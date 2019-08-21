Santos Ltd Reports Record Interim Underlying Profit of $411 Million

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) today announced its half-year results for 2019, reporting both record EBITDAX and underlying profit.





22 August 2019 2019 Half-year results (US$m) ------------------------------------- Product sales $1,974 +18% EBITDAX $1,260 +43% Underlying profit $411 +89% Net profit after tax $388 +273% Free cash flow $638 +74% Interim dividend (UScps) 6.0 +71% -------------------------------------

The Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of US6.0 cents per share fully-franked, an increase of 71% over the previous interim dividend. The dividend is in-line with Santos' sustainable dividend policy which targets a range of 10% to 30% payout of free cash flow.Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said: "Today's announcement of half-year results demonstrates the strength of our cash-generative operating model and the successful integration of the Quadrant acquisition."





