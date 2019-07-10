Log in
SAP

(SAP)
Crowdsourcing Customer Service: How Ask an Expert Peer is Changing Real-Time Support

07/10/2019 | 09:37am EDT

When was the last time you went a full work day without using technology to send an email, schedule a meeting, or access a business-specific application? For workers in most industries, memorable examples of this are practically non-existent.

Gen Z continues to graduate into the workforce, and having grown up alongside technology and its convenience, this generation of workers is bringing with it a new standard for the resources necessary to get the job done, and get it done well.

Despite the significant efficiency gains in enterprise software like the cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, software is still not exempt from occasional technical difficulties. Now that these next-gen tools have become more of an expectation in the workplace than a novelty, real-time support cannot be reserved for fire drills - even minor IT issues can prove to be mission-critical. As such, today's tech-savvy workforce needs support that matches the speed, accessibility, and convenience of the technology that it's billed with optimizing. Enter the latest channel in the Next-Generation Support approach, Ask an Expert Peer.

Expanding the Expert Pool for Real-Time Results

Today, many consumer brands have online forums and chat boards available for customers to post their questions in pursuit of immediate answers. More often than not, peers comment with their own insights and experiences; however, these answers don't always deliver guaranteed solutions.

What if you could have the same kind of instant contact with a peer who is also an expert in the product you're inquiring about, in a private chat room environment? Now, customers of SAP SuccessFactors solutions can do just that. Ask an Expert Peer allows users to collaborate on technical, product-related questions through one-on-one interactions with an approved industry expert outside of SAP.

By broadening the pool of experts available to assist SAP customers, SAP is providing a real-time support experience for even low- to medium-priority incidents. Customers who took advantage of the Ask an Expert Peer feature trial edition prior to launch reported a satisfaction rate of more than 90 percent - the feedback speaks for itself:

  • 'I have tried [Ask an Expert Peer] twice with great success… This is fastest and most efficient way of resolving issues.'
  • 'By understanding the SAP worldwide market [through Ask an Expert Peer], involving more expertise is a better option for success.'
  • '[Ask an Expert Peer] is a very efficient way of resolving issues from the perspective of the end users and SAP.'

Support Channel for Every Need

While Gen Z has been a driving force behind many companies moving closer to the intelligent enterprise, it's important to remember that they're currently working alongside four other generations who use technology in different ways. As such, enterprise support should cater to the varied needs, expectations, and experiences of its customers while ensuring an ability to resolve issues quickly, efficiently and in real time. That's why Ask an Expert Peer is just one support channel offered through SAP's Next-Generation Support.

For those who prefer a do-it-yourself approach, the Knowledge Base article library and Guided Answers provide customers with the ability to search through SAP resources and solve incidents on their own terms. To meet a growing demand for real-time support, resources - such as Expert Chat, Schedule an Expert, SAP Community, the company's built-in support offering SAP CoPilot, and now Ask an Expert Peer - give customers instant access to internal and external SAP experts, fellow SAP customers, and state-of-the-art AI and machine learning technology to get problems solved quickly and efficiently.

Ask an Expert Peer is offered at no additional cost for SAP customers and is currently available for all SAP SuccessFactors solutions, with additional SAP product integrations planned for the future. Qualified customers can easily access the tool through SAP Support Portal and SAP ONE Support Launchpad, whenever a problem arises.

Ready to take advantage of SAP's global network of certified expert peers? Try Ask an Expert Peer today and submit your questions here!

Mohammed Ajouz is senior vice president and global head of Product Support at SAP.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 13:37:04 UTC
