Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Santos Limited    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/20
3.05 AUD   +10.91%
06:09pSantos Expects Final Investment Decision Delay on Barossa Project
DJ
03/20Global oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
03/19SANTOS : COVID-19 Coronavirus update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santos Expects Final Investment Decision Delay on Barossa Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 06:09pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Santos Ltd. said it expects to delay a final investment decision on its Barossa natural-gas project as it conserves cash amid oil-market volatility driven by the coronavirus and the recent plunge in crude prices.

Santos had expected to make a decision to commence construction of the Barossa project, located 300 kilometers north of Darwin, in the second quarter of this year.

"Barossa remains an important project for Santos due to its brownfield nature and its low cost of supply," said Managing Director Kevin Gallagher, who added that a final investment decision would be considered when business conditions improve.

Deferring the Barossa project, along with a delay to the PNG LNG expansion project in Papua New Guinea, will reduce capital expenditure by US$350 million this year, Santos said.

A further US$200 million expenditure has been cut from the company's base business, but the company said this likely won't affect 2020 production guidance.

Santos said it is targeting a free cash flow breakeven oil price of US$25 a barrel in 2020.

Brent crude--the global oil-price benchmark--fell by 20% last week to US$26.98 a barrel. It has declined 59% so far this year.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SANTOS LIMITED 10.91% 3.05 End-of-day quote.-66.38%
WTI 0.00% 23.4 Delayed Quote.-61.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SANTOS LIMITED
06:09pSantos Expects Final Investment Decision Delay on Barossa Project
DJ
03/20Global oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
03/19SANTOS : COVID-19 Coronavirus update
PU
03/19Global oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
03/18Global oil, gas producers slash spending after crude price rout
RE
03/18Global oil, gas producers slash spending after crude price rout
RE
03/17Global oil, gas producers slash spending after price rout
RE
03/17Factbox - Global oil, gas producers slash spending after price rout
RE
03/16SANTOS : COVID-19 Coronavirus update
PU
03/12SANTOS : Australia's Santos to Sell 25% Interest in Darwin LNG Facility, Bayu-Un..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 594 M
EBIT 2020 929 M
Net income 2020 526 M
Debt 2020 3 397 M
Yield 2020 5,79%
P/E ratio 2020 6,47x
P/E ratio 2021 5,67x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
EV / Sales2021 1,82x
Capitalization 3 685 M
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,73  $
Last Close Price 1,77  $
Spread / Highest target 285%
Spread / Average Target 167%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED-66.38%3 689
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.76%118 694
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-54.73%96 768
TOTAL-49.19%68 886
GAZPROM PAO--.--%50 508
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-48.81%39 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group