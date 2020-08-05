Santen Pharmaceutical : Reports the 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020 Consolidated Performance

Log in
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (IFRS)

Listed Company Name:

Santen Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

Exchanges Listed:

Tokyo (First section)

Stock Code:

4536

URL:

https://www.santen.com

Representative:

Shigeo Taniuchi, President and CEO

Contact:

Kaori Itagaki, IR Group Manager (+81-6-6321-7000)

Filing of Securities Report (Scheduled):

August 7, 2020

Preparation of Supplementary Material of the

Yes

Financial Results:

Holding of Presentation of Financial Results:

Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors)

(JPY millions)

1. Consolidated Performance for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(1) Operating Results (Core basis)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

% change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Revenue

59,136

57,563

(2.7)

Core operating profit

12,794

11,655

(8.9)

Core net profit for the period

9,671

8,807

(8.9)

Core net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company

9,680

8,872

(8.3)

Basic core earnings per share (yen)

24.25

22.21

Diluted core earnings per share (yen)

24.19

22.16

(IFRS)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

% change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Revenue

59,136

57,563

(2.7%)

Operating profit

9,246

8,016

(13.3%)

Profit before tax

9,002

8,359

(7.1%)

Net profit for the period

6,390

6,124

(4.2%)

Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company

6,399

6,189

(3.3%)

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,423

8,734

260.4%

Basic earnings per share (yen)

16.03

15.49

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

15.99

15.46

(2) Financial Position

March 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

Total assets

408,768

409,586

Total equity

302,560

305,824

Total equity attributable to owners of the company

302,865

306,193

Total equity attributable to owners of the company ratio

74.1

74.8

Equity per share attributable to owners of the company (yen)

758.50

766.60

2. Dividends

Year to

Year to

(Forecasts)

Year to

March 2020

March 2021

March 2021

First quarter dividends per share (yen)

Second quarter dividends per share (yen)

13.00

14.00

Third quarter dividends per share (yen)

Year-end dividends per share (yen)

14.00

14.00

Annual dividends per share (yen)

27.00

28.00

(Note): Revisions to the forecasts of dividends from the latest announcement: No

3. Consolidated Forecasts of Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Core basis)

Year to

% change

March 2021

Revenue

235,000

(2.7%)

Core operating profit

52,000

4.0%

Core net profit for the year

38,700

7.8%

Basic core earnings per share (yen)

97.67

(IFRS)

Year to

% change

March 2021

Revenue

235,000

(2.7)

Operating profit

35,000

4.4

Profit before tax

34,000

5.9

Net profit for the year

23,000

5.9

Basic earnings per share (yen)

58.35

(Note): Revisions to the forecasts of consolidated results from the latest announcement: No

The earnings forecasts contained in this report are based on certain assumptions for the impact of COVID-19 by region and actual results may differ from these forecasts. The Company will promptly disclose any changes to its full-year earnings forecasts if they reach the level at which they should be revised.

Please refer to "1. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Results (1) Summary of Consolidated Results" on page 2 of the attached material for details of the reconciliation from IFRS basis figures to core-based figures.

*Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No

(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

(i)

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS

: No

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i)

: No

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates

: No

(3) Number of ordinary shares issued

(i) Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares)

June 30, 2020

400,151,754 shares

March 31, 2020

400,028,254 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of period

June 30, 2020

608,065 shares

March 31, 2020

608,065 shares

(iii) Average number of outstanding shares

The first quarter ended June 30, 2020

399,371,208 shares

The first quarter ended June 30, 2019

399,095,566 shares

*This financial summary is not subject to audit by a certified public accountant or auditing firm.

*Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts

(Notes on forward-looking statements)

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors.

(Method of obtaining supplementary explanatory materials for financial results and results presentation contents)

The Santen Group plans to hold a briefing on the results for securities analysts and institutional investors on August 5, 2020. The materials used in this briefing will be posted on our website.

Accompanying Materials - Contents

1. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Results…………………………………………………………..

2

(1)

Summary of Consolidated Results...........................................................………………...........

2

(2)

Summary of Financial Position..................................................................…………………......

6

(3)

Information about Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking

7

Statements…………………………………………………………………………………………………

2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes.....................………..... 8

  1. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income……….. 8
  2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position......................…………...... 9
  3. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity....................……………... 11

(4)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows....................................................

13

(5)

Notes for Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ...........................................

14

(Going Concern Assumption)....................……………………………………………….................

14

(Significant Subsequent Events)......................…………………………………………………….. 14

3. Consolidated Reference......................…………………………………………………………………

15

(1)

Revenue of Major Products......................................................................................................

15

(2)

Research & Development.........................................................................................................

16

(3)

Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and Amortization, Amortization of Intangible Assets

Related to Products, and Research and Development Expenses............................................

17

(4) FOREX.....................................................................................................................................

17

- 1 -

1. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Results

  1. Summary of Consolidated Results
    (I) Consolidated Results
  1. Core basis*1(refer to Page4)

Revenue

Core operating profit

Core net profit for the period

Core net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company

(JPY millions)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year-on-year change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

59,136

57,563

(2.7)

12,794

11,655

(8.9)

9,671

8,807

(8.9)

9,680

8,872

(8.3)

[Revenue]

Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 2.7% year on year to ¥57.6 billion.

In the mainstay prescription pharmaceuticals business, sales decreased year on year due to the impact of COVID-19 in China and other Asian countries. Despite of COVID-19 situation, sales in Japan and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) remained firm and continued to grow.

The breakdown of revenue is as follows:

Upper: Amount

Lower: Year-on-year change

(JPY millions)

Japan

China

Asia

EMEA

Americas

Total

35,078

3,862

9,384

222

54,336

Prescription

5,790

pharmaceuticals

4.4

(14.1)

(11.5)

0.3

6.9

0.2

1,975

67

2,043

OTC

pharmaceuticals

(45.7)

(11.2)

(45.0)

Medical devices

645

182

827

(11.5)

74.7

(100.0)

(0.8)

317

Others

16

24

357

0.5

28.1

64.4

4.2

Total

38,016

5,806

3,953

9,566

222

57,563

(0.7)

(14.0)

(11.2)

1.2

6.6

(2.7)

(NOTE)

Represents revenue from sales to external customers.

Classified into countries or regions based on customer location. China is not included in Asia.

- 2 -

  • Japan

Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by 4.4% year on year to ¥35.1 billion. Revenue of major products are as follows.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the Company launched "Eylea*2(refer to Page4) Intravitreal Injection KIT", a prefilled syringe formulation of intravitreal VEGF Inhibitor Eylea.

Revenue of major products are as follows.

Glaucoma and ocular hypertension

Tapros ophthalmic solution

¥2.4 billion (YoY -1.0%)

Tapcom ophthalmic solution

¥0.7 billion (YoY +2.5%)

Cosopt ophthalmic solution

¥2.0 billion (YoY +3.3%)

Eybelis ophthalmic solution

¥0.6 billion (YoY +106.6%)

Dry Eye

Diquas ophthalmic solution

¥3.0 billion (YoY -16.4%)

Allergy

Alesion ophthalmic solution*3(refer to Page4)

¥3.0 billion (YoY +43.8%)

Intravitreal VEGF inhibitor

Eylea (solution for intravitreal injection)

¥16.8 billion (YoY +10.9 %)

  • China

On a JPY basis, revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 14.1% year on year (-8.4% excluding FX impact), to ¥5.8 billion. Revenue of major products are as follows.

Dry Eye

Hyalein ophthalmic solution

¥2.3 billion (YoY -2.8%)

Bacterial conjunctivitis

Cravit ophthalmic solution

¥2.2 billion (YoY -27.1%)

  • Asia (excluding China)

On a JPY basis, revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 11.5% year on year (-7.0% excluding FX impact), to ¥3.9billion. Revenue of major products are as follows.

Glaucoma and ocular hypertension

Tapros ophthalmic solution

¥0.5 billion (YoY -8.1%)

Tapcom ophthalmic solution

¥0.1 billion (YoY +24.1%)

Cosopt ophthalmic solution

¥1.0 billion (YoY +0.2%)

Dry Eye

Diquas ophthalmic solution

¥0.5 billion (YoY -41.4%)

  • EMEA

On a JPY basis, revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 0.3% year on year (+4.0% excluding FX impact), to ¥9.4billion. Revenue of major products are as follows.

Glaucoma and ocular hypertension

Tapros ophthalmic solution

1.7 billion (YoY +2.8%)

Tapcom ophthalmic solution

0.7 billion (YoY +22.4%)

Cosopt ophthalmic solution

2.5 billion (YoY +6.0%)

Trusopt ophthalmic solution

0.7 billion (YoY -2.3%)

Dry Eye

Ikervis

0.7 billion (YoY -0.1%)

- 3 -

Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 45.0% year on year to ¥2.0 billion.

Santen continues to focus on high-end products such as the Sante Beauteye series, new Sante Medical series, and Soft Santear series.

Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 0.8% year on year to ¥0.8 billion. We are focusing on promoting Lentis Comfort and Eternity series.

Other revenues amounted to ¥0.4 billion. This is due to sales of supplements, and cleaning of dustless and aseptic clothing at consolidated subsidiary Clair Co., Ltd.

[Core operating profit]

Gross profit in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 6.3% year on year to ¥32.8 billion. SG&A expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 3.1% year on year to ¥15.6 billion. R&D expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 9.0% year on year to ¥5.6 billion.

As a result, operating profit on a core basis in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 8.9% year on year to ¥11.7 billion.

*1 With the adoption of IFRS, the Santen Group discloses financial information on a core basis, which is calculated by excluding certain income and expense item from the IFRS basis, as an indicator of ordinary performance. The core basis is calculated by adjusting the following income and expense items, which are deducted from IFRS results, and the related income tax expense.

  • Amortization of intangible assets associated with products
  • Other income
  • Other expenses
  • Finance income
  • Finance expenses
  • One-timeexpenses related to acquisitions of companies included in SG&A

*2 Co-promoted product of Bayer Yakuhin, Ltd. (MAH)

*3 Includes Alesion LX

- 4 -

B) IFRS basis

Revenue

Operating profit

Net profit for the period

Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company

(JPY millions)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year-on-year change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

59,136

57,563

(2.7)

9,246

8,016

(13.3)

6,390

6,124

(4.2)

6,399

6,189

(3.3)

[Revenue]

There are no adjustments from the core basis.

[Operating profit]

There are no adjustments to gross profit, SG&A expenses, and R&D expenses from the core basis.

Amortization of intangible assets associated with products in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 1.2% year on year to ¥2.4 billion. This was mainly due to the amortization of intangible assets associated with products acquired from Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S) in 2014, Ikervis which was launched in Europe in 2015, and DE-128 (PRESERFLO MicroShunt) acquired in connection with the acquisition of InnFocus, Inc. in 2016 (amortization began in April 2019).

Other income amounted to ¥0.2 billion.

Other expenses amounted to ¥1.4billion. This was mainly due to the revaluation of the InnFocus contingent payment.

As a result, operating profit on a IFRS basis in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 13.3% year on year to ¥8.0 billion.

[Quarterly Net profit]

Financial income amounted to ¥0.5 billion. Financial expenses amounted to ¥0.2billion.

Income tax expenses amounted to ¥2.2billion. The tax burden ratio decreased from the same period of the previous fiscal year mainly due to changes in the profit composition ratio of group companies.

As a result, quarterly net income in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 4.2% year on year to ¥6.1 billion.

[Net profit attributable to owners of the company]

Net profit attributable to owners of the company in the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 3.3% year on year to ¥6.2 billion. The ratio to revenue was 10.8%.

  1. Research & Development Activities

DE-111 (STN10111, generic name: tafluprost / timolol maleate) is a fixed dose combination drug of a prostaglandin F derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker. Phase 3 trial was started in January 2019 in China.

DE-117 (STN10117, generic name: omidenepag isopropyl) is an EP2 receptor agonist. Phase 3 trials were started in September 2018 in the U.S. The product was launched in November 2018 in Japan and received marketing approval in December 2019 in Korea with successive filings in Asian countries.

DE-126 (STN10126, generic name: sepetaprost) is a dual agonist that activates both FP and EP3 receptors. Phase 2b trial was completed in the U.S. and Japan.

- 5 -

DE-128 is a device for glaucoma. The company has completed Premarket Approval rolling submission to the FDA in June 2020 in the U.S. The device was launched in January 2019 in Europe. The company filed successively for marketing approval in Asian countries following Korean filing in March 2020.

DE-130A (STN10130, generic name: latanoprost) is an ophthalmic emulsion of a prostaglandin F derivative. Phase 3 trial was started in April 2019 in Europe and Asia.

DE-109 (STN10109, generic name: sirolimus) is being developed for the treatment of uveitis. An additional phase 3 trial was started in December 2018 in the U.S.

DE-127 (STN10127, generic name: atropine sulfate) is for the treatment of myopia. Phase 2 trial was completed in April 2020 in Asia and Phase 2/3 trial was started in August 2019 in Japan.

MD-16 is a toric intraocular lens for correcting astigmatism, which is implanted to treat aphakia after cataract surgery. The company received manufacturing and marketing approval in November 2019 in Japan.

  • The numbering method for development codes has changed. We show both existing development codes (DE-XXX) and new development codes (STNXXXXX).
  1. Summary of Financial Position
    (I) Assets, equity and liabilities

Total assets at the end of the first quarter amounted to ¥409.6 billion.

Despite a decline in cash and cash equivalents and trade and other receivables, there was an increase of ¥0.8 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to an increase in intangible assets and financial assets resulting from the conclusion of a licensing contract with jCyte, Inc. (U.S.) for the jCell therapy program.

Equity amounted to ¥305.8 billion. This was an increase of ¥3.3 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to an increase in other components of equity, retained earnings and other factors.

Liabilities amounted to ¥103.8 billion which decreased by ¥2.4 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to the decrease of income tax payable due to the payment of corporate tax, despite of an increase in deferred tax liabilities and trade and other palables.

As a result, the ratio of equity attributable to owners of the company to total assets increased by 0.7 points from the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 to 74.8%

(II) Cash Flows

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to ¥7.4 billion. (¥5.0 billion in the three months ended June 30, 2019). This was mainly due to the net profit of ¥6.1 billion and decrease in trade and other receivables of ¥4.9 billion, offset by income taxes paid of ¥6.1 billion.

Cash flows from investing activities amounted to ¥10.6 billion. (¥1.4 billion in the three months ended June 30, 2019). This was mainly due to payment for acquisition of intangible assets associated with the conclusion of a licensing contract with jCyte, Inc. (U.S.) for the jCell therapy program amounting to ¥7.0 billion and payment for acquisition of investments amounting to ¥2.2billion.

Cash flows from financing activities amounted to ¥6.0 billion. (¥5.7 billion in the three months ended June 30, 2019). This was mainly due to cash dividends paid of ¥5.5 billion.

As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased by ¥9.1 billion from the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 to ¥82.3 billion.

- 6 -

  1. Information about Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking Statements

The results for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review have generally in line with forecast. No changes have been made to the forecasts of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 announced on May 8, 2020.

- 7 -

2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(1)Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

IFRS

(JPY millions)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Revenue

59,136

57,563

Cost of sales

(24,120)

(24,741)

Gross profit

35,016

32,822

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(16,047)

(15,551)

Research and development expenses

(6,174)

(5,616)

Amortization on intangible assets associated with products

(2,477)

(2,448)

Other income

101

176

Other expenses

(1,172)

(1,367)

Operating profit

9,246

8,016

Finance income

441

530

Finance expenses

(684)

(187)

Profit before tax

9,002

8,359

Income tax expenses

(2,612)

(2,235)

Net profit for the period

6,390

6,124

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Net gain on financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustments

(909)

2,752

(3,058)

(142)

Other comprehensive income

(3,967)

2,610

Total comprehensive income

2,423

8,734

Profit attributable to

Owners of the company

6,399

6,189

Non-controlling interests

(9)

(65)

Net profit for the period

6,390

6,124

Total comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of the company

2,509

8,798

Non-controlling interests

(86)

(64)

Total comprehensive income

2,423

8,734

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (yen)

16.03

15.49

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

15.99

15.46

Core basis

(JPY millions)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Revenue

59,136

57,563

Core operating profit

12,794

11,655

Core net profit for the period

9,671

8,807

Basic core earnings per share (yen)

24.25

22.21

Diluted core earnings per share (yen)

24.19

22.16

Core profit attributable to

Owners of the company

9,680

8,872

Non-controlling interests

(9)

(65)

Core net profit for the period

9,671

8,807

- 8 -

(2)Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Assets

(JPY millions)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

35,601

35,735

Intangible assets

119,850

123,720

Financial assets

30,848

37,000

Deferred tax assets

2,100

2,297

Other non-current assets

1,813

1,780

Total non-current assets

190,212

200,533

Current assets

Inventories

35,282

38,663

Trade and other receivables

86,999

82,174

Other financial assets

452

542

Other current assets

4,392

5,328

Cash and cash equivalents

91,430

82,346

Total current assets

218,556

209,053

Total assets

408,768

409,586

- 9 -

Equity and liabilities

(JPY millions)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Equity

Share capital

8,366

8,411

Capital surplus

8,746

8,833

Treasury shares

(1,033)

(1,033)

Retained earnings

273,422

274,018

Other components of equity

13,364

15,963

Total equity attributable to owners of the company

302,865

306,193

Non-controlling interests

(305)

(369)

Total equity

302,560

305,824

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Financial liabilities

27,592

28,575

Net defined benefit liabilities

1,738

1,987

Provisions

570

579

Deferred tax liabilities

7,228

8,788

Other non-current liabilities

1,483

1,496

Total non-current liabilities

38,611

41,425

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

32,578

33,815

Other financial liabilities

18,777

18,325

Income tax payable

6,848

2,826

Provisions

633

718

Other current liabilities

8,761

6,653

Total current liabilities

67,597

62,337

Total liabilities

106,208

103,762

Total equity and liabilities

408,768

409,586

- 10 -

(3)Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements t of Changes in Equity

Three months ended June 30, 2019

(JPY millions)

Other components of equity

Share

Capital

Treasury

Retained

Net gain or loss on

Remeasurements

financial assets

capital

surplus

shares

earnings

of defined benefit

measured at fair value

plans

through other

comprehensive income

Balance at April 1, 2019

8,252

8,661

(1,131)

258,659

10,230

Comprehensive income

Net profit for the period

6,399

Other comprehensive income

(909)

Total comprehensive income

6,399

(909)

Transactions with owners

Issuance of new shares

31

31

Acquisition of treasury shares

(0)

Dividends

(5,189)

Share-based payments

23

Other

418

(418)

Total transactions with owners

31

54

(0)

(4,771)

(418)

Balance at June 30, 2019

8,283

8,715

(1,131)

260,287

8,904

(JPY millions)

Other components of equity

Total equity

Foreign

Subscription

attributable

Non-controlling

Total

currency

to owners of

interests

equity

rights to

Total

translation

the company

shares

adjustments

Balance at April 1, 2019

5,428

802

16,461

290,900

1,672

292,572

Comprehensive income

Net profit for the period

6,399

(9)

6,390

Other comprehensive income

(2,981)

(3,890)

(3,890)

(77)

(3,967)

Total comprehensive income

(2,981)

(3,890)

2,509

(86)

2,423

Transactions with owners

Issuance of new shares

(35)

(35)

28

28

Acquisition of treasury shares

(0)

(0)

Dividends

(5,189)

(5,189)

Share-based payments

23

23

Other

(418)

Total transactions with owners

(35)

(452)

(5,138)

(5,138)

Balance at June 30, 2019

2,447

768

12,118

288,271

1,586

289,857

- 11 -

Three months ended June 30, 2020

(JPY millions)

Other components of equity

Share

Capital

Treasury

Retained

Net gain or loss on

Remeasurements

financial assets

capital

surplus

shares

earnings

of defined benefit

measured at fair value

plans

through other

comprehensive income

Balance at April 1, 2020

8,366

8,746

(1,033)

273,422

11,150

Comprehensive income

Net profit for the period

6,189

Other comprehensive income

2,752

Total comprehensive income

6,189

2,752

Transactions with owners

Issuance of new shares

45

45

Dividends

(5,592)

Share-based payments

43

Total transactions with owners

45

88

(5,592)

Balance at June 30, 2020

8,411

8,833

(1,033)

274,018

13,902

(JPY millions)

Other components of equity

Total equity

Foreign

Subscription

attributable

Non-controlling

Total

currency

to owners of

interests

equity

rights to

Total

translation

the company

shares

adjustments

Balance at April 1, 2020

1,529

686

13,364

302,865

(305)

302,560

Comprehensive income

Net profit for the period

6,189

(65)

6,124

Other comprehensive income

(143)

2,609

2,609

1

2,610

Total comprehensive income

(143)

2,609

8,798

(64)

8,734

Transactions with owners

Issuance of new shares

(10)

(10)

80

80

Dividends

(5,592)

(5,592)

Share-based payments

43

43

Total transactions with owners

(10)

(10)

(5,470)

(5,470)

Balance at June 30, 2020

1,386

676

15,963

306,193

(369)

305,824

- 12 -

(4)Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(JPY millions)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

. Cash flows from operating activities:

Net profit for the period

6,390

6,124

Depreciation and amortization

4,122

4,116

Impairment losses

114

Finance expenses (income)

(231)

(242)

Income tax expenses

2,612

2,235

Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables

1,841

4,923

Decrease (increase) in inventories

1,361

(3,235)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

(4,885)

1,210

Increase (decrease) in provisions and net defined benefit liabilities

217

322

Other

(339)

(2,262)

Subtotal

11,089

13,304

Interest received

24

23

Dividends received

258

243

Interest paid

(59)

(39)

Income tax paid

(6,313)

(6,086)

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

4,999

7,445

. Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for acquisition of investments

(2,202)

Proceeds from sales of investments

760

Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(1,182)

(1,330)

Payments for acquisition of intangible assets

(924)

(7,024)

Other

(8)

(8)

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(1,355)

(10,564)

. Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from long-term loans

113

Dividends paid

(5,102)

(5,520)

Repayments of lease obligation

(669)

(684)

Other

28

80

Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(5,743)

(6,012)

. Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,099)

(9,130)

. Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

70,796

91,430

. Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(899)

46

. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

67,798

82,346

- 13 -

  1. Notes to Consolidated Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Going Concern Assumption)

Not applicable.

(Significant Subsequent Events)

Not applicable.

- 14 -

3. Consolidated Reference

(1) Revenue of Major Products

(JPY millions)

Three months

Year ended March 31, 2020

Year ending March 31, 2021

Brand name

Therapeutic

Region

Changes

Year ended

Changes

Three months

Changes

ended

from the same

from the same

ended

from the same

Generic name/formulation

category

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

period of

period of

June 30, 2020

period of

Actual

Actual

previous year

previous year

Actual

previous year

Total

4,549

20.8%

15,181

1.0%

3,291

(27.7%)

Cravit

Bacterial

Japan

722

(19.6%)

2,571

(19.0%)

521

(27.8%)

China

2,997

41.9%

9,509

7.3%

2,186

(27.1%)

levofloxacin/ophthalmic solution

conjunctivitis

Asia

448

33.5%

1,726

13.3%

386

(13.7%)

EMEA

384

(8.6%)

1,375

(6.3%)

197

(48.6%)

Tarivid

Bacterial

Total

410

14.6%

1,472

1.9%

319

(22.1%)

Japan

112

(17.6%)

414

(14.0%)

89

(20.6%)

ofloxacin/ophthalmic solution

conjunctivitis

China

179

22.6%

585

(2.4%)

149

(17.0%)

Asia

119

56.5%

473

30.0%

82

(31.4%)

Tapcom

Total

1,356

17.4%

5,405

12.9%

1,529

12.7%

Japan

668

3.8%

2,521

(1.1%)

685

2.5%

tafluprost-timolol maleate/

Glaucoma

Asia

98

49.5%

383

24.2%

122

24.1%

combination ophthalmic solution

EMEA

590

32.5%

2,501

29.6%

722

22.4%

Total

4,662

1.0%

17,901

(0.6%)

4,672

0.2%

Tapros

Glaucoma

Japan

2,396

(0.7%)

9,123

(4.5%)

2,372

(1.0%)

China

85

122.2%

395

73.5%

114

33.8%

tafluprost/ophthalmic solution

Asia

502

3.7%

1,892

1.9%

461

(8.1%)

EMEA

1,678

(0.0%)

6,491

1.8%

1,725

2.8%

Cosopt

Total

5,398

(11.9%)

21,045

(4.3%)

5,609

3.9%

dorzolamide hydrochloride-timolol

Glaucoma

Japan

1,977

(28.4%)

7,723

(13.4%)

2,042

3.3%

maleate/combination ophthalmic

Asia

1,047

11.7%

4,052

10.3%

1,050

0.2%

solution

EMEA

2,374

(2.4%)

9,270

(1.3%)

2,516

6.0%

Timoptol

Total

682

(13.4%)

2,504

(12.9%)

614

(9.9%)

timolol maleate/ ophthalmic

Glaucoma

Japan

377

(18.2%)

1,349

(18.0%)

322

(14.7%)

solution

Asia

68

18.2%

226

2.2%

92

35.4%

(* Including Timoptol XE)

EMEA

236

(11.9%)

929

(7.8%)

200

(15.2%)

Trusopt

Total

1,159

0.4%

4,424

(3.5%)

1,082

(6.7%)

Japan

362

(9.0%)

1,350

(8.4%)

350

(3.2%)

dorzolamide hydrochloride/

Glaucoma

Asia

117

16.5%

411

(1.0%)

67

(42.7%)

ophthalmic solution

EMEA

680

3.7%

2,663

(1.3%)

664

(2.3%)

Eybelis

Total

285

1,629

278.1%

589

106.6%

omidenepag isopropyl/

Glaucoma

Japan

285

1,629

278.1%

589

106.6%

ophthalmic solution

Alesion

Total

2,120

(9.6%)

24,916

28.1%

3,047

43.8%

epinastine hydrochloride/

Allergy

ophthalmic solution

Japan

2,120

(9.6%)

24,916

28.1%

3,047

43.8%

(* Including Alesion LX)

Flumetholon

Total

808

(3.9%)

2,996

(9.3%)

650

(19.6%)

Japan

305

(24.6%)

1,272

(22.5%)

242

(20.8%)

fluorometholone/

Inflammation

China

381

19.7%

1,243

0.9%

325

(14.7%)

ophthalmic solution

Asia

122

3.1%

482

11.9%

83

(31.9%)

Kary Uni

Senile

Total

1,000

(1.5%)

4,056

(0.5%)

974

(2.6%)

Japan

647

(3.6%)

2,501

(4.0%)

616

(4.8%)

pirenoxine/

cataract

China

148

(12.6%)

704

(7.4%)

189

27.9%

ophthalmic solution

Asia

205

17.6%

852

19.6%

169

(17.5%)

Oftan Catachrom

Total

589

(6.0%)

2,241

(6.5%)

870

47.8%

cytochrome C, adenosine,

Senile

nicotinamide/

cataract

EMEA

589

(6.0%)

2,241

(6.5%)

870

47.8%

ophthalmic solution

Opegan Hi

Adjuvant for

Total

567

4.7%

2,672

24.0%

527

(7.0%)

sodium hyaluronate/

ophthalmic

Japan

567

4.7%

2,672

24.0%

527

(7.0%)

adjuvant for ophthalmic operations

operations

Eylea

Intravitreal VEGF

Total

15,148

8.4%

60,138

7.1%

16,802

10.9%

aflibercept/

inhibitor

Japan

15,148

8.4%

60,138

7.1%

16,802

10.9%

solution for intravitreal injection

Hyalein

Total

4,948

1.7%

17,609

(6.8%)

4,523

(8.6%)

Japan

2,139

(6.5%)

7,849

(10.4%)

1,815

(15.2%)

sodium hyaluronate/ophthalmic

Dry eye

China

2,417

21.7%

7,856

3.8%

2,349

(2.8%)

solution

Asia

392

(33.7%)

1,904

(26.0%)

359

(8.4%)

Diquas

Total

4,434

20.6%

15,970

3.9%

3,551

(19.9%)

Japan

3,605

7.4%

14,257

2.3%

3,012

(16.4%)

diquafosol sodium/ophthalmic

Dry eye

China

30

167

561.1%

71

132.3%

solution

Asia

799

147.9%

1,546

9.7%

468

(41.4%)

Ikervis

Dry eye

Total

920

27.2%

3,851

13.6%

939

2.1%

Asia

171

107.7%

738

60.9%

191

11.8%

ciclosporin/ophthalmic solution

EMEA

749

16.8%

3,113

6.2%

748

(0.1%)

Total

715

18.3%

2,912

15.9%

672

(6.0%)

Cationorm

Dry eye

Asia

47

28.3%

265

57.7%

71

50.3%

EMEA

500

(2.9%)

2,092

5.2%

438

(12.3%)

US

168

218.8%

555

56.3%

163

(2.8%)

Intraocular Lens

Total

183

1,065

728.6%

215

17.4%

Lentis Comfort

for Cataract

Japan

183

1,065

728.6%

215

17.4%

Treatment

OTC pharmaceuticals

Total

3,713

5.6%

12,034

(15.4%)

2,043

(45.0%)

Japan

3,637

5.3%

11,722

(15.8%)

1,975

(45.7%)

Asia

76

25.5%

312

6.5%

67

(11.2%)

  • The forecast of revenue of major products is not disclosed because the demand for products is uncertain due to COVID-19. The forecast is scheduled to be disclosed in the Q2 announcement.
    • 15 -

(2) Research & Development

As of July 2020

Pipeline Development Status (Clinical Stage)

Generic name

Dev. code

Indication

Original/Licensor

Region P1

P2

P3

Filed Approved Launched

U.S.

sirolimus

DE-109

Uveitis

Original

Japan

(STN10109)

Europe

Asia

Apr-2015

An intravitreal injection with immunosuppressive effect, anti-angiogenic effect, etc. Started an additional Phase 3 in December 2018 in the U.S. Filed for marketing approval in April 2015 in Asia.

Generic name

Dev. code

Indication

Original/Licensor

Region

P1

P2

P3

Filed Approved Launched

tafluprost/

DE-111

Glaucoma/

Co-development with

China

timolol maleate

(STN10111)

Ocular hypertension

AGC

.A fixed dose combination drug of a prostaglandin F derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker. Launched in Japan in November 2014. Launched successively in European countries since January 2015. Launched successively in Asian countries since April 2016. Started Phase 3 in January 2019 in China.

Generic name

Dev. code

Indication

Original/Licensor

Region

P1

P2

P3 NDA Filed Approved Launched

omidenepag

DE-117

Glaucoma/

Co-development with

U.S.

Japan

Nov-2018

isopropyl

(STN10117)

Ocular hypertension

Ube Industries

Asia

Dec-2019

An EP2 receptor agonist with a new mechanism of action. Started Phase 3 in September 2018 in the U.S. Launched in November 2018 in Japan. Received marketing approval in Korea in December 2019 with successive filings planned for Asian countries.

Generic name

Dev. code

Indication

Original/Licensor

Region

P1

P2

P3

Filed Approved Launched

sepetaprost

DE-126

Glaucoma/

ONO

U.S.

(Phase 2b)

(STN10126)

Ocular hypertension

PHARMACEUTICAL

Japan

(Phase 2b)

A prostaglandin analogue eye drop drug product with a novel mode of action that is a dual agonist for both FP and EP3 receptorsfor the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Phase 2b completed in the U.S. and Japan.

Generic name

Dev. code

Indication

Original/Licensor

Region

P1

P2

P3

Filed Approved Launched

DE-127

Singapore Health

Japan

(Phase 2/3)

atropine sulfate

Myopia

Services, Nanyang

(STN10127)

Asia

Technological University

Muscarinic antagonist which reduces juvenile myopia progression. Started Phase 2/3 in August 2019 in Japan. Completed P2 in April 2020 in Asia.

Dev. code

Indication

Original/Licensor

Region

P1

P2

P3

Filed Approved Launched

U.S.

Jun-2020

glaucoma implant

DE-128

Glaucoma

Original

Europe

Jan-2019

device

Asia

Mar-2020

A drainage implant device designed to lower and sustain intraocular pressure (IOP) for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma through the drainage of aqueous humor. Completed Premarket Approval rolling submission to the FDA in June 2020 in the U.S. Launched in Europe in January 2019. Filed successively for marketing approval in Asian countries following Korean filing in March 2020.

Generic name

Dev. code

Indication

Original/Licensor

Region

P1

P2

P3

Filed Approved Launched

DE-130A

Glaucoma/

Europe

latanoprost

(STN10130,

Original

Ocular hypertension

Asia

Catioprost)

An ophthalmic emulsion of a prostaglandin F derivative, for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Started P3 trials in April 2019 in Europe and Asia.

Dev. code

Indication

Original/Licensor

Region

P1

P2

P3

Filed Approved Launched

intraocular lens

MD-16

Cataract

Oculentis

Japan

Nov-2019

A toric intraocular lens to treat aphakia after cataract surgery. Received manufacturing and marketing approval for Japan in November 2019.

Changes from Q4 FY19 (May 8, 2020)

Dev. code

Changes

DE-128

Completed Premarket Approval rolling submission to the FDA in June 2020 in the U.S.

The numbering method for development codes has changed. We show both existing development codes (DE-XXX) and new development codes (STNXXXXX).

- 16 -

  1. Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and Amortization, Amortization of Intangible Assets Related to Products, and Research and Development Expenses

Capital expenditures

(JPY millions)

Three months ended

Year

Three months ended

Year

ended

ending

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Actual

Forecast

Consolidated

1,853

8,971

2,057

10,000

Note: Excluding the increase in right-of-use assets.

Depreciation and amortization

(JPY millions)

Three months ended

Year

Three months ended

Year

ended

ending

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Actual

Forecast

Manufacturing cost

566

2,144

607

2,310

Selling, general and

372

1,462

339

1,720

administrative expenses

R&D expenses

160

661

159

680

Consolidated total

1,098

4,267

1,105

4,710

Note: Excluding amortization on intangible assets associated with products, long-term advance expense and right-of-use assets.

Amortization on intangible assets associated with products

(JPY millions)

Three months ended

Year

Three months ended

Year

ended

ending

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Actual

Forecast

Intangible assets (Merck products)

1,452

5,808

1,452

5,740

Intangible assets (DE-128*)

705

2,798

691

2,830

Intangible assets (Ikervis)

174

684

168

710

Other

146

608

137

420

Consolidated total

2,477

9,898

2,448

9,700

* DE-128 (PRESERFLO MicroShunt)

Research and development expenses

(JPY millions)

Three months ended

Year

Three months ended

Year

ended

ending

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Actual

Forecast

Consolidated

6,174

23,341

5,616

23,000

Percent of revenue

10.4%

9.7%

9.8%

9.8%

(4) FOREX

(JPY)

The 1st quarter

Fiscal year ended

The 1st quarter

Fiscal year

Exchange rate (yen)

Major currency

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

ending March 31,

March 31, 2020

2019

2020

2021 (Forecasts)

US dollar

109.86

108.81

107.46

110.00

Euro

123.06

120.80

118.69

120.00

CNY

16.14

15.64

15.13

15.00

Forecasts in this report are based on the currently available information. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors including adverse economic conditions and others.

- 17 -

