 - 11 - Three months ended June 30, 2020 (JPY millions) Other components of equity Share Capital Treasury Retained Net gain or loss on Remeasurements financial assets capital surplus shares earnings of defined benefit measured at fair value plans through other comprehensive income Balance at April 1, 2020 8,366 8,746 (1,033) 273,422 － 11,150 Comprehensive income Net profit for the period 6,189 Other comprehensive income 2,752 Total comprehensive income － － － 6,189 － 2,752 Transactions with owners Issuance of new shares 45 45 Dividends (5,592) Share-based payments 43 Total transactions with owners 45 88 － (5,592) － － Balance at June 30, 2020 8,411 8,833 (1,033) 274,018 － 13,902 (JPY millions) Other components of equity Total equity Foreign Subscription attributable Non-controlling Total currency to owners of interests equity rights to Total translation the company shares adjustments Balance at April 1, 2020 1,529 686 13,364 302,865 (305) 302,560 Comprehensive income Net profit for the period － 6,189 (65) 6,124 Other comprehensive income (143) 2,609 2,609 1 2,610 Total comprehensive income (143) － 2,609 8,798 (64) 8,734 Transactions with owners Issuance of new shares (10) (10) 80 80 Dividends － (5,592) (5,592) Share-based payments － 43 43 Total transactions with owners － (10) (10) (5,470) － (5,470) Balance at June 30, 2020 1,386 676 15,963 306,193 (369) 305,824 - 12 - (4)Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (JPY millions) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Ⅰ . Cash flows from operating activities: Net profit for the period 6,390 6,124 Depreciation and amortization 4,122 4,116 Impairment losses － 114 Finance expenses (income) (231) (242) Income tax expenses 2,612 2,235 Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 1,841 4,923 Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,361 (3,235) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (4,885) 1,210 Increase (decrease) in provisions and net defined benefit liabilities 217 322 Other (339) (2,262) Subtotal 11,089 13,304 Interest received 24 23 Dividends received 258 243 Interest paid (59) (39) Income tax paid (6,313) (6,086) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 4,999 7,445 Ⅱ. Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for acquisition of investments － (2,202) Proceeds from sales of investments 760 － Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,182) (1,330) Payments for acquisition of intangible assets (924) (7,024) Other (8) (8) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (1,355) (10,564) Ⅲ. Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term loans － 113 Dividends paid (5,102) (5,520) Repayments of lease obligation (669) (684) Other 28 80 Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (5,743) (6,012) Ⅳ. Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,099) (9,130) Ⅴ. Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 70,796 91,430 Ⅵ. Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (899) 46 Ⅶ. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 67,798 82,346 - 13 - Notes to Consolidated Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable. (Significant Subsequent Events) Not applicable. - 14 - 3. Consolidated Reference (1) Revenue of Major Products (JPY millions) Three months Year ended March 31, 2020 Year ending March 31, 2021 Brand name Therapeutic Region Changes Year ended Changes Three months Changes ended from the same from the same ended from the same Generic name/formulation category March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 period of period of June 30, 2020 period of Actual Actual previous year previous year Actual previous year Total 4,549 20.8% 15,181 1.0% 3,291 (27.7%) Cravit Bacterial Japan 722 (19.6%) 2,571 (19.0%) 521 (27.8%) China 2,997 41.9% 9,509 7.3% 2,186 (27.1%) levofloxacin/ophthalmic solution conjunctivitis Asia 448 33.5% 1,726 13.3% 386 (13.7%) EMEA 384 (8.6%) 1,375 (6.3%) 197 (48.6%) Tarivid Bacterial Total 410 14.6% 1,472 1.9% 319 (22.1%) Japan 112 (17.6%) 414 (14.0%) 89 (20.6%) ofloxacin/ophthalmic solution conjunctivitis China 179 22.6% 585 (2.4%) 149 (17.0%) Asia 119 56.5% 473 30.0% 82 (31.4%) Tapcom Total 1,356 17.4% 5,405 12.9% 1,529 12.7% Japan 668 3.8% 2,521 (1.1%) 685 2.5% tafluprost-timolol maleate/ Glaucoma Asia 98 49.5% 383 24.2% 122 24.1% combination ophthalmic solution EMEA 590 32.5% 2,501 29.6% 722 22.4% Total 4,662 1.0% 17,901 (0.6%) 4,672 0.2% Tapros Glaucoma Japan 2,396 (0.7%) 9,123 (4.5%) 2,372 (1.0%) China 85 122.2% 395 73.5% 114 33.8% tafluprost/ophthalmic solution Asia 502 3.7% 1,892 1.9% 461 (8.1%) EMEA 1,678 (0.0%) 6,491 1.8% 1,725 2.8% Cosopt Total 5,398 (11.9%) 21,045 (4.3%) 5,609 3.9% dorzolamide hydrochloride-timolol Glaucoma Japan 1,977 (28.4%) 7,723 (13.4%) 2,042 3.3% maleate/combination ophthalmic Asia 1,047 11.7% 4,052 10.3% 1,050 0.2% solution EMEA 2,374 (2.4%) 9,270 (1.3%) 2,516 6.0% Timoptol Total 682 (13.4%) 2,504 (12.9%) 614 (9.9%) timolol maleate/ ophthalmic Glaucoma Japan 377 (18.2%) 1,349 (18.0%) 322 (14.7%) solution Asia 68 18.2% 226 2.2% 92 35.4% (* Including Timoptol XE) EMEA 236 (11.9%) 929 (7.8%) 200 (15.2%) Trusopt Total 1,159 0.4% 4,424 (3.5%) 1,082 (6.7%) Japan 362 (9.0%) 1,350 (8.4%) 350 (3.2%) dorzolamide hydrochloride/ Glaucoma Asia 117 16.5% 411 (1.0%) 67 (42.7%) ophthalmic solution EMEA 680 3.7% 2,663 (1.3%) 664 (2.3%) Eybelis Total 285 － 1,629 278.1% 589 106.6% omidenepag isopropyl/ Glaucoma Japan 285 － 1,629 278.1% 589 106.6% ophthalmic solution Alesion Total 2,120 (9.6%) 24,916 28.1% 3,047 43.8% epinastine hydrochloride/ Allergy ophthalmic solution Japan 2,120 (9.6%) 24,916 28.1% 3,047 43.8% (* Including Alesion LX) Flumetholon Total 808 (3.9%) 2,996 (9.3%) 650 (19.6%) Japan 305 (24.6%) 1,272 (22.5%) 242 (20.8%) fluorometholone/ Inflammation China 381 19.7% 1,243 0.9% 325 (14.7%) ophthalmic solution Asia 122 3.1% 482 11.9% 83 (31.9%) Kary Uni Senile Total 1,000 (1.5%) 4,056 (0.5%) 974 (2.6%) Japan 647 (3.6%) 2,501 (4.0%) 616 (4.8%) pirenoxine/ cataract China 148 (12.6%) 704 (7.4%) 189 27.9% ophthalmic solution Asia 205 17.6% 852 19.6% 169 (17.5%) Oftan Catachrom Total 589 (6.0%) 2,241 (6.5%) 870 47.8% cytochrome C, adenosine, Senile nicotinamide/ cataract EMEA 589 (6.0%) 2,241 (6.5%) 870 47.8% ophthalmic solution Opegan Hi Adjuvant for Total 567 4.7% 2,672 24.0% 527 (7.0%) sodium hyaluronate/ ophthalmic Japan 567 4.7% 2,672 24.0% 527 (7.0%) adjuvant for ophthalmic operations operations Eylea Intravitreal VEGF Total 15,148 8.4% 60,138 7.1% 16,802 10.9% aflibercept/ inhibitor Japan 15,148 8.4% 60,138 7.1% 16,802 10.9% solution for intravitreal injection Hyalein Total 4,948 1.7% 17,609 (6.8%) 4,523 (8.6%) Japan 2,139 (6.5%) 7,849 (10.4%) 1,815 (15.2%) sodium hyaluronate/ophthalmic Dry eye China 2,417 21.7% 7,856 3.8% 2,349 (2.8%) solution Asia 392 (33.7%) 1,904 (26.0%) 359 (8.4%) Diquas Total 4,434 20.6% 15,970 3.9% 3,551 (19.9%) Japan 3,605 7.4% 14,257 2.3% 3,012 (16.4%) diquafosol sodium/ophthalmic Dry eye China 30 － 167 561.1% 71 132.3% solution Asia 799 147.9% 1,546 9.7% 468 (41.4%) Ikervis Dry eye Total 920 27.2% 3,851 13.6% 939 2.1% Asia 171 107.7% 738 60.9% 191 11.8% ciclosporin/ophthalmic solution EMEA 749 16.8% 3,113 6.2% 748 (0.1%) Total 715 18.3% 2,912 15.9% 672 (6.0%) Cationorm Dry eye Asia 47 28.3% 265 57.7% 71 50.3% EMEA 500 (2.9%) 2,092 5.2% 438 (12.3%) US 168 218.8% 555 56.3% 163 (2.8%) Intraocular Lens Total 183 － 1,065 728.6% 215 17.4% Lentis Comfort for Cataract Japan 183 － 1,065 728.6% 215 17.4% Treatment OTC pharmaceuticals Total 3,713 5.6% 12,034 (15.4%) 2,043 (45.0%) Japan 3,637 5.3% 11,722 (15.8%) 1,975 (45.7%) Asia 76 25.5% 312 6.5% 67 (11.2%) The forecast of revenue of major products is not disclosed because the demand for products is uncertain due to COVID-19. (2) Research & Development As of July 2020 Pipeline Development Status (Clinical Stage) Generic name Dev. code Indication Original/Licensor Region P1 P2 P3 Filed Approved Launched U.S. sirolimus DE-109 Uveitis Original Japan (STN10109) Europe Asia Apr-2015 An intravitreal injection with immunosuppressive effect, anti-angiogenic effect, etc. Started an additional Phase 3 in December 2018 in the U.S. Filed for marketing approval in April 2015 in Asia. Generic name Dev. code Indication Original/Licensor Region P1 P2 P3 Filed Approved Launched tafluprost/ DE-111 Glaucoma/ Co-development with China timolol maleate (STN10111) Ocular hypertension AGC .A fixed dose combination drug of a prostaglandin F2α derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker. Launched in Japan in November 2014. Launched successively in European countries since January 2015. Launched successively in Asian countries since April 2016. Started Phase 3 in January 2019 in China. Generic name Dev. code Indication Original/Licensor Region P1 P2 P3 NDA Filed Approved Launched omidenepag DE-117 Glaucoma/ Co-development with U.S. Japan Nov-2018 isopropyl (STN10117) Ocular hypertension Ube Industries Asia Dec-2019 An EP2 receptor agonist with a new mechanism of action. Started Phase 3 in September 2018 in the U.S. Launched in November 2018 in Japan. Received marketing approval in Korea in December 2019 with successive filings planned for Asian countries. Generic name Dev. code Indication Original/Licensor Region P1 P2 P3 Filed Approved Launched sepetaprost DE-126 Glaucoma/ ONO U.S. (Phase 2b) (STN10126) Ocular hypertension PHARMACEUTICAL Japan (Phase 2b) A prostaglandin analogue eye drop drug product with a novel mode of action that is a dual agonist for both FP and EP3 receptorsfor the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Phase 2b completed in the U.S. and Japan. Generic name Dev. code Indication Original/Licensor Region P1 P2 P3 Filed Approved Launched DE-127 Singapore Health Japan (Phase 2/3) atropine sulfate Myopia Services, Nanyang (STN10127) Asia Technological University Muscarinic antagonist which reduces juvenile myopia progression. Started Phase 2/3 in August 2019 in Japan. Completed P2 in April 2020 in Asia. － Dev. code Indication Original/Licensor Region P1 P2 P3 Filed Approved Launched U.S. Jun-2020 glaucoma implant DE-128 Glaucoma Original Europe Jan-2019 device Asia Mar-2020 A drainage implant device designed to lower and sustain intraocular pressure (IOP) for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma through the drainage of aqueous humor. Completed Premarket Approval rolling submission to the FDA in June 2020 in the U.S. Launched in Europe in January 2019. Filed successively for marketing approval in Asian countries following Korean filing in March 2020. Generic name Dev. code Indication Original/Licensor Region P1 P2 P3 Filed Approved Launched DE-130A Glaucoma/ Europe latanoprost (STN10130, Original Ocular hypertension Asia Catioprost) An ophthalmic emulsion of a prostaglandin F2α derivative, for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Started P3 trials in April 2019 in Europe and Asia. － Dev. code Indication Original/Licensor Region P1 P2 P3 Filed Approved Launched intraocular lens MD-16 Cataract Oculentis Japan Nov-2019 A toric intraocular lens to treat aphakia after cataract surgery. Received manufacturing and marketing approval for Japan in November 2019. Changes from Q4 FY19 (May 8, 2020) Dev. code Changes DE-128 Completed Premarket Approval rolling submission to the FDA in June 2020 in the U.S. The numbering method for development codes has changed. We show both existing development codes (DE-XXX) and new development codes (STNXXXXX). - 16 - Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and Amortization, Amortization of Intangible Assets Related to Products, and Research and Development Expenses Capital expenditures (JPY millions) Three months ended Year Three months ended Year ended ending June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Actual Forecast Consolidated 1,853 8,971 2,057 10,000 Note: Excluding the increase in right-of-use assets. Depreciation and amortization (JPY millions) Three months ended Year Three months ended Year ended ending June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Actual Forecast Manufacturing cost 566 2,144 607 2,310 Selling, general and 372 1,462 339 1,720 administrative expenses R&D expenses 160 661 159 680 Consolidated total 1,098 4,267 1,105 4,710 Note: Excluding amortization on intangible assets associated with products, long-term advance expense and right-of-use assets. Amortization on intangible assets associated with products (JPY millions) Three months ended Year Three months ended Year ended ending June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Actual Forecast Intangible assets (Merck products) 1,452 5,808 1,452 5,740 Intangible assets (DE-128*) 705 2,798 691 2,830 Intangible assets (Ikervis) 174 684 168 710 Other 146 608 137 420 Consolidated total 2,477 9,898 2,448 9,700 * DE-128 (PRESERFLO MicroShunt) Research and development expenses (JPY millions) Three months ended Year Three months ended Year ended ending June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Actual Forecast Consolidated 6,174 23,341 5,616 23,000 Percent of revenue 10.4% 9.7% 9.8% 9.8% (4) FOREX (JPY) The 1st quarter Fiscal year ended The 1st quarter Fiscal year Exchange rate (yen) Major currency ended June 30, ended June 30, ending March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2021 (Forecasts) US dollar 109.86 108.81 107.46 110.00 Euro 123.06 120.80 118.69 120.00 CNY 16.14 15.64 15.13 15.00 Forecasts in this report are based on the currently available information. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors including adverse economic conditions and others. - 17 - Attachments Original document

