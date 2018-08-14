Sao Martinho : São Martinho Announces 1Q19 Results

São Martinho Announces 1Q19 Results

2018/19 Harvest

São Paulo, August 13th, 2018 - SÃO MARTINHO S.A. (B3: SMTO3; Reuters: SMTO3 SA and Bloomberg: SMTO3 BZ), one of the largest producers of sugar and ethanol in Brazil, announces its 1Q19 results, for 2018/19 harvest.

To see the Earnings Release, please click here.

Upcoming Event: Conference Call

Date: August 14th, 2018 (Tuesday)

In Portuguese with Simultaneous Translation into English

Time: 3:00 p.m. (Brasília) / 2:00 p.m. (US ET)

Connection Number NY: +1 (646) 828-8246

Connection Number Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001 ou

+55 (11) 2820-4001

Access Code: São Martinho

Webcast: click here

Replay: available until August 20th, 2018

Connection Number : +55 (11) 3193-1012 or +55 (11) 2820-4012

Portuguese Code: 455386# / English Code: 420409#

