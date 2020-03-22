Santos Expects Final Investment Decision Delay on Barossa Project

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Santos Ltd. said it expects to delay a final investment decision on its Barossa natural-gas project as it conserves cash amid oil-market volatility driven by the coronavirus and the recent plunge in crude prices.

Santos had expected to make a decision to commence construction of the Barossa project, located 300 kilometers north of Darwin, in the second quarter of this year.

"Barossa remains an important project for Santos due to its brownfield nature and its low cost of supply," said Managing Director Kevin Gallagher, who added that a final investment decision would be considered when business conditions improve.

Deferring the Barossa project, along with a delay to the PNG LNG expansion project in Papua New Guinea, will reduce capital expenditure by US$350 million this year, Santos said.

A further US$200 million expenditure has been cut from the company's base business, but the company said this likely won't affect 2020 production guidance.

Santos said it is targeting a free cash flow breakeven oil price of US$25 a barrel in 2020.

Brent crude--the global oil-price benchmark--fell by 20% last week to US$26.98 a barrel. It has declined 59% so far this year.

