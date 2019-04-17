Sany Heavy Eqt Hldg COLtd : INSIDE INFORMATION UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL

HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 三 一 重 裝 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 631)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

SUMMARY

This announcement is made by Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

-Unaudited consolidated revenue for the Period amounted to approximately RMB1,531,159,000, representing an increase of approximately 53.6% as compared to approximately RMB996,841,000 for the corresponding period of 2018.

-Unaudited consolidated gross proﬁt for the Period amounted to approximately RMB468,382,000, representing an increase of approximately 66.4% as compared to approximately RMB281,443,000 for the corresponding period of 2018.

-Unaudited profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company for the Period amounted to approximately RMB276,272,000, representing an increase of approximately 60.6% as compared to approximately RMB171,981,000 for the corresponding period of 2018.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.