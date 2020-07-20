Santos Signals US$700 Million-US$800 Million Pretax Impairment Charge

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Santos Ltd. signaled a US$700 million-US$800 million pretax impairment of assets after cutting its long-term oil price assumption by more than 10% in response to weakness in energy demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Santos said the forecast impairment comprises a US$640 million-US$700 million write-down of its GLNG project that turns coal seam gas into liquefied natural gas for export, and a US$60 million-US$100 million impairment of exploration assets mainly located in the Cooper and Amadeus Basins.

Santos said the impairment charge would lift gearing--a measure of its debt relative to equity--by around 1.5%. Still, management said debt covenants won't be tested by low oil prices for several years.

"Our disciplined operating model combined with the proactive measures taken to reduce expenditure saw Santos generate more than US$430 million in free cash flow in the first half of 2020 despite significantly lower oil prices," said Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher.

