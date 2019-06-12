Log in
Sany Heavy Eqt Hldg COLtd : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2019

06/12/2019 | 11:49pm EDT

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/05/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited

Date Submitted

05/06/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

631

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

4,461,067,880

HK$0.10

HK$446,106,788

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

4,461,067,880

HK$0.10

HK$446,106,788

(2) Stock code :

---

Description :

---

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

---

---

-----

Increase/(decrease)

---

---

Balance at close of the month

---

---

---

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

---

Description :

Convertible Preference Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

538,932,120

HK$0.10

HK$53,893,212

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

538,932,120

HK$0.10

HK$53,893,212

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

---

Description :

---

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

---

---

---

Increase/(decrease)

---

---

Balance at close of the month

---

---

---

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$500,000,000

currency) :

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

3,098,275,500

---

479,781,034

---

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

210,000

---

---

---

Balance at close of the

month

3,098,485,500

---

479,781,034

---

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option Scheme

---

---

---

---

---

adopted on 16 February

2013

Date of grant:

15 December 2017

Exercise price:

HK$1.22

0

Ordinary Shares

0

210,000

0

210,000

0

(Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme

---

---

---

---

---

---

adopted on

16 February 2013

Date of grant:

29 December 2017

Exercise price:

HK$1.71

Ordinary Shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Note 1)

3. Share Option Scheme

---

---

---

---

---

---

adopted on

16 February 2013

Date of grant:

14 November 2018

Exercise price:

HK$2.30

Ordinary Shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

210,000

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

Nil

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

HK$256,200

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

---

---

---

( /

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil (Other class) Nil

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Convertible Preference Shares

HK$

479,781,034

Nil

479,781,034

Nil

Nil

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Subscription price

HK$2.0090

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( 19/12/2014)

2.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil

(Other class) Nil

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co. Ltd.  published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 03:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
