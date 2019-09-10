Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sany Heavy Eqt Int Hldg COLtd    0631   KYG781631059

SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD

(0631)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sany Heavy Eqt Hldg COLtd : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL

HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 三 一 重 裝 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 631)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

SUBSCRIPTION OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

On 24 July 2019, Sany Heavy Equipment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the First Subscription Agreement with CICC, pursuant to which Sany Heavy Equipment agree to subscribe for the First Financial Product launched by CICC, with a principal amount of RMB200 million.

On 29 August 2019, Sany Marine Heavy Industry, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Second Subscription Agreement with CICC, pursuant to which Sany Marine Heavy Industry agree to subscribe for the Second Financial Product launched by CICC, with a principal amount of RMB200 million.

On 10 September 2019, Sany Heavy Equipment entered into the Third Subscription Agreement with China Golden Wealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CICC, pursuant to which Sany Heavy Equipment agreed to subscribe for the Third Financial Product launched by China Golden Wealth, with a principal amount of RMB200 million.

IMPLICATION UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Before the subscription of the Third Financial Product, as all of the applicable percentage ratios in relation to the First Financial Product and the Second Financial Product calculated, whether on a stand- alone basis or on an aggregated basis, pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, are below 5%, the subscription of the First Financial Product and the Second Financial Product does not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

However, after the subscription of the Third Financial Product, as more than one of the applicable percentage ratios in relation to the subscription of the three tranches of Financial Products calculated on an aggregated basis, pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, exceed 5%, but all the applicable percentage ratios are less than 25%, the subscription of the three tranches of Financial Products would constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and hence are subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules.

1

THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENTS

On 24 July 2019, Sany Heavy Equipment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the First Subscription Agreement with CICC, pursuant to which Sany Heavy Equipment agree to subscribe for the First Financial Product launched by CICC, with a principal amount of RMB200 million.

On 29 August 2019, Sany Marine Heavy Industry, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Second Subscription Agreement with CICC, pursuant to which Sany Marine Heavy Industry agree to subscribe for the Second Financial Product launched by CICC, with a principal amount of RMB200 million.

On 10 September 2019, Sany Heavy Equipment entered into the Third Subscription Agreement with China Golden Wealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CICC, pursuant to which Sany Heavy Equipment agreed to subscribe for the Third Financial Product launched by China Golden Wealth, with a principal amount of RMB200 million.

The three Financial Products remain outstanding as at the date of this announcement and the Company expects to receive the principals with the expected interest upon the maturity of the underlying Financial Products.

The major terms of the Subscription Agreements in relation to the three Financial Products are set out as follows:

First Financial

Second Financial

Third Financial

Product

Product

Product

Product

Total

Parties

(1) Sany Heavy

(1) Sany Marine

(1) Sany Heavy

Equipment; and

Heavy Industry;

Equipment; and

(2) CICC

and (2) CICC

(2) China Golden

Wealth

Agreement Date

24 July 2019

29 August 2019

10 September 2019

Principal amount

200,000,000

200,000,000

200,000,000

600,000,000

subscribed (in RMB)

Expected maximum

5.1%

5.1%

6.1%

annual return rate (%)

Investment term

three months

three months

364 days

(renewable and

(renewable and

the maximum

the maximum

investment term is

investment term is

2 years)

2 years)

2

First Financial

Second Financial

Third Financial

Product

Product

Product

Product

Total

Subscription date

24 July 2019

29 August 2019

10 September

2019

Interests calculation

principal amount * expected maximum

principal amount

annual return rate * maximum

* expected

investment days/365

maximum

annual return

rate * maximum

investment

days/364

Expected maximum

20,400,000

20,400,000

12,200,000

53,000,000

interest to be received

upon maturity (RMB)

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The transactions contemplated under the Subscription Agreements enable the Group to enjoy higher return than demand deposits generally offered by PRC commercial banks. The Directors are of the view that (i) the transactions contemplated under the Subscription Agreements provide the Group with a better return than demand deposits generally offered by PRC commercial banks; (ii) the transactions contemplated under the Subscription Agreements were funded from the Group's temporarily idle funds, which would not affect the working capital or the operation of the Group; and (iii) the investment return in connection with the transactions contemplated under the Subscription Agreements increases the Group's earnings. Accordingly, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) believe that the transactions contemplated under the Subscription Agreements are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATION UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Before the subscription of the Third Financial Product, as all of the applicable percentage ratios in relation to the First Financial Product and the Second Financial Product calculated, whether on a stand- alone basis or on an aggregated basis, pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, are below 5%, the subscription of the First Financial Product and the Second Financial Product does not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

However, after the subscription of the Third Financial Product, as more than one of the applicable percentage ratios in relation to the subscription of the three tranches of Financial Products calculated on an aggregated basis, pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, exceed 5%, but all the applicable percentage ratios are less than 25%, the subscription of the three tranches of Financial Products would constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and hence are subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules.

3

INFORMATION ON THE GROUP, SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT AND SANY MARINE HEAVY INDUSTRY

The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the design, manufacturing and sales of roadheader, combined coal mining unit, mining transportation vehicles, port machinery and marine heavy equipment products. Sany Heavy Equipment and Sany Marine Heavy Industry are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company.

INFORMATION ON CICC AND CHINA GOLDEN WEALTH

CICC is a company principally engaged in investment banking, equity sales, fixed income, commodities and currencies, wealth management, investment management and relevant financial services, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3908). China Golden Wealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CICC.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry and based on the public information available to the Company, CICC and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of each of the Company and its connected persons.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"China Golden Wealth"

China Golden Wealth Securities Company Limited *( 中國中金

券有限公司), a company established under the laws of the PRC and a

wholly-owned subsidiary of CICC

"CICC"

China International Capital Corporation Limited ( 中國國際金融股份有

限公司), a joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC and the

Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3908)

"Company"

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited ( 三一

重裝國際控股有限公司), a company incorporated with limited liability

on 23 July 2009 under the laws of the Cayman Islands and the Shares of

which are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 631)

"connected person"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Financial Products"

collectively, the First Financial Product, the Second Financial Product

and the Third Financial Product

4

"First Financial Product"

the financial product with a principal amount of RMB200 million as

contemplated under the First Subscription Agreement entered into by

and between Sany Heavy Equipment and CICC dated 24 July 2019

"First Subscription Agreement"

the subscription agreement entered into by and between Sany Heavy

Equipment and CICC dated 24 July 2019

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries as at the date of this announcement

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this announcement

only, excluding Hong Kong, the Macao Special Administrative Region of

the People's Republic of China and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Sany Heavy Equipment"

Sany Heavy Equipment Co . , Ltd . * ( 三一重型裝備有限公司), a

company established under the laws of the PRC and a wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

"Sany Marine Heavy Industry"

Sany Marine Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.* ( 三一海洋重工有限公司), a

company established under the laws of the PRC and a wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

"Second Financial Product"

the financial product with a principal amount of RMB200 million as

contemplated under the Second Subscription Agreement entered into by

and between Sany Marine Heavy Industry and CICC dated 29 August

2019

"Second Subscription

the subscription agreement entered into by and between Sany Marine

Agreement"

Heavy Industry and CICC dated 29 August 2019

"Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) with nominal value of HK$0.01 each in the capital

of our Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Subscription Agreement(s)"

collectively, the three subscription agreement(s) entered into by and

between Sany Heavy Equipment and CICC dated 24 July 2019, Sany

Marine Heavy Industry and CICC dated 29 August 2019, and Sany

Heavy Equipment and China Golden Wealth dated 10 September 2019

5

"Third Financial Product"

the financial product with a principal amount of RMB200 million as

contemplated under the Third Subscription Agreement entered into by

and between Sany Heavy Equipment and China Golden Wealth dated 10

September 2019

"Third Subscription Agreement" the subscription agreement entered into by and between Sany Heavy Equipment and China Golden Wealth dated 10 September 2019

"%"

per cent

*  for identification purpose only

By the order of the Board

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited

Qi Jian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Qi Jian, Mr. Fu Weizhong and Mr. Zhang Zhihong, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Tang Xiuguo, Mr. Xiang Wenbo and Mr. Mao Zhongwu, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ng Yuk Keung, Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok and Mr. Hu Jiquan.

6

Disclaimer

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co. Ltd.  published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 13:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG CO
09:07aSANY HEAVY EQT HLDG COLTD : Discloseable transaction subscription of financial p..
PU
08/22SANY HEAVY EQT HLDG COLTD : International 2019 interim profit surged 54.1% to RM..
AQ
06/12SANY HEAVY EQT HLDG COLTD : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secu..
PU
05/16SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/18SANY HEAVY EQT HLDG COLTD : Int'l 3-month net up 60.6% to RMB276.27m
AQ
04/17SANY HEAVY EQT HLDG COLTD : Inside information unaudited financial data for the ..
PU
04/12SANY HEAVY EQT HLDG COLTD : Continuing connected transactions project contractin..
PU
04/08SANY HEAVY EQT HLDG COLTD : Proxy form for the annual general meeting to be held..
PU
03/25SANY HEAVY EQT HLDG COLTD : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 31..
PU
2018SANY HEAVY EQT HLDG COLTD : Inside information unaudited financial data for the ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 6 565 M
EBIT 2019 986 M
Net income 2019 900 M
Finance 2019 1 231 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 8,43x
EV / Sales2019 1,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 9 570 M
Chart SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD
Duration : Period :
Sany Heavy Eqt Int Hldg COLtd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,22  CNY
Last Close Price 3,09  CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Qi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Jun Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Zhong Wu Mao Non-Executive Director
Wen Bo Xiang Non-Executive Director
Yuk Keung Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD29.77%1 344
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-10.67%1 748
AUSDRILL LIMITED82.35%1 051
FAMUR SA-26.85%579
BAUER AG66.12%383
IMDEX LIMITED36.92%372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group