A new openSAP course, Digital Supply Chain - From Design to Operate, has launched and is aimed at SAP experts in the areas of supply chain, research and development, manufacturing, and asset management.

[Attachment] An end-to-end digital supply chain is a must to ensure delivering the right product to customers at the right time and the right cost. In this interview, Hala Zeine, president of SAP Digital Supply Chain, offers her insights about this new course.

Q: What is this course about and why should we be excited about it?

A: The course focuses on the customer-centric supply chain, providing viewers with an introduction into a perspective that should be vital in customer conversations.

I believe that most companies target to run as an intelligent enterprise, where supply chain is a core capability. However, that can only be achieved if companies have end-to-end connected processes across the supply chain, and from the machine to the process - from atoms to bits.

I explain in detail our digital supply chain slogan, 'Connect Digitally to Perfect Reality,' how connecting the entire supply chain - starting with the design of new smart products and assets, to the handover to manufacturing, the delivery by logistics processes, including after sales maintenance and service for assets. And let's not forget the integrated planning processes across the whole supply chain, so from 'Design to Operate'. We also explain how we mirror the physical world with the digital world with the digital twin. Taken together, all of this improves decision making, all the while keeping in mind the reason a supply chain exists - to give the customer a great experience.

Who is the course for?

Anyone in the field who is interacting with a customer, since nearly every customer's supply chain is a make or break for their business. The course is targeted at all supply chain experts, consulting, sales, and pre-sales, as well as experts in R&D, manufacturing, and asset management. In general, I recommend that anyone who wants to know how important the Intelligent Enterprise is today should participate in the training.

What is the structure and how much time will it take to complete?

The course structure is eight units over the course of four weeks. Each unit should take 15 to 30 minutes to complete. The units are made up of short videos and self-test questions, and you can download the slides and videos for offline viewing. Self-test questions are for testing your own knowledge after each unit. There's also a discussion forum to ask questions and discuss the topic with both experts and fellow learners. The course is in English, but there is an option to use subtitles or transcripts for each video in German, French, and Spanish.

Can I join the course late?

Yes, you can enroll at any time. All course content will be made available from April 10 and if you'd like to earn a 'Record of Achievement' for the course, you can complete the course assignment at any time before the course ends on May 8 at 9:00 UTC. The content will remain available in self-paced mode after the course closes, but you'll no longer have the chance to earn a Record of Achievement or ask questions in the discussion forum.

What do I need to enroll?

All you need to enroll is a valid email address. You don't need to be currently affiliated with SAP and it's completely free of charge.

As the instructor, what makes you excited about this course?

I believe that having touchless, customer-centric supply chains will help the world run better and improve lives, especially with sustainability and ethical behaviour. Technology has gone a long way to give better visibility and security, leading to the ability to have more ethical, more sustainable and more climate-friendly supply chain, and, in the endm delighting the customer. It's an exciting time for the supply chain!

Is there anything else you'd like to share?

To succeed with the SAP strategy, to deliver the Intelligent Enterprise, the customer-centric supply chain is essential-we like to say, 'to connect digitally to perfect reality.'