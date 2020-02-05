Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited    0631   KYG781631059

SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDI

(0631)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sany Heavy Equipment International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuers on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 11:07pm EST

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/01/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited

Date Submitted

06/02/2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

631

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

4,461,067,880

HK$0.10

HK$446,106,788

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

4,461,067,880

HK$0.10

HK$446,106,788

(2) Stock code :

---

Description :

---

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

---

---

-----

Increase/(decrease)

---

---

Balance at close of the month

---

---

---

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

---

Description :

Convertible Preference Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

538,932,120

HK$0.10

HK$53,893,212

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

538,932,120

HK$0.10

HK$53,893,212

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

---

Description :

---

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

---

---

---

Increase/(decrease)

---

---

Balance at close of the month

---

---

---

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$500,000,000

currency) :

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

3,100,762,500

---

479,781,034

---

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

---

---

---

---

Balance at close of the

month

3,100,762,500

---

479,781,034

---

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option Scheme

---

---

---

---

---

adopted on 16 February

2013

Date of grant:

15 December 2017

Exercise price:

HK$1.22

0

Ordinary Shares

0

0

0

0

1,550,000

(Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme

---

---

---

---

---

---

adopted on

16 February 2013

Date of grant:

29 December 2017

Exercise price:

HK$1.71

Ordinary Shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Note 1)

3. Share Option Scheme

---

---

---

---

---

---

adopted on

16 February 2013

Date of grant:

14 November 2018

Exercise price:

HK$2.30

Ordinary Shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

Nil

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

0

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil (Other class) Nil

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Convertible Preference Shares

HK$

479,781,034

Nil

479,781,034

Nil

Nil

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Subscription price

HK$2.0090

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( 19/12/2014)

2.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

Stock code (if listed)

---

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

---

Subscription price

---

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil

(Other class) Nil

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

1.

---

---

---

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

---

---

---

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

---

---

---

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Nil

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

Nil

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of

new

shares

of issuer

which

may be

No. of

issued

new shares

pursuant

of issuer issued thereto as

during

at close

the month

of the

Type of Issue

pursuant thereto

month

Class

of

shares

issuable

________

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/ )

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/ )

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

issuable

________

(Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/ )

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/ )

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

issuable

________

(Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/ )

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/ )

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

issuable

________

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of

new

shares

of issuer

which

may be

No. of

issued

new shares

pursuant

of issuer issued thereto as

during

at close

the month

of the

Type of Issue

pursuant thereto

month

________

Class

of

shares

issuable

(Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/ )

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/ )

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/ )

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/ )

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/ )

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/ )

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

issuable

________

(Note 1)

(

/

/ )

State

Issue and allotment

8.

Consideration issue

At price :currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/ )

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of

new

shares

of issuer

which

may be

No. of

issued

new shares

pursuant

of issuer issued thereto as

during

at close

the month

of the

Type of Issue

pursuant thereto

month

Class

of

shares

issuable

________

(Note 1)

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/ )

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/ )

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

issuable

________

10.

Other:

(Note 1)

State

Exercise of Over- At price :

Issue and allotment

currency

Allotment Option

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

Nil

(2)

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Nil

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

For Main Board and GEM

listed issuers

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by:

Zhou Huidong

__

Title:

Joint company secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co. Ltd.  published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 04:06:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTER
02/05SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuers on Movemen..
PU
02/05SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement positive profit a..
PU
02/03SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL : Positive profit alert
PU
2019SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL : Continuing connected transactions supplemen..
PU
2019SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL : Adoption of restricted share award scheme
PU
2019SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL : Connected transaction formation of a joint ..
PU
2019SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL : Discloseable transaction subscription of fi..
PU
2019SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL : Discloseable transaction subscription of fi..
PU
2019SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL : Inside information unaudited financial data..
PU
2019SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL : International appoints Mr. Liang Zaizhong a..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 6 318 M
EBIT 2019 1 018 M
Net income 2019 958 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,43x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,80x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,41x
Capitalization 11 391 M
Chart SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,64  CNY
Last Close Price 3,67  CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Qi Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zai Zhong Liang Chairman
Xiang Jun Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Wen Bo Xiang Non-Executive Director
Yuk Keung Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-3.76%1 525
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.85%2 135
CENTAMIN PLC2.01%2 053
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-12.96%689
FAMUR S.A.-1.16%468
IMDEX LIMITED-4.41%370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group