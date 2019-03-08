Santen Pharmaceutical : to Conduct Activities to Raise Disease Awareness during World Glaucoma Week, March 10 to 16

Santen to Conduct Activities to Raise Disease Awareness during World Glaucoma Week, March 10 to 16

March 8, 2019 - Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; Chairman and CEO: Akira Kurokawa; hereinafter, "Santen") announces that, as part of its initiatives to increase public awareness of glaucoma, it will sponsor activities to be conducted worldwide during World Glaucoma Week (hereinafter, "WGW"), March 10 to 16, 2019.

To encourage early detection and continued treatment of glaucoma, the World Glaucoma Association has defined one week in March every year as WGW, and holds various events and awareness-raising activities around the world during the week.

During WGW this March, Santen plans to conduct various awareness-raising activities focusing on the disease. In Asia, for example, Santen will assist local glaucoma-related academic societies and medical institutions supporting the activities of those societies in conducting PR activities, holding public lectures, and performing free screenings to increase public awareness of glaucoma. In Europe, Santen will cooperate with the World Glaucoma Association in running a quiz-based glaucoma awareness-raising campaign and issuing media releases. In Japan, Santen will use digital signage to deliver information about "Light-up in Green!" events held by the Japan Glaucoma Society to foster public awareness of the disease, with the aim of helping this activity spread further. As a global initiative to encourage glaucoma awareness among many more people, Santen offers a glaucoma-focused mobile app simulating vision field narrowing that is easy-to-use for everyone, from patients to medical professionals. In addition, Santen also conducts activities targeting its employees; the company held glaucoma study meetings for employees in Japan in February, and during WGW will conduct an activity whereby all employees will share information about glaucoma with people close to them, including family members and friends.

Santen has also made sustained efforts to raise public awareness of glaucoma. In November 2018, it hosted an event targeting glaucoma patients to emphasize the importance of continued glaucoma treatment.

Early detection and early start of treatment can prevent glaucoma patients from losing their eyesight over the course of their lifetime. It is important to share with as many people as possible information about glaucoma, including the fact that early detection and treatment are essential for reducing the number of glaucoma patients who lose their eyesight.

Santen also continues to regard WGW as a period for employees to learn about glaucoma on their initiative and impart their learning to their loved ones, including family members and friends. The company will devote further efforts to encouraging all employees, including those working around the world, to deepen their understanding of glaucoma.

As a specialized company dedicated to ophthalmology, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices. Santen is the market leader for prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in Japan and its products now reach patients in over 60 countries. With scientific knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over a nearly 130-year history, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society. For more information, please visit Santen's website(www.santen.com).

