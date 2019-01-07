Santen Pharmaceutical : Updates Pipeline in Corporate Presentation of January 8, 2019

Santen Updates Pipeline in Corporate Presentation of January 8, 2019
January 8, 2019 - Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; hereinafter, "Santen") today updated the description of status of certain pipeline projects in corporate presentation as attached.
The impact of these changes on Santen's published forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 is not material.
About Santen
As a specialized company dedicated to ophthalmology, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices. Santen is the market leader for prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in Japan and its products now reach patients in over 60 countries. With scientific knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over a nearly 130-year history, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society. For more information, please visit Santen's website(www.santen.com).
Forward-looking Statements
Information provided in this pipeline contains forward-looking statements. The achievement of these forecasts is subject to risk and uncertainty from various sources. Therefore, please note that the actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts. Business performance and financial conditions are subject to the effects of changes in regulations made by the governments of Japan and other nations concerning medical insurance, drug pricing and other systems, and to fluctuations in market variables such as interest rates and foreign exchange rates.
Contact Christopher Hohman
Corporate Communications Group Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
E-mail: ir@santen.com, Tel: +81-6-4802-9360
Pipeline / Product Development Status (1)
DE-117
EYBELIS
EP2 receptor agonist
DE-126
FP/EP3 receptors dual agonist
DE-128
PreserFlo1
DE-109
IVT sirolimus
DE-122
Anti-endoglin antibody
Indication
Glaucoma / ocular hypertensionGlaucoma / ocular hypertensionGlaucoma
Uveitis
Wet age-related macular degeneration
Region
As of January 8, 2019
Status
P3
US
Plan: Jan~Jun 2020 P3 completion
Japan
Launched in Nov 2018
P3
Asia
Plan: 2nd half FY2018 P3 completion
US
P2b
Japan
P2/3
US
Plan: calendar 2019 PMA rolling submission completion, calendar 2020
launch
Europe
CE mark granted
P3 (LUMINA trial started in Dec 2018)
US
Plan: Jan~Jun 2021 P3 completion
Japan Europe Asia
P3 P3 Filed
P2a
US
Plan: Jan~Jun 2019 P2a completion
1PreserFlo is the new name of the pipeline project which has been known by the development code DE-128 and/or trade name InnFocus MicroShunt in Europe. Updated information is underlined.