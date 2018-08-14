Sao Martinho : São Martinho Announces 1Q19 Results

São Martinho Announces 1Q19 Results
2018/19 Harvest
São Paulo, August 13th, 2018 - SÃO MARTINHO S.A. (B3: SMTO3; Reuters: SMTO3 SA and Bloomberg: SMTO3 BZ), one of the largest producers of sugar and ethanol in Brazil, announces its 1Q19 results, for 2018/19 harvest.
To see the Earnings Release, please click here.
Upcoming Event: Conference Call
In Portuguese with Simultaneous Translation into English
Date: August 14th, 2018 (Tuesday)
Time: 3:00 p.m. (Brasília) / 2:00 p.m. (US ET)
Connection Number NY: +1 (646) 828-8246
Connection Number Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001 ou
+55 (11) 2820-4001
Access Code: São Martinho
Webcast: click here
Replay: available until August 20th, 2018
Connection Number : +55 (11) 3193-1012 or +55 (11) 2820-4012
Portuguese Code: 455386# / English Code: 420409#
Disclaimer
São Martinho SA published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 22:05:01 UTC