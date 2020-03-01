Log in
SANTOS LIMITED    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/28
6.83 AUD   -2.57%
SANTOS : Go-ahead for Van Gogh Infill Phase 2
PU
02/25SANTOS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/19SANTOS : 2019 Full-year Results
PU
Santos : Go-ahead for Van Gogh Infill Phase 2

03/01/2020

Santos today announced a Final Investment Decision had been made on the Van Gogh Infill Development Phase Two Project, which will maximise field production, access additional reserves and lower unit production costs.

The Project will involve the drilling and completing of three new horizontal, dual-lateral production wells and subsea tieback into existing infrastructure.

First oil is targeted for late 2021, with the commitment to long lead items, including subsea Xmas trees and wellhead systems, already made to achieve the earliest possible start-up.

The Valaris MS1 mobile offshore drilling unit has been contracted for the program, with drilling expected to commence in early 2021.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said: 'It's little more than a year since the start-up of Phase One, so I'm delighted to see FID being advanced on Phase Two in such a short timeframe.'

'Phase One proved to be a very successful project, with higher reserves delivered for lower cost, the value of which was enhanced by a strong premium to Brent realised for this crude.'

The Van Gogh field (WA-35-L) is one of three subsea oil field developments located in the Exmouth Basin, offshore Western Australia, which tie into the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), the Ningaloo Vision.

Production from Van Gogh began in 2010, with the nearby Coniston and Novara fields tied back to the FPSO in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Santos has a 52.5% interest in the Van Gogh-Coniston-Novara project, which it operates. The remaining interest is owned by INPEX.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 02:57:02 UTC
SANTOS LIMITED-14.30%9 242
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-25.82%166 154
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.64%125 621
TOTAL-21.99%108 929
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-13.15%76 350
GAZPROM PAO--.--%68 836
