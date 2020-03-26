Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Santos Limited    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/26
3.79 AUD   +3.27%
12:38aSANTOS : COVID-19 Coronavirus update
PU
03/25Global oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
03/24SANTOS : S&P reaffirms Santos' investment grade credit rating
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santos : COVID-19 Coronavirus update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 12:38am EDT

In addition to the Pandemic Taskforce the CEO established a number of weeks ago, a Crisis Management Team has now also been stood up in response to COVID-19. The Crisis Management Team is meeting daily and is being personally led by the CEO.

Santos has implemented strict temperature checks at all sites and airports for people travelling to the field. This includes infrared body temperature screening cameras now being in use in the Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth Offices and at the Adelaide and Brisbane airports.

Strict social distancing protocols are in operation at all Santos offices and sites - the precautionary health and hygiene measures have ensured that Santos workplaces are classified as low risk or controlled operations and all are up-to-date with Australian Government recommended health advice.

Santos has been working with State and Federal Governments on our health and hygiene measures. The Government recognises our industry is an essential service and the tens of thousands of jobs we provide. It's just as important, now more than ever, that we keep the lights on for the country and continue to power other essential services like hospitals, schools, manufacturers, food processors and the supermarkets communities rely on.

Santos will introduce additional measures in accordance with Australian Government health advice to protect our people and maintain business continuity on an ongoing basis.

20 March update

Santos continues to develop plans in accordance with the Australian Government's health advice to slow the spread of COVID-19 and support our people as we do that.

Santos has implemented a pandemic taskforce that is conducting daily meetings.

In line with Government advice, Santos has implemented a range of precautionary measured including:

  • Self-Assessment Declaration requirements for personnel
  • Social distancing requirements
  • Travel requirements and restrictions
  • Work-related events curtailed
  • External visitors to sites and offices restricted
  • Increased availability of hygiene supplies including hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes
  • Display of extensive signage relating to COVID-19 and hygiene awareness
  • Increased cleaning of common/high use areas
  • Closure of Santos gyms
  • Additional Hygiene Guidelines.

17 March update

Santos is continuing to work with and take the advice of health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which in these early stages of a new virus, could overwhelm the health system if we relax efforts to contain it.

We are focussed on the safety and wellbeing of our people and their families, and safety and production-critical activities that ensure the security of energy supplies to our customers in Australia and Asia.

A Pandemic Taskforce, including independent experts, has been established and is meeting daily to develop and implement additional measures as the pandemic progresses as well as business continuity and contingency measures.

We have banned international business travel and restricted domestic business travel to business-critical activities only and have introduced heightened personal hygiene awareness and practices at all of our work locations.

From today, Santos is implementing a compulsory COVID-19 Self-Assessment Declaration to be completed by all personnel (employees, contractors and visitors) accessing a Santos site.

We will continue to update our employees, contractors, visitors and communities.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 04:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SANTOS LIMITED
12:38aSANTOS : COVID-19 Coronavirus update
PU
03/25Global oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
03/24SANTOS : S&P reaffirms Santos' investment grade credit rating
PU
03/23Global oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
03/23SANTOS : Annual General Meeting – COVID-19 Precautions including Voting by..
PU
03/22Santos Expects Final Investment Decision Delay on Barossa Project
DJ
03/19SANTOS : COVID-19 Coronavirus update
PU
03/19Global oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
03/18Global oil, gas producers slash spending after crude price rout
RE
03/18Global oil, gas producers slash spending after crude price rout
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 550 M
EBIT 2020 876 M
Net income 2020 466 M
Debt 2020 3 359 M
Yield 2020 4,48%
P/E ratio 2020 9,20x
P/E ratio 2021 7,87x
EV / Sales2020 2,22x
EV / Sales2021 2,04x
Capitalization 4 513 M
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,49  $
Last Close Price 2,17  $
Spread / Highest target 215%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED-56.97%4 350
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-38.53%123 158
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.66%117 636
TOTAL-33.23%84 706
GAZPROM PAO--.--%51 562
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-45.06%40 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group