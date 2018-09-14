Sao Martinho : Notice to the Market - Fire at Boa Vista Mill

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, September 14 , 2018 - São Martinho S.A., in accordance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, notifies its shareholders and the general market that, late yesterday, a fire broke out in the sugarcane bagasse pile at the Boa Vista Mill.

The fire was promptly controlled and no one was injured.

As a safety precaution, the mill's operations were suspended, which should be resumed within the next 48 hours.

We will keep the market informed.

Sincerely,

Felipe Vicchiato

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Aline Reigada

Investor Relations Manager