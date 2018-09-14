Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Sao Martinho SA    SMTO3   BRSMTOACNOR3

SAO MARTINHO SA (SMTO3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sao Martinho : Notice to the Market - Fire at Boa Vista Mill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, September 14 , 2018 - São Martinho S.A., in accordance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, notifies its shareholders and the general market that, late yesterday, a fire broke out in the sugarcane bagasse pile at the Boa Vista Mill.

The fire was promptly controlled and no one was injured.

As a safety precaution, the mill's operations were suspended, which should be resumed within the next 48 hours.

We will keep the market informed.

Sincerely,

Felipe Vicchiato

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Aline Reigada

Investor Relations Manager

Disclaimer

São Martinho SA published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 20:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAO MARTINHO SA
10:38pSAO MARTINHO : Comunicado ao Mercado - Incêndio na Usina Boa Vista
PU
10:38pSAO MARTINHO : Notice to the Market - Fire at Boa Vista Mill
PU
08/14SAO MARTINHO : São Martinho Announces 1Q19 Results
PU
07/30SAO MARTINHO : 1Q19 Earnings Schedule
PU
07/30SAO MARTINHO SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/27SAO MARTINHO : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends
PU
07/06SAO MARTINHO : Material Fact - Partial acquisition of the biological assets of U..
PU
06/26SAO MARTINHO : Material Fact - Guidance of production to 2018/2018 harvest
PU
06/26SAO MARTINHO : São Martinho Announces 4Q18 Results
PU
06/20SAO MARTINHO SA : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 3 478 M
EBIT 2019 851 M
Net income 2019 607 M
Debt 2019 2 034 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 12,54
P/E ratio 2020 10,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Capitalization 7 127 M
Chart SAO MARTINHO SA
Duration : Period :
Sao Martinho SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAO MARTINHO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Venturelli Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Campos Ometto Chairman
Felipe Vicchiato Chief Financial Officer & Director-IR
João Guilherme Sabino Ometto Vice Chairman
Nelson Marques Ferreira Ometto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAO MARTINHO SA3.81%1 698
NESTLÉ-3.17%257 404
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.50%72 082
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL2.50%64 338
DANONE-6.66%52 302
GENERAL MILLS-19.87%28 362
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.