SANTOS LIMITED

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/22
5.08 AUD   -3.97%
04:18aSANTOS : wins new gas exploration acreage in Queensland
05/18SANTOS : welcomes King review and Government response
05/14Oil crash pain drives potential gain for west Australian gas
Santos : wins new gas exploration acreage in Queensland

05/25/2020 | 04:18am EDT

Santos today announced it has been awarded four new gas exploration permits in the Surat Basin east of Roma in Queensland. Two of the permits are for domestic-only supply and two could supply both domestic and LNG markets.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said these blocks offered exciting domestic and LNG development opportunities close to existing infrastructure and adjacent to promising Santos-owned coal seam gas pilot activities.

'This means Santos will be able to get gas to market faster and at a lower cost of supply, which is the best way to put downward pressure on gas prices,' Mr Gallagher said.

'Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, Anthony Lynham, has been a great supporter of the gas industry in Queensland, ensuring there is an ongoing pipeline of new supply opportunities so that explorers and producers like Santos can unlock gas for local manufacturers and electricity generators and provide long-term security of gas supply at competitive prices.

'Opening up these opportunities is also creating jobs and investment in Queensland at a time when they are more important than ever.

'We're very pleased to work with the Queensland Government to continue to explore and develop new gas supplies for both domestic and LNG markets,' Mr Gallagher said.

'Queensland continues to lead the way and do the heavy lifting for the east coast gas market in Australia and in doing so, Queensland communities like Roma are benefiting with stronger local economies.'

Santos has been operating in the Roma region for over 50 years and in the last decade has:

· Spent $210 million to upgrade rural roads in regional Queensland making transport safer for the communities and industries using the road network

· Contributed $2.5 million to the upgrade and expansion of the Roma Airport improving accessibility for tourists and locals

· Provided access to critical medical services, contributing $20 million to the LifeFlight aeromedical service over the life of the GLNG project and $1 million to Roma Allied Health

· Contributed $5.5 million to affordable housing and rent assistance initiatives in Maranoa

· Invested $1 million for significant upgrades to Roma's underground sewerage infrastructure

· Spent over $1 million for weed and pest management programs, including a significant upgrade to the Roma saleyards vehicle wash‐down facility.

'Santos is proud to invest in the communities in which we operate and partner with local businesses to create jobs and safely and sustainable develop Australia's natural gas reserves,' Mr Gallagher said.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 08:17:01 UTC
