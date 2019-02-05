Log in
Santen Pharmaceutical : Reports the 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Performance

02/05/2019

Disclaimer: The following is meant to be an accurate translation from the original Financial Report of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., written in Japanese, and is prepared for the information disclosure to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. However, in the case of any discrepancy between the English translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

February 5, 2019

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Code : 4536

URLhttp://www.santen.com

Third Quarter Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 [IFRS] (Consolidated)

Akira Kurokawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Contact : Christopher Hohman, General Manager, Corporate Communications Group

Tel : +81-6-4802-9360

E-mail :ir@santen.co.jp

(JPY millions)

1. Consolidated performance for the nine months ended December 31, 2018

(1) Operating results

(Core basis *1)

Nine months ended December 31, 2017

Revenue 168,592

Core operating profit 35,042

Core net profit for the period 26,231

Core net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company 26,216

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

% change

173,210

+2.7

35,082

+0.1

25,655

(2.2)

25,663

(2.1%)

Basic core earnings per share (yen) 64.52 63.06

Diluted core earnings per share (yen) 64.28 62.87

(IFRS)

Revenue 168,592

Operating profit 30,087

Profit before tax 29,539

Net profit for the period 27,348

Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company 27,332

Total comprehensive income for the period 34,602

December 31, 2018

% change

173,210

+2.7

33,657

+11.9

32,405

+9.7

23,367

(14.6)

23,376

(14.5)

21,732

(37.2)

Basic earnings per share (yen) 67.27 57.44

Diluted earnings per share (yen) 67.02 57.26

(2) Financial position

March 31, 2018

Total assets Total equity

388,463 388,284

287,557 298,769

Total equity attributable to owners of the company Total equity attributable to owners of the company ratio Equity per share attributable to owners of the company (yen)

285,823 297,122

73.6 702.54

76.5 729.98

2. Dividends

  • First quarter dividends per share (yen)

  • Second quarter dividends per share (yen)

  • Third quarter dividends per share (yen)

Year-end dividends per share (yen)

Annual dividends per share (yen)

13.00

13.00

13.00

13.00

26.00

26.00

3. Consolidated forecasts of results for the year ending March 31, 2019 (Core basis *1)

Revenue

Core operating profit Core net profit for the year Core earnings per share (yen)

March 2019

% change

237,000

+5.4%

48,000

+5.8%

35,300

+5.5%

87.26

(IFRS)

Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax

237,000 +5.4

41,300 +5.2

40,700 +5.2

Net profit for the year

30,400

(13.8)

Basic earnings per share (yen)

75.21

*Others

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the term

    (changes in designated subsidiaries resulting in adjustment to the scope of consolidation): No

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

    • [ i ] Changes in the accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes

    • [ ii ] Other changes: No

    • [ iii ] Changes in accounting estimates: No

  • (3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock):

    • [ i ] Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares)

      December 31, 2018 : 407,102,254

      March 31, 2018 : 406,847,515

    • [ ii ] Number of treasury shares at the end of period

      December 31, 2018 : 7,821

      March 31, 2018 : 7,411

    • [ iii ] Average number of outstanding shares (during the fiscal year ended December 31)

Third quarter ended December 31, 2018: 406,966,797

Third quarter ended December 31, 2017: 406,304,134

(Information regarding the implementation of audit procedures)

This financial report is exempt from audit.

(Information regarding presentation currency)

All financial information presented in Japanese yen has been rounded to the nearest million, except when otherwise indicated.

(Caution)

Forecasts in this report are based on the currently available information. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors including adverse economic conditions, delays in new products launch, currency exchange rate, legislative and regulatory developments.

*1(Core basis)

Core results are non-IFRS measures that remove non-core items including amortization on intangible assets associated with products, other income and expenses, finance income and expenses, and temporary expenses of selling, general and administrative expenses in order to provide greater transparency on underlying business performance.

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income

IFRS basis

Nine months ended December 31, 2017

Revenue Cost of sales Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses Research and development expenses

Amortization on intangible assets associated with products Other income

(49,504) (51,224)

(17,895) (17,091)

(4,996) (5,233)

368 3,929

168,592 (66,150) 102,442

Other expenses Operating profit

Finance income Finance expenses Profit before tax Income tax expenses Net profit for the period

809 863

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit of loss

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Net gain on financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,357) 29,539 (2,192) 27,348

(2,115) 32,405 (9,037) 23,367

2,854

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

Profit attributable to

Owners of the company Non-controlling interests

27,332 23,376

Net profit for the period

Total comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of the company

Non-controlling interests

34,487 21,819

Total comprehensive income

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (yen)

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

Core basis

67.27 57.44

67.02 57.26

(JPY millions)

(JPY millions)Nine months ended December 31, 2018

173,210 (69,814) 103,397

(2,733)Revenue

Core operating profit

Core net profit for the period

Basic core earnings per share (yen) Diluted core earnings per share (yen)

Core profit attributable to

26,231 25,655

64.52 63.06

64.28 62.87

Nine months ended December 31, 2017

Owners of the company Non-controlling interests Core net profit for the period

Quarterly consolidated statement of financial position

Assets

(JPY millions)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2018

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

29,706

31,035

Intangible assets

134,495

132,725

Financial assets

35,775

31,730

Deferred tax assets

2,264

2,258

Other non-current assets

2,855

1,685

Total non-current assets

205,095

199,433

Current assets

Inventories

30,636

31,082

Trade and other receivables

78,654

78,720

Other financial assets

472

256

Other current assets

4,322

3,399

Cash and cash equivalents

69,283

75,394

Total current assets

183,367

188,851

Total assets

388,463

388,284

Equity and liabilities

(JPY millions)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2018

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of the company

Share capital

8,032

8,186

Capital surplus

8,657

8,714

Treasury shares

(11)

(12)

Retained earnings

249,225

262,404

Other components of equity

19,921

17,830

Total equity attributable to owners of the company

285,823

297,122

Non-controlling interests

1,734

1,647

Total equity

287,557

298,769

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Financial liabilities

21,244

23,243

Net defined benefit liabilities

1,804

2,240

Provisions

1,367

1,299

Deferred tax liabilities

12,909

12,317

Other non-current liabilities

1,380

1,738

Total non-current liabilities

38,704

40,836

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

29,743

27,982

Other financial liabilities

14,404

9,091

Income tax payable

7,656

3,601

Provisions

1,508

641

Other current liabilities

8,890

7,365

Total current liabilities

62,201

48,679

Total liabilities

100,905

89,515

Total equity and liabilities

388,463

388,284

Disclaimer

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 06:08:11 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 237 B
EBIT 2019 49 000 M
Net income 2019 31 483 M
Finance 2019 54 853 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 19,70
P/E ratio 2020 18,34
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
Capitalization 627 B
