Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP (SAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SAP : Analytics Cloud Helps Business Users Make Fast, Confident Decisions with Augmented Analytics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 09:13am EDT

NEW YORK- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the SAP Analytics Cloud solution is now available with new machine learning features to uncover correlations in an organization's data and help users make faster, more confident decisions.

The announcement was made at the Strata Data Conference being held September 12-14 in New York City.

Data scientists, who use scientific methods to extract knowledge from data, are a scarce resource inside most organizations. With SAP Analytics Cloud, business users have simplified access to powerful capabilities that unlock complex insight and can automatically detect issues before they arise. Machine learning enabled, SAP Analytics Cloud allows users to forecast future performance with just a single click. It also can provide risk and correlation detection, autonomous creation of advanced dashboards and storyboards, and hyper-personalized insights into data about suppliers, vendors and customers, including anomaly detection.

'Analytics is shifting from a passive system to an active system, and through new augmented analytics capabilities, our technologies are able to facilitate faster and confident decisions,' said Mala Anand, president, SAP Analytics and SAP Leonardo. 'With SAP Analytics Cloud, organizations are able to eliminate repetitive tasks and countless hours spent conducting simple data visualization, which allows analysts and decision-makers to spend more time focused on applying human ingenuity and creative reasoning toward actually solving these complex business decisions.'

Rainforest Connection plans to use predictive analytics and machine learning to take action on illegal deforestation.

'We use advanced analytics to alert local forest rangers to areas of concern before illegal activity begins. SAP Analytics Cloud provides a visual display of illegal logging activities to local authorities,' Rainforest Connection CEO Topher White said in the company's 2018 SAP Innovation Award entry.

SAP Analytics Cloud is a cloud-based solution for analytics, providing customers with integration of data visualization, planning and predictive capabilities. Users can access relevant, contextual information in one place, without the need for data replication processes, eliminating out-of-context and stale information. Intelligence and prebuilt content from SAP Analytics Cloud can be embedded into line-of-business applications for many use cases including people analytics, customer analytics, segmentation analysis, distribution analysis and total spend analysis.

SAP is focused on helping customers manage hybrid environments spanning on-premise and cloud-based data and analytics. Live data connectivity to on-premise sources allows customers to take advantage of existing investments while transitioning to a cloud strategy. In addition, SAP Analytics Hub offers a single front-end solution for analytic assets, whether on premise or in the cloud, including SAP or third-party content. It helps customers simplify access to analytics scattered across multiple heterogeneous environments, giving users a single version of the truth to make decisions based on facts.

To learn more about SAP Analytics Cloud, watch this video or visit booth #1001 at Strata Data. Additionally, a free trial of SAP Analytics Cloud is available online here.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device - SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 404,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Note to editors:
To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:
Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24
United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:
Samantha Finnegan, SAP, +1 (415) 377-0475, samantha.finnegan@sap.com, ET SAP News Center press room; press@sap.comElizabeth Somerville, PAN Communications, +1 (415) 544-7231, SAPanalytics@pancomm.com, PT

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2018 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.
Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 13:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP
09:28aSAP : Exploring Your Brain on Technology in the Q3 Issue of Digitalist Magazine ..
PU
09:13aSAP : Analytics Cloud Helps Business Users Make Fast, Confident Decisions with A..
PU
06:23aSAP : iO Kicks Off Berlin Startup Accelerator Focused on Machine Learning and Ar..
AQ
09/11SAP : Disrupting Employee and Customer Relations by Building Trust
PU
09/11SAP : How SAP SuccessFactors Designs Solutions That Enable Individuals
PU
09/11SAP : Corning Modernizes HR in the Cloud, Employee Thanks Leap Sky High
PU
09/11SAP : Intelligent Services for Marketing Deliver Deep Learning to Win New Custom..
PU
09/11SAP : Expands SAP Live Link 365 with Multiple Social Channels to Meet Demands of..
PU
09/11SAP ARIBA : Teams With SAP to Support Burger King’s Digital Transformation
BU
09/11SAP : Putting ERP in the Cloud at the Center of Your Digital Transformation Jour..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02Salesforce Invests In Narvar For Loyalty Management Tech 
08/16nFusz Readies Plan To Uplist To Nasdaq 
08/14The Shifting Nature Of Technology At Work 
08/06DocuSign To Acquire SpringCM For Contract Management Tech 
08/03As Markets Refocus On Fundamentals, EQV Takes The Spotlight 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 639 M
EBIT 2018 6 923 M
Net income 2018 4 423 M
Debt 2018 1 679 M
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 27,91
P/E ratio 2019 24,61
EV / Sales 2018 5,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,67x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 108 €
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Bjoern Goerke Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP10.05%146 338
ORACLE CORPORATION3.47%194 758
INTUIT43.25%58 465
SERVICENOW INC53.00%35 491
HEXAGON27.33%19 875
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.21%15 477
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.