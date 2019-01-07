Log in
Santen Pharmaceutical : Updates Pipeline in Corporate Presentation of January 8, 2019

01/07/2019 | 07:29pm EST

Santen Updates Pipeline in Corporate Presentation of January 8, 2019

January 8, 2019 - Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; hereinafter, "Santen") today updated the description of status of certain pipeline projects in corporate presentation as attached.

The impact of these changes on Santen's published forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 is not material.

About Santen

As a specialized company dedicated to ophthalmology, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices. Santen is the market leader for prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in Japan and its products now reach patients in over 60 countries. With scientific knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over a nearly 130-year history, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society. For more information, please visit Santen's website(www.santen.com).

Forward-looking Statements

Information provided in this pipeline contains forward-looking statements. The achievement of these forecasts is subject to risk and uncertainty from various sources. Therefore, please note that the actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts. Business performance and financial conditions are subject to the effects of changes in regulations made by the governments of Japan and other nations concerning medical insurance, drug pricing and other systems, and to fluctuations in market variables such as interest rates and foreign exchange rates.

Contact Christopher Hohman

Corporate Communications Group Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

E-mail: ir@santen.com, Tel: +81-6-4802-9360

Pipeline / Product Development Status (1)

DE-117

EYBELIS

EP2 receptor agonist

DE-126

FP/EP3 receptors dual agonist

DE-128

PreserFlo1

DE-109

IVT sirolimus

DE-122

Anti-endoglin antibody

Indication

Glaucoma / ocular hypertensionGlaucoma / ocular hypertensionGlaucoma

Uveitis

Wet age-related macular degeneration

Region

As of January 8, 2019

Status

P3

US

Plan: Jan~Jun 2020 P3 completion

Japan

Launched in Nov 2018

P3

Asia

Plan: 2nd half FY2018 P3 completion

US

P2b

Japan

P2/3

US

Plan: calendar 2019 PMA rolling submission completion, calendar 2020

launch

Europe

CE mark granted

P3 (LUMINA trial started in Dec 2018)

US

Plan: Jan~Jun 2021 P3 completion

Japan Europe Asia

P3 P3 Filed

P2a

US

Plan: Jan~Jun 2019 P2a completion

1PreserFlo is the new name of the pipeline project which has been known by the development code DE-128 and/or trade name InnFocus MicroShunt in Europe. Updated information is underlined.

Disclaimer

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 00:28:06 UTC
