Santen Pharmaceutical : Reports the 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Performance

Disclaimer: The following is meant to be an accurate translation from the original Financial Report of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., written in Japanese, and is prepared for the information disclosure to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. However, in the case of any discrepancy between the English translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
February 5, 2019
Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Code : 4536
URLhttp://www.santen.com
Third Quarter Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 [IFRS] (Consolidated)
Akira Kurokawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Contact : Christopher Hohman, General Manager, Corporate Communications Group
Tel : +81-6-4802-9360
E-mail :ir@santen.co.jp
(JPY millions)
1. Consolidated performance for the nine months ended December 31, 2018
(1) Operating results
(Core basis *1)
Nine months ended December 31, 2017
Revenue 168,592
Core operating profit 35,042
Core net profit for the period 26,231
Core net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company 26,216
|
Nine months ended
|
December 31, 2018
|
% change
|
173,210
|
+2.7％
|
35,082
|
+0.1％
|
25,655
|
(2.2％)
|
25,663
|
(2.1%)
Basic core earnings per share (yen) 64.52 63.06
Diluted core earnings per share (yen) 64.28 62.87
(IFRS)
Operating profit 30,087
Profit before tax 29,539
Net profit for the period 27,348
Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company 27,332
Total comprehensive income for the period 34,602
|
December 31, 2018
|
% change
|
173,210
|
+2.7％
|
33,657
|
+11.9％
|
32,405
|
+9.7％
|
23,367
|
(14.6％)
|
23,376
|
(14.5％)
|
21,732
|
(37.2％)
Basic earnings per share (yen) 67.27 57.44
Diluted earnings per share (yen) 67.02 57.26
(2) Financial position
March 31, 2018
Total assets Total equity
287,557 298,769
Total equity attributable to owners of the company Total equity attributable to owners of the company ratio Equity per share attributable to owners of the company (yen)
285,823 297,122
73.6％ 702.54
76.5％ 729.98
2. Dividends
-
First quarter dividends per share (yen)
-
Second quarter dividends per share (yen)
-
Third quarter dividends per share (yen)
Year-end dividends per share (yen)
Annual dividends per share (yen)
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
13.00
|
13.00
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
13.00
|
－
|
13.00
|
26.00
|
－
|
26.00
3. Consolidated forecasts of results for the year ending March 31, 2019 (Core basis *1)
Revenue
Core operating profit Core net profit for the year Core earnings per share (yen)
|
March 2019
|
% change
|
237,000
|
+5.4%
|
48,000
|
+5.8%
|
35,300
|
+5.5%
87.26
(IFRS)
Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax
40,700 +5.2％
Net profit for the year
30,400
(13.8％)
Basic earnings per share (yen)
75.21
*Others
-
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the term
(changes in designated subsidiaries resulting in adjustment to the scope of consolidation): No
-
(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
-
(3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock):
-
[ i ] Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares)
December 31, 2018 : 407,102,254
March 31, 2018 : 406,847,515
-
[ ii ] Number of treasury shares at the end of period
December 31, 2018 : 7,821
March 31, 2018 : 7,411
-
[ iii ] Average number of outstanding shares (during the fiscal year ended December 31)
Third quarter ended December 31, 2018: 406,966,797
Third quarter ended December 31, 2017: 406,304,134
(Information regarding the implementation of audit procedures)
This financial report is exempt from audit.
(Information regarding presentation currency)
All financial information presented in Japanese yen has been rounded to the nearest million, except when otherwise indicated.
(Caution)
Forecasts in this report are based on the currently available information. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors including adverse economic conditions, delays in new products launch, currency exchange rate, legislative and regulatory developments.
*1(Core basis)
Core results are non-IFRS measures that remove non-core items including amortization on intangible assets associated with products, other income and expenses, finance income and expenses, and temporary expenses of selling, general and administrative expenses in order to provide greater transparency on underlying business performance.
Quarterly consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income
IFRS basis
Nine months ended December 31, 2017
Revenue Cost of sales Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses Research and development expenses
Amortization on intangible assets associated with products Other income
(49,504) (51,224)
(17,895) (17,091)
(4,996) (5,233)
368 3,929
Other expenses Operating profit
Finance income Finance expenses Profit before tax Income tax expenses Net profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit of loss
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Net gain on financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustments
(1,357) 29,539 (2,192) 27,348
(2,115) 32,405 (9,037) 23,367
－ 2,854
Other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income
Profit attributable to
Owners of the company Non-controlling interests
27,332 23,376
Net profit for the period
Total comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of the company
Non-controlling interests
34,487 21,819
Total comprehensive income
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (yen)
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
Core basis
67.27 57.44
67.02 57.26
(JPY millions)
(JPY millions)Nine months ended December 31, 2018
173,210 (69,814) 103,397
－ (2,733)Revenue
Core operating profit
Core net profit for the period
Basic core earnings per share (yen) Diluted core earnings per share (yen)
Core profit attributable to
26,231 25,655
64.52 63.06
64.28 62.87
Nine months ended December 31, 2017
Owners of the company Non-controlling interests Core net profit for the period
Quarterly consolidated statement of financial position
Assets
(JPY millions)
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2018
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
29,706
|
31,035
|
Intangible assets
|
134,495
|
132,725
|
Financial assets
|
35,775
|
31,730
|
Deferred tax assets
|
2,264
|
2,258
|
Other non-current assets
|
2,855
|
1,685
|
Total non-current assets
|
205,095
|
199,433
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
30,636
|
31,082
|
Trade and other receivables
|
78,654
|
78,720
|
Other financial assets
|
472
|
256
|
Other current assets
|
4,322
|
3,399
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
69,283
|
75,394
|
Total current assets
|
183,367
|
188,851
|
Total assets
|
388,463
|
388,284
|
Equity and liabilities
|
(JPY millions)
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2018
|
Equity
|
Equity attributable to owners of the company
|
Share capital
|
8,032
|
8,186
|
Capital surplus
|
8,657
|
8,714
|
Treasury shares
|
(11)
|
(12)
|
Retained earnings
|
249,225
|
262,404
|
Other components of equity
|
19,921
|
17,830
|
Total equity attributable to owners of the company
|
285,823
|
297,122
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,734
|
1,647
|
Total equity
|
287,557
|
298,769
|
Liabilities
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Financial liabilities
|
21,244
|
23,243
|
Net defined benefit liabilities
|
1,804
|
2,240
|
Provisions
|
1,367
|
1,299
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
12,909
|
12,317
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
1,380
|
1,738
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
38,704
|
40,836
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade and other payables
|
29,743
|
27,982
|
Other financial liabilities
|
14,404
|
9,091
|
Income tax payable
|
7,656
|
3,601
|
Provisions
|
1,508
|
641
|
Other current liabilities
|
8,890
|
7,365
|
Total current liabilities
|
62,201
|
48,679
|
Total liabilities
|
100,905
|
89,515
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
388,463
|
388,284