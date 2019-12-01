Sany Heavy Equipment International : CONNECTED TRANSACTION FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE SANY MACHINERY INTELLIGENCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL

HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 三 一 重 裝 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 631)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE

SANY MACHINERY INTELLIGENCE

The Board announces that on 2 December 2019, Sany Heavy Equipment entered into the JV Articles with Sany Group, pursuant to which Sany Heavy Equipment and Sany Group agreed to jointly establish Sany Machinery Intelligence. Sany Machinery Intelligence will be principally engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of automated and intelligent equipment.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Liang Wengen is a controlling shareholder of the Company by virtue of 10,870,000 ordinary Shares directly held by him and his indirect 56.38% interests in Sany Hong Kong, which in turn holds 2,098,447,688 ordinary Shares and 479,781,034 convertible preference shares of the Company, which, in aggregate, represents 83.53% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Sany Group, being held by Mr. Liang Wengen as to 56.74%, is therefore an associate of Mr. Liang Wengen and hence a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

Accordingly, the formation of Sany Machinery Intelligence pursuant to the JV Articles constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules.

As each of the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) as calculated in accordance with Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in respect of the capital contribution to be made by the Company under the JV Articles is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the formation of Sany Machinery Intelligence pursuant to the JV Articles is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements and is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirements of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.