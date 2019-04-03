Santeon Group, Inc. Updates shareholders on company news and technology roadmap

RESTON, Va., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santeon Group, Inc. ("Santeon" or the "Company") (OTC:SANT) announced today an update to its development roadmap and the future direction that the company is going to drive growth towards. “After completing our due diligence and completing our acquisition of the Corum IP and over the past several months we focused our development efforts on building a trading platform that addresses some of the deficiencies of the current publicly available platforms. While we were very confident in the technical reliability of the platform, as a company we were concerned with both the technical security risks facing such platforms that has become a focused hacking target as well as the changing securities regulations and trading requirements facing crypto-currency issuers and traders,” explained Ash Rofail, Santeon Group Chairman and CEO. “During the focused development on the technology platform, combined with the fast-changing market demand for blockchain specific solutions, we identified a larger opportunity that we were able to address by slightly pivoting our technology direction and platform to address. This opportunity focused on extending our platform to server as a development platform for organizations that desire to build solutions on top of a blockchain platforms known as DApps which are Decentralized Applications including such applications as trading platforms. However, not all past development will go unrealized. We will offer our trading platform as a licensed product to organization looking to launch their own trading platforms” Commented Ash Rofail.

“We see the market much larger than simply a single product that is likely to become 'yet another trading platform.' We see a global market in both government and private sectors with increased demand to develop Decentralized Application (DApps) that is reliable, easy to develop, secure and transactional that leverages all of the Blockchain capabilities. As a company we felt that our 15 plus years experience building high-volume, secure and transactional solutions puts us ahead of any competition present or future to offer a development platform that addresses all the DApps requirements.” Commented Ash Rofail.

“Additionally, we are also going to develop our own vertical solutions on top of our own platform such as:

Security Token Offerings (STOs) Issuance Platform

Reg CF Portal

Blockchain-As-A-Service

Privacy Solutions

We will also consider developing verticalized solutions in industries that would greatly benefit from Blockchain such as Healthcare, Supply/Chain, Payment Systems, Human Resources in both the government and private sector. Santeon’s Agile thought leadership will also position us to consult as well as implement custom made solutions for several industries globally leveraging our global development resources. We are extremely dedicated to this vision and over the coming weeks will be making several announcements on new partnerships, new corporate leadership additions that will accelerate our growth and revenue generation activities as well as updates to our website with our future direction and messaging,” concluded Ash Rofail.