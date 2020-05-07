RMB Capital : Filed a Petition for Provisional Disposition at Tokyo District Court to Release the Shareholders' Book of Sanyo Shokai

RMB Capital (“RMB”), a Chicago-based independent investment advisory firm, is a long-term shareholder of Sanyo Shokai Ltd. (8011 JP, “Sanyo”) and owns more than 6% of the firm’s total outstanding shares.

RMB has been requesting inspection and copying of the shareholders’ book of Sanyo to discuss our proposals being put forward at the annual shareholders’ meeting scheduled in May with other Sanyo shareholders. However, Sanyo has been unfairly refusing to disclose the book without any legal basis. As a result of this action, RMB filed a petition for provisional disposition at Tokyo District Court to release the shareholders’ book of Sanyo.

We are disappointed with Sanyo’s management, who is not complying with regulations and continues to damage the lawful rights of shareholders, which are clearly protected by the Corporate Act. This is additional evidence that Sanyo’s management is not just ill-equipped to provide good corporate governance, but also lacks a law-abiding spirit that should be fundamental to any business. RMB believes Sanyo’s management needs to be completely upgraded to turn around the business.

Please refer to Sanyo Shokai Activism for RMB’s past press releases.

