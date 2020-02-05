Sany Heavy Equipment International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuers on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 January 2020
02/05/2020 | 11:07pm EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/01/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited
Date Submitted
06/02/2020
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
631
Description :
Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
4,461,067,880
HK$0.10
HK$446,106,788
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
4,461,067,880
HK$0.10
HK$446,106,788
(2) Stock code :
---
Description :
---
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
---
---
-----
Increase/(decrease)
---
---
Balance at close of the month
---
---
---
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
---
Description :
Convertible Preference Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
538,932,120
HK$0.10
HK$53,893,212
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
538,932,120
HK$0.10
HK$53,893,212
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
---
Description :
---
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
---
---
---
Increase/(decrease)
---
---
Balance at close of the month
---
---
---
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State
HK$500,000,000
currency)
:
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
3,100,762,500
---
479,781,034
---
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
---
---
---
---
Balance at close of the
month
3,100,762,500
---
479,781,034
---
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option Scheme
---
---
---
---
---
adopted on 16 February
2013
Date of grant:
15 December 2017
Exercise price:
HK$1.22
0
Ordinary Shares
0
0
0
0
1,550,000
(Note 1)
2. Share Option Scheme
---
---
---
---
---
---
adopted on
16 February 2013
Date of grant:
29 December 2017
Exercise price:
HK$1.71
Ordinary Shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Note 1)
3. Share Option Scheme
---
---
---
---
---
---
adopted on
16 February 2013
Date of grant:
14 November 2018
Exercise price:
HK$2.30
Ordinary Shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
Nil
(Other class)
Nil
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
0
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil (Other class ) Nil
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. Convertible Preference Shares
HK$
479,781,034
Nil
479,781,034
Nil
Nil
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Ordinary Shares
Subscription price
HK$2.0090
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( 19/12/2014)
2.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Stock code (if listed)
---
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
---
Subscription price
---
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil
(Other class) Nil
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
thereto
as at close of the month
1.
---
---
---
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
2.
---
---
---
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
3.
---
---
---
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
Nil
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
Nil
(Other class)
Nil
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of
new
shares
of issuer
which
may be
No. of
issued
new shares
pursuant
of issuer issued thereto as
during
at close
the month
of the
Type of Issue
pursuant thereto
month
Class
of
shares
issuable
________
(Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/ )
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/ )
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class
of
shares
issuable
________
(Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/ )
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/ )
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class
of
shares
issuable
________
(Note 1)
3.
Placing
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/ )
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/ )
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class
of
shares
issuable
________
(Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
No. of
new
shares
of issuer
which
may be
No. of
issued
new shares
pursuant
of issuer issued thereto as
during
at close
the month
of the
Type of Issue
pursuant thereto
month
________
Class
of
shares
issuable
(Note 1)
5.
Scrip dividend
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/ )
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/ )
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
repurchased
(Note 1)
6.
Repurchase of
Cancellation date :
(
/
/ )
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/ )
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
redeemed
(Note 1)
7.
Redemption of
Redemption date :
(
/
/ )
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/ )
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class
of
shares
issuable
________
(Note 1)
(
/
/ )
State
Issue and allotment
8.
Consideration issue
At price :
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/ )
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
No. of
new
shares
of issuer
which
may be
No. of
issued
new shares
pursuant
of issuer issued thereto as
during
at close
the month
of the
Type of Issue
pursuant thereto
month
Class
of
shares
issuable
________
(Note 1)
9.
Capital
Issue and allotment
(
/
/ )
reorganisation
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/ )
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class
of
shares
issuable
________
10.
Other:
(Note 1)
State
Exercise of Over- At price :
Issue and allotment
currency
Allotment Option
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Total E. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
Nil
(Other class)
Nil
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
Nil
(2)
Nil
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
Nil
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
Nil
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by:
Zhou Huidong
__
Title:
Joint company secretary
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Sales 2019
6 318 M
EBIT 2019
1 018 M
Net income 2019
958 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
2,31%
P/E ratio 2019
12,2x
P/E ratio 2020
9,43x
Capi. / Sales2019
1,80x
Capi. / Sales2020
1,41x
Capitalization
11 391 M
