Sany Heavy Equipment International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL

HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 三 一 重 裝 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 631)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

Reference is made to the announcement of Company dated 10 September 2019 in relation to three tranches of the Financial Products acquired by the Group from CICC or China Golden Wealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CICC.

On 30 October 2019, Sany Marine Heavy Industry entered into the Fourth Subscription Agreement with CICC, pursuant to which Sany Marine Heavy Equipment agreed to subscribe for the Fourth Financial Product launched by CICC, with a principal amount of RMB200 million.

IMPLICATION UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As more than one of the applicable percentage ratios in relation to the subscription of the four tranches of the Financial Products, calculated on an aggregated basis, pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, exceed 5%, but all the applicable percentage ratios are less than 25%, the subscription of the four tranches of the Financial Products would constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and hence are subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules.