Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG    SANN   CH0027148649

SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG

(SANN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santhera Closes First Tranche of Financing Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 01:00am EDT


Pratteln, Switzerland, July 14, 2020 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the closing of the first tranche in the amount of CHF 7.5 million nominal in its CHF 20 million financing transaction with a fund managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC, as previously announced on June 4, 2020.

Also, 3.87 million shares out of Santhera's conditional share capital for financings are being formally listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange as per July 14, 2020.

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera is building a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage or age. A marketing authorization application for Puldysa® (idebenone) is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. Santhera has an option to license vamorolone, a first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug candidate with novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD to replace standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com

Raxone® and Puldysa® are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
# # #

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS H
01:00aSanthera Closes First Tranche of Financing Transaction
GL
06/24SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : UK's MHRA renews EAMS Scientific Opinion for Santhera..
AQ
06/23UK's MHRA renews EAMS Scientific Opinion for Santhera's Idebenone in Duchenne..
GL
06/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A new strong vaccine candidate, Hilton’s job cuts, Qualc..
06/16Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
GL
06/04Santhera Receives Financing Commitment of up to CHF 20 Million from Fund Mana..
GL
06/03SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Completion of ReveraGen's Long-Term Extensi..
AQ
06/02Santhera Announces Completion of ReveraGen's Long-Term Extension Study with V..
GL
05/29Santhera Provides Update on the Ongoing Regulatory Review of Puldysa® (Ideben..
GL
05/21SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 SIDEROS Study with Pu..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14,0 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net income 2020 -44,0 M -46,7 M -46,7 M
Net cash 2020 39,0 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 107 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,50 CHF
Last Close Price 8,13 CHF
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dario Eklund Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Kristina Sjöblom Nygren Chief Medical Officer, EVP & Head-Development
Thomas Meier Director
Martin Gertsch Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG-28.31%113
MERCK KGAA5.65%54 181
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD80.40%15 725
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.6.65%13 480
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.137.90%8 948
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-29.29%5 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group