Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd    4536   JP3336000009

SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

(4536)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Santen Pharmaceutical : to Conduct Activities to Raise Disease Awareness during World Glaucoma Week, March 10 to 16

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 12:26am EST

Santen to Conduct Activities to Raise Disease Awareness during World Glaucoma Week, March 10 to 16

March 8, 2019 - Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; Chairman and CEO: Akira Kurokawa; hereinafter, "Santen") announces that, as part of its initiatives to increase public awareness of glaucoma, it will sponsor activities to be conducted worldwide during World Glaucoma Week (hereinafter, "WGW"), March 10 to 16, 2019.

To encourage early detection and continued treatment of glaucoma, the World Glaucoma Association has defined one week in March every year as WGW, and holds various events and awareness-raising activities around the world during the week.

During WGW this March, Santen plans to conduct various awareness-raising activities focusing on the disease. In Asia, for example, Santen will assist local glaucoma-related academic societies and medical institutions supporting the activities of those societies in conducting PR activities, holding public lectures, and performing free screenings to increase public awareness of glaucoma. In Europe, Santen will cooperate with the World Glaucoma Association in running a quiz-based glaucoma awareness-raising campaign and issuing media releases. In Japan, Santen will use digital signage to deliver information about "Light-up in Green!" events held by the Japan Glaucoma Society to foster public awareness of the disease, with the aim of helping this activity spread further. As a global initiative to encourage glaucoma awareness among many more people, Santen offers a glaucoma-focused mobile app simulating vision field narrowing that is easy-to-use for everyone, from patients to medical professionals. In addition, Santen also conducts activities targeting its employees; the company held glaucoma study meetings for employees in Japan in February, and during WGW will conduct an activity whereby all employees will share information about glaucoma with people close to them, including family members and friends.

Santen has also made sustained efforts to raise public awareness of glaucoma. In November 2018, it hosted an event targeting glaucoma patients to emphasize the importance of continued glaucoma treatment.

Early detection and early start of treatment can prevent glaucoma patients from losing their eyesight over the course of their lifetime. It is important to share with as many people as possible information about glaucoma, including the fact that early detection and treatment are essential for reducing the number of glaucoma patients who lose their eyesight.

Santen also continues to regard WGW as a period for employees to learn about glaucoma on their initiative and impart their learning to their loved ones, including family members and friends. The company will devote further efforts to encouraging all employees, including those working around the world, to deepen their understanding of glaucoma.

About Santen

As a specialized company dedicated to ophthalmology, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices. Santen is the market leader for prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in Japan and its products now reach patients in over 60 countries. With scientific knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over a nearly 130-year history, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society. For more information, please visit Santen's website(www.santen.com).

Contact

Christopher Hohman

General Manager, Corporate Communications Group Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

E-mail: ir@santen.com Tel. : +81-6-4802-9360

Disclaimer

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 05:23:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
12:26aSANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : to Conduct Activities to Raise Disease Awareness during ..
PU
03/06SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Selected and Launches Photo-Crosslinking Research and De..
PU
03/06SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Selected and Launches Gene Therapy Drug Research and Dev..
PU
03/01SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Status of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
02/26SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Aptar Pharma's Preservative-Free Multidose Dispenser App..
AQ
02/20SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
02/05SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Reports the 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Perform..
PU
01/30SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : NextPharma to Takeover Santens Tampere Manufacturing Uni..
AQ
01/07SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Updates Pipeline in Corporate Presentation of January 8,..
PU
2018SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Scottish Medicines Consortium approves Verkazia for seve..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 236 B
EBIT 2019 49 000 M
Net income 2019 31 963 M
Finance 2019 60 818 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 21,92
P/E ratio 2020 21,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,76x
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
Capitalization 711 B
Chart SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 995  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kurokawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shigeo Taniuchi President, COO & Representative Director
Kazuo Koshiji CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Naveed K. Shams Chief Scientific Officer
Noriaki Yamamoto Chief Information Officer & Corporate Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD12.05%6 360
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.12%370 416
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.15.26%240 500
PFIZER-4.10%232 399
NOVARTIS7.16%228 794
MERCK AND COMPANY5.29%208 459
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.