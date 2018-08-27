SAP Ariba : Announces Datacenters in Middle East

The race to digitize business is on among companies across the Middle
East. And SAP
Ariba wants to help them win. The company today announced that it
has launched datacenters co-located with SAP in United Arab Emirates and
Saudi Arabia, giving companies secure, local access to market-leading
solutions they can use to digitize procurement and transform their
operations.
“Technology is fundamentally altering the way that businesses operate,”
said Mohammed AlKhotani, General Manager, head of SAP Ariba Middle East
and North Africa. “Companies across the Middle East and North Africa are
at the forefront of this digital transformation, and SAP Ariba is
committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable them to push
the limits of what is possible and move their businesses forward.”
SAP Ariba offers a comprehensive range of cloud-based
solutions that companies can use to manage the entire
source-to-settle process with greater speed, efficiency and
intelligence. Buyers, for instance, can automate everything from
sourcing and orders to invoices and payments, while controlling
spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply
chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and scale
their relationships, simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control.
And with the launch of datacenters co-located within SAP facilities in
the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, these state-of-the-art
procurement applications can now be accessed locally. SAP is among the
first multi-national technology companies to open a cloud data center in
the UAE as part of its 5-year
USD 200 million investment plan for the UAE and in
Saudi
Arabia, empowering Saudi Vision 2030 and beyond.
More than 3.4 million companies – including more than 104,000 in the
Middle East and North Africa - use SAP Ariba’s solutions to connect and
collaborate around more than $2.1 trillion in commerce on an annual
basis. Companies like:
-
Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG), one of the top four companies in the
Arab world according to Forbes Middle East, which replaced several
point applications with SAP Ariba’s single, integrated platform which
it is using alongside its SAP ERP system to drive a more transparent
and collaborative sourcing process.
-
Gulf News, the top ranked newspaper in UAE, that is leveraging SAP
Ariba’s cloud-based
sourcing solutions and business
network to discover, connect and more efficiently transact with
its global suppliers and improve its bottom line.
-
Emdadat, which has built a digital marketplace through which medical
providers and suppliers can connect and collaborate across the entire
procurement process to increase their efficiency and improve the
quality of healthcare across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia using SAP
Ariba as the foundation.
To learn more about SAP Ariba’s solutions and the value they can deliver
for your organization, visit www.ariba.com.
About SAP Ariba
SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba
Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 3.4 million companies and
190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions
and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing
process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and
building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with
profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships –
simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The
result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where over $2.1 trillion in
commerce gets done every year. To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com.
About SAP
As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP)
helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office
to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP
empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and
use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition.
SAP applications and services enable approximately 404,000 customers to
operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more
information, visit www.sap.com.
