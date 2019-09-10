Sany Heavy Eqt Hldg COLtd : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL

HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 三 一 重 裝 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 631)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

On 24 July 2019, Sany Heavy Equipment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the First Subscription Agreement with CICC, pursuant to which Sany Heavy Equipment agree to subscribe for the First Financial Product launched by CICC, with a principal amount of RMB200 million.

On 29 August 2019, Sany Marine Heavy Industry, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Second Subscription Agreement with CICC, pursuant to which Sany Marine Heavy Industry agree to subscribe for the Second Financial Product launched by CICC, with a principal amount of RMB200 million.

On 10 September 2019, Sany Heavy Equipment entered into the Third Subscription Agreement with China Golden Wealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CICC, pursuant to which Sany Heavy Equipment agreed to subscribe for the Third Financial Product launched by China Golden Wealth, with a principal amount of RMB200 million.

IMPLICATION UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Before the subscription of the Third Financial Product, as all of the applicable percentage ratios in relation to the First Financial Product and the Second Financial Product calculated, whether on a stand- alone basis or on an aggregated basis, pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, are below 5%, the subscription of the First Financial Product and the Second Financial Product does not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

However, after the subscription of the Third Financial Product, as more than one of the applicable percentage ratios in relation to the subscription of the three tranches of Financial Products calculated on an aggregated basis, pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, exceed 5%, but all the applicable percentage ratios are less than 25%, the subscription of the three tranches of Financial Products would constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and hence are subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules.