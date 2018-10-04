Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP (SAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SAP : A Plan to Stop Food Waste with SAP Leonardo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 02:43pm CEST

Imagine you own a retail store, a bakery and a deli that sells baked goods, fresh seafood, poultry, and meat. Your food is good quality, but you sell more on some days and less on other days. The problem is, you have not perfected the skill of predicting how high the demand will be for your fresh goods.

If the store produces too little you have a shortage, if they produce too much you have a surplus. The obvious answer might be to make less food, but this strategy is flawed because you risk shortages. As we know, shortages mean you left money on the table   and could have brought in more revenue that day.

What about surplus? As one might imagine, freshly made food does not last very long. This means that the extra goods have a very short span of time to be sold and consumed. No one wants stale bread or less-than-fresh meat.

Customers come to retail stores because they trust that the store will have what they want and need. Without accurate demand predictions, you lose the trust of your customers.

How SAP Leonardo for Retail Can Help

SAP is co-innovating with customers to address this exact industry scenario. The company has developed the industry innovation kit for Retail, zero waste option, for SAP Leonardo. The idea is to minimize waste and to maximize margin; translation: save food and make more money. The industry innovation kit helps do this by providing an accurate forecast demand for perishable goods and an automated daily instructions list.

Oliver Grob, retail solution manager at SAP, explained, 'We have even built a mobile application for this, so the people working in the store or the bakery can use a smart phone or a tablet to record the current inventory.'

Because SAP Leonardo for Retail, zero waste option, is connected to the SAP Cloud, everyone can immediately know how much food needs to be made and how much inventory needs to be thrown out. With this simple and automated form of communication, money can be saved daily from minimized use of resources and minimal spoilage. In addition, customers can trust that the retail stores will have what they want, when they want it.

Furthermore, the zero waste option also helps when making plans. Based on what it has learned about the demand trends in your store, it can generate a list of ingredients and materials to replenish what has been used. With this extensive data gathered through machine learning and analytics, managers can make informed predictions and plans.

Leading Example Proves Out the Concept

SAP Leonardo for Retail, zero waste option, has already been proven with an SAP customer. You too could benefit from more accurate demand forecasting for perishable goods. You can start eliminating waste and saving money soon.

The kit offers a better understanding of inventory and demand of perishable products and is an important and convenient way to communicate information among employees. The knowledge can be used to help lower waste, whether that means minimizing spoiled food or unnecessary use of resources.

Eliminating waste saves money. It can also improve the business-to-consumer relationship. By becoming more knowledgeable about the demand, a retail store can gain trust. And when customers trust your brand, they'll keep coming back for more.

Learn more about SAP Leonardo for Retail, zero waste option

This story originally appeared on Medium.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 12:42:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP
02:43pSAP : A Plan to Stop Food Waste with SAP Leonardo
PU
02:30pSAP : Wolters Kluwer Demonstrates How to Harness the Power of SAP HANA for Plann..
AQ
02:29pFORRESTER RESEARCH : New Release of SAP Data Hub Accelerates Trusted Data Discov..
AQ
02:11pFORRESTER RESEARCH : Organizations Digitally Transform HR, Save Millions With SA..
AQ
02:11pSAP : University of Notre Dame Opens SAP Next-Gen Chapter to Spread Principles o..
AQ
10/03BERND LEUKERT AT SAP TECHED : How to Build the Intelligent Enterprise
PU
10/03SAP : Organizations Digitally Transform HR and Save Millions with SAP SuccessFac..
PU
10/03SAP : University of Notre Dame Opens SAP Next-Gen Chapter to Spread the Principl..
PU
10/03CA TECHNOLOGIES : Integrates and Offers Leading DevOps Solutions on SAP Cloud Pl..
AQ
10/03SAP : A Creative Way to Allow Users to Modify Org Chart Presentations – In..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Anaplan Files Proposed Terms For $217 Million IPO 
10/01Connected planning company Anaplan files for $233M IPO 
09/29Making Sense Of The Industrial Internet Of Things (Lessons From GE Digital) 
09/28The Reason(s) Why Oracle's Growth Story Is Crumbling 
09/24Microsoft announces new products, partners with SAP and Adobe 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 633 M
EBIT 2018 6 887 M
Net income 2018 4 423 M
Debt 2018 1 679 M
Yield 2018 1,36%
P/E ratio 2018 28,84
P/E ratio 2019 25,39
EV / Sales 2018 5,36x
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 109 €
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Bjoern Goerke Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP13.49%149 522
ORACLE CORPORATION5.22%188 485
INTUIT46.61%59 836
SERVICENOW INC50.47%34 904
HEXAGON29.23%20 198
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.22.08%15 321
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.