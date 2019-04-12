Sany Heavy Eqt Hldg COLtd : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS PROJECT CONTRACTING AGREEMENT AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

IMPLICATION UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Liang Wengen is a controlling shareholder of the Company by virtue of 10,870,000 ordinary Shares directly held by him and his indirect 56.38% interests in Sany Hong Kong, which in turn holds 2,134,580,188 ordinary Shares and 479,781,034 convertible preference shares of the Company, which, in aggregate, represents 86.33% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Shenyang Sany Construction is wholly held by Sany Zhugong Science, which in turn is wholly held by Sany Group. Sany Group is beneficially held by Mr. Liang Wengen as to 56.74%. As such, Shenyang Sany Construction is an associate of Mr. Liang Wengen under Rule 14A.12(1)(c) and hence a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

Accordingly, the transactions under both of the Project Contracting Agreement and the Project Management Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under the Listing Rules.

Since both of the Project Contracting Agreement and the Project Management Agreement were entered into between the Group and Shenyang Sany Construction on the same date, therefore, the transactions under both agreements shall be aggregated pursuant to Rule 14A.83 of the Listing Rules. As each of the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) in respect of the proposed caps under the Project Contracting Agreement and the Project Management Agreement, as aggregated, is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the transactions under the Project Contracting Agreement and Project Management Agreement are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the Independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

(A)PROJECT CONTRACTING AGREEMENT

Background

On 12 April 2019, Sany Marine Heavy Industry, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Project Contracting Agreement with Shenyang Sany Construction, which won such engagement through tender process of the Group, pursuant to which Shenyang Sany Construction agreed to provide project design and construction services to Sany Marine Heavy Industry, with a fixed term from the signing date of the agreement to 31 December 2019.