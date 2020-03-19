Santos : COVID-19 Coronavirus update

Santos continues to develop plans in accordance with the Australian Government's health advice to slow the spread of COVID-19 and support our people as we do that.

Santos has implemented a pandemic taskforce that is conducting daily meetings.

In line with Government advice, Santos has implemented a range of precautionary measured including:

Self-Assessment Declaration requirements for personnel

Social distancing requirements

Travel requirements and restrictions

Work-related events curtailed

External visitors to sites and offices restricted

Increased availability of hygiene supplies including hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes

Display of extensive signage relating to COVID-19 and hygiene awareness

Increased cleaning of common/high use areas

Closure of Santos gyms

Additional Hygiene Guidelines.

Santos will introduce additional measures in accordance with Australian Government health advice to protect our people and maintain business continuity on an ongoing basis.

Santos is continuing to work with and take the advice of health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which in these early stages of a new virus, could overwhelm the health system if we relax efforts to contain it.

We are focussed on the safety and wellbeing of our people and their families, and safety and production-critical activities that ensure the security of energy supplies to our customers in Australia and Asia.

A Pandemic Taskforce, including independent experts, has been established and is meeting daily to develop and implement additional measures as the pandemic progresses as well as business continuity and contingency measures.

We have banned international business travel and restricted domestic business travel to business-critical activities only and have introduced heightened personal hygiene awareness and practices at all of our work locations.

From today, Santos is implementing a compulsory COVID-19 Self-Assessment Declaration to be completed by all personnel (employees, contractors and visitors) accessing a Santos site.

We will continue to update our employees, contractors, visitors and communities.