Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Santos Limited    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/29
8.19 AUD   +0.12%
07:02pSANTOS : Barossa FPSO contract awarded
PU
12:34pConocoPhillips profit beats estimates on higher production
RE
10/22SANTOS : appoints Janine McArdle as a Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Santos : Barossa FPSO contract awarded

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

30 Oct 2019

Santos today announced the Barossa project has taken another major step towards a final investment decision with the awarding of the contract for the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility to MODEC International Inc.

The FPSO contract is the project's biggest - comprising engineering, procurement of materials, equipment and services, construction, installation, commissioning and testing of the facility.

The Barossa project is nearing the end of the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase and includes an FPSO facility, subsea wells and subsea production system, and gas export pipeline.

The FPSO will be located in the Barossa field, 300 kilometres north of Darwin, and export gas to Darwin LNG via a new 260 kilometre pipeline tied into the existing Bayu-Darwin pipeline. The FPSO will also store condensate for periodic offloading to tankers.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said: 'This contract with MODEC is the result of a FEED competition and its award is our biggest step towards pushing the button on the development of Barossa.'

'The project is technically and commercially robust, and we are closing in on FID early in the new year, with contracts for the subsea umbilicals, flowlines and drilling of six subsea production wells to be awarded in the near future.'

The Barossa field sits within Santos' northern Australia portfolio, one of the company's core long-life, natural gas asset regions.

The project area encompasses petroleum permit NT/RL5 located in Commonwealth waters offshore Northern Territory.

Santos holds a 25% interest in the Barossa joint venture along with partners ConocoPhillips (37.5% and operator) and SK E&S (37.5%). Santos is also a joint venture partner in Darwin LNG with an 11.5% interest.

On October 14, Santos announced the acquisition of ConocoPhillips' northern Australia portfolio including its interests in Darwin LNG, Bayu-Undan and Barossa. Completion of the transaction and planned sell-down to SK E&S will see Santos' interests in these assets increase to 43.4%, 43.4% and 62.5%, respectively.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 23:01:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTOS LIMITED
07:02pSANTOS : Barossa FPSO contract awarded
PU
12:34pConocoPhillips profit beats estimates on higher production
RE
10/22SANTOS : appoints Janine McArdle as a Director
PU
10/16SANTOS : 2019 Third Quarter Activities Report
PU
10/16Santos Quarterly Revenue Lifted by Record Output
DJ
10/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sophos, Mercedes, Facebook, Boeing
10/13ConocoPhillips Selling Northern Australia Assets for $1.39 Billion -- Update
DJ
10/13Santos Buys ConocoPhillips's Northern Australia Assets
DJ
10/07SANTOS : Strong Caley oil flow advances Dorado
PU
09/25SANTOS : Another major Barossa contract awarded
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 167 M
EBIT 2019 1 479 M
Net income 2019 793 M
Debt 2019 3 152 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,56x
EV / Sales2020 3,02x
Capitalization 11 696 M
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,68  $
Last Close Price 5,61  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED49.27%11 653
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.24%237 017
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-15.53%150 149
TOTAL3.62%137 344
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS28.97%101 312
GAZPROM PAO--.--%84 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group