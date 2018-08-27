SAP Ariba : Announces Datacenters in Middle East

Company launches facilities in United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to speed digital transformation among local firms

The race to digitize business is on among companies across the Middle East. And SAP Ariba wants to help them win. The company today announced that it has launched datacenters co-located with SAP in United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, giving companies secure, local access to market-leading solutions they can use to digitize procurement and transform their operations.

“Technology is fundamentally altering the way that businesses operate,” said Mohammed AlKhotani, General Manager, head of SAP Ariba Middle East and North Africa. “Companies across the Middle East and North Africa are at the forefront of this digital transformation, and SAP Ariba is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable them to push the limits of what is possible and move their businesses forward.”

SAP Ariba offers a comprehensive range of cloud-based solutions that companies can use to manage the entire source-to-settle process with greater speed, efficiency and intelligence. Buyers, for instance, can automate everything from sourcing and orders to invoices and payments, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and scale their relationships, simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control.

And with the launch of datacenters co-located within SAP facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, these state-of-the-art procurement applications can now be accessed locally. SAP is among the first multi-national technology companies to open a cloud data center in the UAE as part of its 5-year USD 200 million investment plan for the UAE and in Saudi Arabia, empowering Saudi Vision 2030 and beyond.

More than 3.4 million companies – including more than 104,000 in the Middle East and North Africa - use SAP Ariba’s solutions to connect and collaborate around more than $2.1 trillion in commerce on an annual basis. Companies like:

Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG), one of the top four companies in the Arab world according to Forbes Middle East, which replaced several point applications with SAP Ariba’s single, integrated platform which it is using alongside its SAP ERP system to drive a more transparent and collaborative sourcing process.

Gulf News, the top ranked newspaper in UAE, that is leveraging SAP Ariba’s cloud-based sourcing solutions and business network to discover, connect and more efficiently transact with its global suppliers and improve its bottom line.

Emdadat, which has built a digital marketplace through which medical providers and suppliers can connect and collaborate across the entire procurement process to increase their efficiency and improve the quality of healthcare across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia using SAP Ariba as the foundation.

To learn more about SAP Ariba’s solutions and the value they can deliver for your organization, visit www.ariba.com.

About SAP Ariba

SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 3.4 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships – simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where over $2.1 trillion in commerce gets done every year. To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable approximately 404,000 customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

