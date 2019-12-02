Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Santos Limited    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/02
8.1 AUD   -0.61%
04:38pSantos Raises 2025 Production Target to 120 Million Barrels
DJ
10/29SANTOS : Barossa FPSO contract awarded
PU
10/29ConocoPhillips profit beats estimates on higher production
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Santos Raises 2025 Production Target to 120 Million Barrels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 04:38pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Santos now expects production to jump to 120 million barrels of oil equivalent by 2025, more than double the output of last year, as it absorbs roughly US$1.4 billion in assets it has agreed to buy from ConocoPhillips.

The new target, a jump on the 100 million barrels forecast by the company in 2018, will mark annual production growth of more than 8% through 2025.

In mid-October, Santos struck a deal to buy Conoco's operations in northern Australia and East Timor, including the energy giant's controlling stake in the Darwin LNG gas-export project in which Santos already is a partner. Completion of the deal is expected in the first quarter of next year, the Australian oil and gas producer said.

In a presentation to investors delivered in Sydney, Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said the production target for 2019 has been narrowed to 74 million to 76 million barrels from 73 million to 77 million previously. Output is expected to rise to between 79 million and 87 million barrels in 2020.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 0.72% 60.37 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.20% 60.92 Delayed Quote.16.47%
SANTOS LIMITED -0.61% 8.1 End-of-day quote.48.72%
WTI 0.29% 55.96 Delayed Quote.27.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTOS LIMITED
04:38pSantos Raises 2025 Production Target to 120 Million Barrels
DJ
10/29SANTOS : Barossa FPSO contract awarded
PU
10/29ConocoPhillips profit beats estimates on higher production
RE
10/22SANTOS : appoints Janine McArdle as a Director
PU
10/16SANTOS : 2019 Third Quarter Activities Report
PU
10/16Santos Quarterly Revenue Lifted by Record Output
DJ
10/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sophos, Mercedes, Facebook, Boeing
10/13ConocoPhillips Selling Northern Australia Assets for $1.39 Billion -- Update
DJ
10/13Santos Buys ConocoPhillips's Northern Australia Assets
DJ
10/07SANTOS : Strong Caley oil flow advances Dorado
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 123 M
EBIT 2019 1 462 M
Net income 2019 778 M
Debt 2019 3 169 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,86x
EV / Sales2020 4,15x
Capitalization 16 873 M
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,76  $
Last Close Price 8,10  $
Spread / Highest target -20,0%
Spread / Average Target -28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED48.72%11 467
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.34%224 408
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-25.26%138 448
TOTAL3.16%138 385
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS28.00%93 500
GAZPROM PAO--.--%88 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group