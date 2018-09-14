Sao Martinho : Notice to the Market - Fire at Boa Vista Mill

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
São Paulo, September 14 , 2018 - São Martinho S.A., in accordance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, notifies its shareholders and the general market that, late yesterday, a fire broke out in the sugarcane bagasse pile at the Boa Vista Mill.
The fire was promptly controlled and no one was injured.
As a safety precaution, the mill's operations were suspended, which should be resumed within the next 48 hours.
We will keep the market informed.
Sincerely,
Felipe Vicchiato
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Aline Reigada
Investor Relations Manager
Disclaimer
São Martinho SA published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 20:37:05 UTC