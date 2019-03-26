Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP

(SAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP Advisory Services: From Uncharted Innovation to Intelligent Opportunities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloud solutions, the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and predictive analytics - each of these intelligent technologies is charting an unprecedented and breath-taking future for all of humankind.

Yet, as businesses move through the peaks and troughs of their digital innovation efforts, it is rare that people have the omniscience to fully understand the exciting milestone changes that are about to unfold.

Instead, as technologies continue to mature, the relentless pressure to innovate ground-breaking, sustainable value for customers and the business is consuming tremendous attention. In fact, IDC predicts that over 55 percent of companies will be digitally enabled by 2020, transforming markets and themselves with new business models, products, and services.

But, it is important to remember that implementing the latest digital investments is not enough to win over an increasingly crowded and evolving marketplace. Companies must also deliver profitable, sustainable growth fueled by aspirational creativity and proven expertise.

Resolving Business Challenges and Innovating to Win with Less Cost and Risk

Most executives understand the fine line between digital investments and the outcomes they want to realize. If a newly deployed technology does not deliver the results expected by any stakeholder or user, they immediately question whether the digital investment is worth the time, money, and effort in the first place.

While such swift decision-making may seem prudent and well-intentioned, it doesn't allow organizations to get to the root of their innovation obstacles and needs. Businesses should also understand what customers want so they can create engaging experiences across all customer segments and groups of employees. Additionally, they must foster a culture of innovation that nurtures new ideas and builds strong offerings that exploit the full potential of the technologies they own.

This reality inspired the creation of SAP Advisory Services. Created to provide the continuous guidance our customers demand, the portfolio helps uncover new ways to optimize business operations, products, and services while encouraging innovation with less risk and greater speed.

Introducing SAP Advisory Services

As a portfolio of expertise, tools, and resources, SAP Advisory Services allows businesses to acquire the customer-centric operations, visionary strategies, and agile business models they need by focusing on five fundamental aspects of innovation success:

  • Digital business ideation and modeling: Generate sustainable value by turning ideas into a strong value proposition for your customers and company.
  • Digital architecture and road map design: Apply expert advice and guidance to plan your intelligent enterprise strategy, suitable business process model, and digital architecture.
  • Landscape strategy and architecture: Define a comprehensive IT strategy and enterprise architecture to facilitate your digital strategy and business process architecture.
  • Organizational change management: Foster a workplace culture that is committed to improving digital dexterity, innovating new ways to get work done, and enabling value-added transformation.
  • Value design and assessment: Define, develop, and benchmark conceptual ideas to improve the outcomes of new business models, processes, products, or services.

Throughout this series, we will examine how this portfolio blends established applications with emerging technologies, industry and functional expertise, and an ecosystem of innovators to further optimize operations and inspire history-shaping change. Bookmark the series landing page and check it each week. In the meantime, read our infographic, 'Accelerate Business Optimization and Innovation with SAP Advisory Services,' or visit our website for an overview of SAP Advisory Services.

Marc-Alexander Winter is service offering manager in SAP Digital Business Services.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 13:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP
09:05aSAPPHIRE NOW IN 2019 : Bringing the Intelligent Enterprise to Life
PU
09:05aSAP ADVISORY SERVICES : From Uncharted Innovation to Intelligent Opportunities
PU
03/25SAP : Five Questions with SAP CTO Juergen Mueller
PU
03/25CORPORATE ART HAS GENDER EQUITY PURP : Supporting Women Supports Everyone
PU
03/25ERP AT SIMPLON : Tools for Change
PU
03/25SAP : Celebrates 10 Years of Creating Sustainable Impact
PU
03/22SAP : iO Foundry New York Startup Rex Taps into Big Data for Precision Animal He..
PU
03/22IMPROVING PEOPLE'S LIVES : Saving Elephants and Rhinos
PU
03/22SAP : AI Predictions for 2019
PU
03/21SAP : How Conversational UI is Changing User Assistance
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 27 118 M
EBIT 2019 7 715 M
Net income 2019 4 276 M
Debt 2019 7 837 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 27,24
P/E ratio 2020 22,00
EV / Sales 2019 4,76x
EV / Sales 2020 4,33x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 107 €
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP13.47%137 058
ORACLE CORPORATION16.81%180 247
INTUIT28.95%65 760
SERVICENOW INC35.75%43 627
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.03%17 278
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC5.13%10 861
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.