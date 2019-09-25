Log in
SANTOS LTD

SANTOS LTD

(STO)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/25
7.81 AUD   -0.51%
Santos : Another major Barossa contract awarded

09/25/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

26 Sep 2019

Santos today announced the Barossa project has taken another big step towards a Final Investment Decision early next year with the award of the gas export pipeline contract.

The contract for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the
260-kilometre gas export pipeline was awarded to Allseas Group.

The Barossa project is currently in the front-end engineering design phase and includes a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility, subsea production system and gas export pipeline.

The gas export pipeline will tie the Barossa gas field, 300 kilometres north of Darwin, into the existing Bayu Undan to Darwin Pipeline.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said: 'This is another big step towards Barossa FID and follows the award of the subsea production system and installation support contract in May.'

'Evaluation of tenders for the FPSO and development drilling contracts is well progressed.'

The Barossa field sits within Santos' northern Australia portfolio, one of the company's core long-life, natural gas asset regions.

The project area encompasses petroleum permit NT/RL5 located in Commonwealth waters offshore Northern Territory.

Santos holds a 25% interest in the Barossa joint venture along with partners ConocoPhillips (37.5% and operator) and SK E&S (37.5%).

Santos is also a joint venture partner in Darwin LNG with an 11.5% interest.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 00:42:01 UTC
