SANTOS LIMITED

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/20
5.16 AUD   -3.55%
05:19pSantos Signals US$700 Million-US$800 Million Pretax Impairment Charge
DJ
02:42aAustralia shares ease as virus recovery appears a long haul
RE
01:36aSANTOS : Narrabri Gas Project – CEO Speech to the IPC
PU
Santos Signals US$700 Million-US$800 Million Pretax Impairment Charge

07/20/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Santos Ltd. signaled a US$700 million-US$800 million pretax impairment of assets after cutting its long-term oil price assumption by more than 10% in response to weakness in energy demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Santos said the forecast impairment comprises a US$640 million-US$700 million write-down of its GLNG project that turns coal seam gas into liquefied natural gas for export, and a US$60 million-US$100 million impairment of exploration assets mainly located in the Cooper and Amadeus Basins.

Santos said the impairment charge would lift gearing--a measure of its debt relative to equity--by around 1.5%. Still, management said debt covenants won't be tested by low oil prices for several years.

"Our disciplined operating model combined with the proactive measures taken to reduce expenditure saw Santos generate more than US$430 million in free cash flow in the first half of 2020 despite significantly lower oil prices," said Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.16% 43.18 Delayed Quote.-34.71%
SANTOS LIMITED -3.55% 5.16 End-of-day quote.-36.92%
WTI 0.48% 40.775 Delayed Quote.-33.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 385 M - -
Net income 2020 378 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 10 749 M 7 531 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 178
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,51 $
Last Close Price 5,16 $
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED-36.92%7 790
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.10%1 766 728
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-44.54%125 139
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.46%108 875
TOTAL S.A.-31.25%101 452
GAZPROM-26.60%60 853
