Sany Heavy Eqt Hldg COLtd : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2019
06/12/2019 | 11:49pm EDT
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/05/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited
Date Submitted
05/06/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
631
Description :
Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
4,461,067,880
HK$0.10
HK$446,106,788
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
4,461,067,880
HK$0.10
HK$446,106,788
(2) Stock code :
---
Description :
---
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
---
---
-----
Increase/(decrease)
---
---
Balance at close of the month
---
---
---
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
---
Description :
Convertible Preference Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
538,932,120
HK$0.10
HK$53,893,212
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
538,932,120
HK$0.10
HK$53,893,212
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
---
Description :
---
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
---
---
---
Increase/(decrease)
---
---
Balance at close of the month
---
---
---
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State
HK$500,000,000
currency)
:
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
3,098,275,500
---
479,781,034
---
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
210,000
---
---
---
Balance at close of the
month
3,098,485,500
---
479,781,034
---
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option Scheme
---
---
---
---
---
adopted on 16 February
2013
Date of grant:
15 December 2017
Exercise price:
HK$1.22
0
Ordinary Shares
0
210,000
0
210,000
0
(Note 1)
2. Share Option Scheme
---
---
---
---
---
---
adopted on
16 February 2013
Date of grant:
29 December 2017
Exercise price:
HK$1.71
Ordinary Shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Note 1)
3. Share Option Scheme
---
---
---
---
---
---
adopted on
16 February 2013
Date of grant:
14 November 2018
Exercise price:
HK$2.30
Ordinary Shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
210,000
(Preference shares)
Nil
(Other class)
Nil
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
HK$256,200
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil (Other class ) Nil
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. Convertible Preference Shares
HK$
479,781,034
Nil
479,781,034
Nil
Nil
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Ordinary Shares
Subscription price
HK$2.0090
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( 19/12/2014)
2.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil
(Other class) Nil
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
Disclaimer
Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 03:48:03 UTC
Sales 2019
6 832 M
EBIT 2019
1 006 M
Net income 2019
872 M
Finance 2019
1 231 M
Yield 2019
2,76%
P/E ratio 2019
8,86
P/E ratio 2020
6,90
EV / Sales 2019
0,89x
EV / Sales 2020
0,63x
Capitalization
7 287 M
Technical analysis trends SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG CO
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
4,19 CNY
Spread / Average Target
78%
