Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Santos Ltd    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LTD

(STO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/20
7.79 AUD   +0.78%
09:27pSANTOS : Completed Baxter flow test in Dorado-3 exceeds expectations
PU
09/19SANTOS LIMITED : - Santos GLNG's Roma East natural gas project now fully operational
AQ
08/27SANTOS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Santos : Completed Baxter flow test in Dorado-3 exceeds expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 09:27pm EDT

23 Sep 2019

Santos today announced that the multi-rate flow testing of the Dorado field in the Bedout Basin, offshore Western Australia, has confirmed excellent productivity and fluid quality from the Baxter gas and condensate reservoir.

The now completed Baxter formation flow test was the first of two planned for the Dorado field, with testing of the primary Caley oil reservoir to be undertaken in coming weeks.

The initial clean-up test over the Baxter reservoir was conducted over a twelve-hour period and achieved a maximum rate of approximately 48 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 4,500 barrels per day of associated condensate through a 60/64' choke. The well test was conducted over a 7.4 metre net interval between 4,136 and 4,156 metres Measured Depth and achieved with only 150 psi of drawdown.

Production was limited by surface equipment constraints indicating the reservoir has the capacity to flow at significantly higher rates. Completion of the multi-rate testing exceeded initial expectations and has provided further reservoir information consistent with other high rate North West Shelf gas wells.

Preliminary interpretation of the well test points to reservoir quality and condensate gas ratio better than initially expected, which will result in higher well deliverability when the field is developed.

A separate test will be undertaken over the Caley oil reservoir to provide key information on deliverability and fluid compositions.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said: 'The flow rate in the Baxter confirms our interpretation of a high quality reservoir with excellent productivity and condensate-rich gas with low levels of impurities.'

'This result further increases our confidence in our ability to commercialise the significant condensate resources in the Dorado field.'

'We look forward to the results from the planned test of the Caley oil reservoir, which should close out the Dorado appraisal program and allow us to work towards a Final Investment Decision on the project, which is now one of the most exciting growth projects across the Santos portfolio.'

Dorado-3 is located in petroleum permit WA-437-P, in which Santos is operator and has an
80% interest, with Carnarvon Petroleum Limited holding the balance. It is in Commonwealth waters approximately 160 kilometres north of Port Hedland and one kilometre north-west of the Dorado-1 discovery, made in July last year.

Dorado-3 was drilled using the jack-up mobile offshore drilling unit, Noble Tom Prosser, in a water depth of 95 metres and reached a total measured depth of 4,643 metres.

Once operations are completed, the well will be plugged and abandoned as planned, thereby concluding Santos' 2019 offshore drilling program.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 01:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTOS LTD
09:27pSANTOS : Completed Baxter flow test in Dorado-3 exceeds expectations
PU
09/19SANTOS LIMITED : - Santos GLNG's Roma East natural gas project now fully operati..
AQ
08/27SANTOS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/21Santos Ltd Reports Record Interim Underlying Profit of $411 Million
AW
08/21SANTOS : reports record interim underlying profit of $411 million and 71% increa..
PU
08/21Santos First-Half Profit Jumps with Increased Production
DJ
07/17SANTOS : 2019 Second Quarter Activities Report
PU
07/17Santos Narrows 2019 Production Guidance After Record 1st Half Output
DJ
06/27Indus Energy NL - Indus to Acquire New Era Oil and Gas
AQ
06/27SANTOS : Barossa secures exclusivity for Darwin LNG backfill
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 127 M
EBIT 2019 1 541 M
Net income 2019 823 M
Debt 2019 2 821 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,34x
EV / Sales2020 3,06x
Capitalization 10 983 M
Chart SANTOS LTD
Duration : Period :
Santos Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,34  $
Last Close Price 5,27  $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LTD41.06%10 987
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL3.80%232 329
PETROCHINA COMPANY-11.93%156 873
TOTAL7.15%140 819
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.33%90 354
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)60.67%79 634
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group