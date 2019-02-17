Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Santos Ltd    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LTD

(STO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Santos : boosts operated position across offshore Northern Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 06:32pm EST

18 Feb 2019

Santos today announced it had reached an agreement to align the company's interests, under Santos operatorship, across four exploration permits in the Bonaparte Basin offshore Northern Australia adjacent to a large existing contingent resource.

Santos' position in the Bonaparte Basin already includes an 11.5% interest in the Bayu-Undan gas-condensate field and the Darwin LNG plant, as well as a 25% interest in the Barossa field, which is currently in front end engineering and designand is the leading candidate to backfill Darwin LNG.

Today's transaction with Beach Energy will see the companies become 50/50 joint venture partners across NT/P82, NT/P85, NT/P84 and WA-454-P. Santos will operate all four permits. Map attached.

Permits NT/P82 and NT/P85 are located immediately to the south of the Barossa project area, where Santos acquired the 4,347 km2 Bethany 3D seismic survey in 2018.

NT/P84 and WA-454-P are proximal to the Petrel/Tern/Frigate field complex in the Petrel sub-basin, where separate agreements with Neptune Energy see Santos move to 100% operated interest in the Tern and Frigate fields and a 40.25% interest in the Petrel field, subject to customary approvals.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Kevin Gallagher said: 'This alignment of equity and operatorship will allow for a more strategic approach to the next phase of exploration in the region.'

'It also reinforces Santos' significant exploration and existing substantial resource position in offshore Northern Australia and is a good example of industry collaboration aimed at doing things smarter.'

'We continue to chase material resource opportunities offshore Northern Australia to support our established infrastructure position at Darwin, with an eye to both export and domestic markets.'

'The next step for these permits is to evaluate new and existing seismic data to build inventory and define potential targets for drilling within the next few years. Permits NT/P82 and NT/P85, which are located immediately south of our Barossa project, will be a key focus for this work,' Mr Gallagher said.

Santos also holds 100% of WA-459-P and has an option to acquire a 40% operated interest of WA-488-P, where processing of a new 3D seismic survey over the large Beehive prospect is nearing completion.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 23:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTOS LTD
06:32pSANTOS : boosts operated position across offshore Northern Australia
PU
02/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Drop On Renewed Worries Over U.S.-China Trade Tal..
DJ
01/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Welcome News From Fed And Chinese Factori..
DJ
01/23Santos Flags Lift in Production
DJ
01/18SANTOS : Mexico Pacific Limited LLC Hires Sarah Bairstow to Lead Commercial Acti..
AQ
01/16In Papua New Guinea, Exxon's giant LNG project fuels frustration
RE
2018ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Leads Rebound For Much Of Asian Region Following Wall St..
DJ
2018CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Completes Paus Biru-1 Testing
AQ
2018TAP OIL : Sells WA-33-R Interest to Santos and Quadrant
AQ
2018SANTOS : Bayu Undan infill program completed under budget and ahead of schedule
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 687 M
EBIT 2018 1 203 M
Net income 2018 530 M
Debt 2018 3 658 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 18,76
P/E ratio 2019 13,93
EV / Sales 2018 3,69x
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 9 930 M
Chart SANTOS LTD
Duration : Period :
Santos Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,92 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LTD22.45%9 930
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.72%255 956
PETROCHINA COMPANY3.33%191 637
TOTAL7.61%148 340
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS18.56%103 110
EQUINOR ASA6.53%77 327
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.