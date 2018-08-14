Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Sao Martinho SA    SMTO3   BRSMTOACNOR3

SAO MARTINHO SA (SMTO3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/11
18.7 BRL   --.--%
12:06aSAO MARTINHO : São Martinho Announces 1Q19 Results
PU
07/30SAO MARTINHO : 1Q19 Earnings Schedule
PU
07/30SAO MARTINHO SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sao Martinho : São Martinho Announces 1Q19 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 12:06am CEST

São Martinho Announces 1Q19 Results
2018/19 Harvest

São Paulo, August 13th, 2018 - SÃO MARTINHO S.A. (B3: SMTO3; Reuters: SMTO3 SA and Bloomberg: SMTO3 BZ), one of the largest producers of sugar and ethanol in Brazil, announces its 1Q19 results, for 2018/19 harvest.

To see the Earnings Release, please click here.

Upcoming Event: Conference Call
Date: August 14th, 2018 (Tuesday)

In Portuguese with Simultaneous Translation into English
Time: 3:00 p.m. (Brasília) / 2:00 p.m. (US ET)
Connection Number NY: +1 (646) 828-8246
Connection Number Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001 ou
+55 (11) 2820-4001
Access Code: São Martinho

Webcast: click here
Replay: available until August 20th, 2018
Connection Number : +55 (11) 3193-1012 or +55 (11) 2820-4012
Portuguese Code: 455386# / English Code: 420409#

Disclaimer

São Martinho SA published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 22:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAO MARTINHO SA
12:06aSAO MARTINHO : São Martinho Announces 1Q19 Results
PU
07/30SAO MARTINHO : 1Q19 Earnings Schedule
PU
07/30SAO MARTINHO SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/27SAO MARTINHO : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends
PU
07/06SAO MARTINHO : Material Fact - Partial acquisition of the biological assets of U..
PU
06/26SAO MARTINHO : Material Fact - Guidance of production to 2018/2018 harvest
PU
06/26SAO MARTINHO : São Martinho Announces 4Q18 Results
PU
06/20SAO MARTINHO SA : annual earnings release
03/01SAO MARTINHO : Reports Summarize Molecular Structures Findings from T.G. Costa a..
AQ
02/17SAO MARTINHO : Notice to the Market - PBIO Equity Divestment
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 3 600 M
EBIT 2019 908 M
Net income 2019 549 M
Debt 2019 1 951 M
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 12,13
P/E ratio 2020 10,62
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Capitalization 6 960 M
Chart SAO MARTINHO SA
Duration : Period :
Sao Martinho SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAO MARTINHO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Venturelli Chief Executive Officer
João Guilherme Sabino Ometto Chairman
Felipe Vicchiato Chief Financial Officer & Director-IR
Nelson Marques Ferreira Ometto Director
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAO MARTINHO SA-0.60%1 803
NESTLÉ-3.89%251 421
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.29%73 150
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-2.01%61 830
DANONE-3.47%53 331
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.43%28 121
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.