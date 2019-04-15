Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Santos Ltd    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LTD

(STO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/15
7.12 AUD   +1.28%
08:38pSANTOS : Successful Corvus-2 appraisal well discovers significant offshore resource
PU
04/08SANTOS : Moomba South appraisal phase 1 successfully completed
PU
04/01Papua New Guinea LNG project to supply Sinopec unit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Santos : Successful Corvus-2 appraisal well discovers significant offshore resource

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

16 Apr 2019

Santos today announced the successful appraisal of the Corvus field, with Corvus-2 confirming a significant gas resource in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia.

The well, located in petroleum permit WA-45-R, in which Santos has a 100 per cent interest, is approximately 90 kilometres northwest of Dampier in Commonwealth waters and reached a total depth of 3,998 metres. The well intersected a gross interval of 638 metres, one of the largest columns ever discovered across the North West Shelf.

Wireline logging to date has confirmed 245 metres of net hydrocarbon pay across the target reservoirs in the North Rankin and Mungaroo formations, between 3,360 and 3,998 metres.

Higher permeability zones than encountered in Corvus-1 have been observed from initial pressure sampling completed in the well. Compared to Corvus-1, initial samples acquired from Corvus-2 indicate a significantly higher Condensate Gas Ratio of up to 10 bbl/mmscf and a similar CO2 content of 7 per cent.

Corvus-2 is approximately three kilometres southwest of Corvus-1, which was drilled in 2000. The water depth at location is 63 metres. The field is approximately 28 kilometres from the Reindeer platform, which delivers gas to the Devil Creek domestic gas plant near Karratha, and about 62 kilometres to a Varanus Island tie-in point. Santos has a 100 per cent interest in all these facilities.

The well was drilled using the jack-up mobile offshore drilling unit, Noble Tom Prosser, and will be plugged and abandoned as planned once logging operations are completed.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said: 'Corvus-2 has delivered a fantastic result and has opened up a number of additional exploration opportunities in the region.'

'It is particularly exciting to have realised a higher liquids content and significantly bigger resource volume than we expected.'

'Corvus could be tied back to either our Devil Creek or Varanus Island gas plants, where it has the potential to increase the utilisation of our existing facilities as well as provide backfill and extend plateau well into the 2030s.'

'It's a great start to our 2019 offshore drilling campaign, and it also highlights the value of the Quadrant acquisition and our strategy of pursuing upstream brownfield growth opportunities around existing infrastructure.'

'The rig will now move north to commence the Dorado appraisal program,' Mr Gallagher said.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 00:37:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTOS LTD
08:38pSANTOS : Successful Corvus-2 appraisal well discovers significant offshore resou..
PU
04/08SANTOS : Moomba South appraisal phase 1 successfully completed
PU
04/01Papua New Guinea LNG project to supply Sinopec unit
RE
04/01SANTOS : PNG LNG signs mid-term sales agreement with Unipec
PU
03/11ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rally After Wall Street Snaps Losing Streak
DJ
03/08SANTOS LIMITED : - Santos successfully prices US$600 million 10-year Reg-S bond
AQ
03/06SANTOS : successfully prices US$600 million 10-year Reg-S bond
PU
03/03SANTOS : Resolutions under section 249N of the Corporations Act at AGM
PU
02/26ASIA MARKETS: China Gives Up Gains, Asia Markets Fall As Trade-deal Enthusias..
DJ
02/26SANTOS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 239 M
EBIT 2019 1 423 M
Net income 2019 763 M
Debt 2019 3 076 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 13,51
P/E ratio 2020 12,06
EV / Sales 2019 3,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 10 500 M
Chart SANTOS LTD
Duration : Period :
Santos Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,15 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LTD28.28%10 484
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL11.79%265 780
PETROCHINA COMPANY5.96%197 968
TOTAL8.25%149 983
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS13.89%101 494
EQUINOR ASA7.21%77 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About