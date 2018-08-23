Santos : Boosts Gas Business -- WSJ

By Rhiannon Hoyle

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 23, 2018).

SYDNEY -- Santos Ltd. said it would buy Quadrant Energy, the natural-gas company whose owners include Brookfield Business Partners, the publicly traded arm of Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc., for US$2.15 billion as it seeks to build up its Australian gas business.

Santos, one of the largest independent oil-and-gas producers in the Asia-Pacific region, has been chasing growth close to home, pledging to build out its presence near existing infrastructure and diversify its mainly oil-linked revenues. The company has itself over the past few years rebuffed several takeover offers, the latest from private-equity backed Harbour Energy Ltd. valued at more than US$10 billion that Santos in May said was too low given the recovery in oil prices.

Santos Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher said the Quadrant deal will be "materially value accretive for Santos shareholders and advances Santos' aim to be Australia's leading domestic natural-gas supplier."

Brookfield Business Partners and its institutional partners control roughly 48% of Quadrant, while Macquarie Capital, part of the financial-services company Macquarie Group, and its institutional partners control about 22%. The rest is held directly or indirectly by Wesfarmers Ltd., AMB Holdings and Quadrant management.

Quadrant holds more than 52,000 square kilometers (20,077 square miles) of natural-gas and oil acreage, mainly in the Carnarvon Basin offshore of Western Australia state. Santos estimated savings of US$30 million to US$50 million a year from merging the businesses.

The deal will include possible royalty payments tied to future production from the Bedout Basin off Western Australia, where Quadrant recently reported the sizeable Dorado-1 oil discovery.

"Brookfield and Macquarie determined it to be the appropriate time to transition Quadrant to a long-term owner that is suitably equipped to take it through the next phase of development," those two companies said in a joint statement. Quadrant Energy was established in 2015 following the US$2.1 billion sale of Apache Energy's Western Australian oil and gas assets to the Brookfield and Macquarie-led consortium.

Santos said its purchase will be funded by existing cash resources and new committed debt.

Since taking the helm in early 2016, Mr. Gallagher had tied Santos's future to the GLNG gas-export operation in east Australia that counts Total SA among its partners, the PNG LNG operation in Papua New Guinea, the Darwin LNG project in northern Australia and assets including in the Cooper Basin straddling South Australia and Queensland states.

"This acquisition delivers increased ownership and operatorship of a high-quality portfolio of low-cost, long-life conventional Western Australian natural-gas assets which are well known to Santos, and importantly significantly strengthens Santos' offshore operating capability," Mr. Gallagher said.

The deal, which needs approval from Australia's corporate regulator, is expected to be finalized before the end of 2018.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com