Sany Heavy Eqt Hldg COLtd : INSIDE INFORMATION UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
04/17/2019 | 08:18pm EDT
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL
HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 三 一 重 裝 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 631)
INSIDE INFORMATION
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
SUMMARY
This announcement is made by Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).
-Unaudited consolidated revenue for the Period amounted to approximately RMB1,531,159,000, representing an increase of approximately 53.6% as compared to approximately RMB996,841,000 for the corresponding period of 2018.
-Unaudited consolidated gross proﬁt for the Period amounted to approximately RMB468,382,000, representing an increase of approximately 66.4% as compared to approximately RMB281,443,000 for the corresponding period of 2018.
-Unaudited profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company for the Period amounted to approximately RMB276,272,000, representing an increase of approximately 60.6% as compared to approximately RMB171,981,000 for the corresponding period of 2018.
This announcement is made by Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong). In order to update the shareholders and investors of the Group's information, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces the unaudited financial data of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2019 (the "Period"). The information below was extracted from the Group's unaudited management accounts for the Period together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018:
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
31 March 2019
31 March 2018
Growth rate
RMB'000
RMB'000
(%)
Revenue
1,531,159
996,841
53.6%
Gross profit
468,382
281,443
66.4%
Profit before tax
324,382
186,085
74.3%
Net profit
276,272
171,981
60.6%
During the Period, the Company's revenue and profit increased significantly against those for the same period last year. The Board considered that such increase was primarily attributable to the following reasons:
(1)The coal machinery developed in a direction of whole-set ( 成套化), large-scale ( 大型化) and intelligentization ( 智能化), which led to the continuous increase in demand, and thus the Group recorded a huge increase in coal machinery products orders. Among which, the competiveness and market share of integrated coal mining products increased continuously, and its sale volume has a year-on-year increase of approximately 100%. In the meantime, the breakthrough in international market also significantly promoted the sales volume of integrated coal mining products. Moreover, the sales volume of mining transport equipment has a year-on-year increase of approximately 69% as a result of bulky sale of the new product, SKT90 wide-bodied vehicle.
(2)The automatization of ports not only significantly boosted the Group's domestic sales of heavy port machinery such as ship-to-shore cranes, but also enabled it to obtain the single largest order of full scale automatic project since the establishment of the Group. In the meantime, the continuous implementation of the international strategy and the increasing recognition of the brand promoted the international sales revenue of small port machinery such as front loader and heavy-duty forklift truck, the market share of which in Asia and Oceania, India and Indonesia was growing relatively fast.
(3)The overall gross profit margin increased as a result of the adoption of strict cost control measures by the Group, in particular, the gross profit margin of roadheader, integrated coal mining products and mining transport equipment increased significantly.
(4)The ratio of management expenses (excluding R&D expenses) and distributing expenses to revenue decreased significantly as a result of digital transformation and strengthening of internal control, including the costs controls.
Please be reminded that the information contained in this announcement is only based on the Board's preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Period and the information currently available to the Group which has not been audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company.
By the order of the Board
Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited
Qi Jian
Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 April 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Qi Jian, Mr. Fu Weizhong and Mr. Zhang Zhihong, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Tang Xiuguo, Mr. Xiang Wenbo and Mr. Mao Zhongwu, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ng Yuk Keung, Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok and Mr. Hu Jiquan.
