Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP

(SAP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/18 03:59:58 pm
117.65 EUR   +2.64%
06:54pSAP : Awarded for Running Germany's Best Digital Innovation Unit
PU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : Awarded for Running Germany's Best Digital Innovation Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

For the third time, renowned German business outlet CAPITAL and management consulting firm Infront have scouted the best digital innovation units in Germany. Among 50 participating corporate innovation labs, SAP Innovation Center Network was elected winner in the category 'Innovation Discovery.'

Even though the German economy is in a strong position to drive global digitalization, several reports show that the country needs to do more to harness the potential of emerging technologies. Leading companies have understood the signals and put their own mechanisms in place to deliver organic innovation. Today, German corporations have established more than 230 digital innovation units, which is reason enough for prestigious business journal CAPITAL and strategy and management consultancy Infront to put them to the acid test and assess their impact.

Around 50 corporate innovation units participated in the comprehensive two-level study along the phases Innovation Discovery, Development, and Scaling. While the last two studies showed that many innovation centers have advanced processes and methodologies in place, they lack evidence for sustainable impact on the mother company. Hence, this year's survey focused on tangible results - a scope that allowed the SAP Innovation Center Network to shine. The jury elected SAP Innovation Center Network as the winner in the category 'Innovation Discovery.'

[Attachment] Torsten Zube, head of SAP Innovation Center Network, could not hide this excitement: 'I'm particularly thrilled about this award when I look at the great competition. Many other companies are doing a fantastic job in the innovation space, so it's a tremendous honor for us to be announced as the No. 1. This gives us tailwind to continue our path.'

Last year, SAP Innovation Center Network took second place in its category.

With its global setup, dedicated engineering capacities, and end-to-end responsibility for innovation, SAP Innovation Center Network is pioneering transformative technologies for SAP. In previous years, the team has not only spearheaded the company's efforts around machine learning and blockchain, but has impacted SAP's strategic focus on the Intelligent Enterprise. Beyond that, the organization previously led by Juergen Mueller, now chief technology officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, generated recognizable revenue through products such as the SAP Product Lifecycle Costing solution and complemented SAP Cloud Platform with services that enable easy and business-oriented use of emerging technologies.

[Attachment]Thomas Sindemann, study leader and partner at Infront Consulting & Management, particularly acknowledged the holistic thinking at SAP Innovation Center Network: 'It was impressive to see how the SAP Innovation Center Network has constantly advanced its approach in service of the mother company. By balancing independent technology exploration and concrete validation of real-world use cases in partnership with the core team, SAP Innovation Center Network has been able to drive meaningful change inside SAP.'

'Innovating for a global software leader is a great privilege and a challenge at the same time,' Zube added. 'Continuously evolving our strategy and organizational setup requires us to embrace change. I'm grateful for my team's dedication and glad this hard work and commitment pays off.'

[Attachment]Max Wessel, chief innovation officer at SAP, set the context: 'SAP has more than 430,000 customers that look at us to build systems that are their driver for digital innovation. It is our obligation to deliver products, services, and business models that matter beyond tomorrow. SAP Innovation Center Network is one of our most impactful engines to make that happen, so this award is both an important recognition of our work and an incentive to expand our efforts on transformative innovation.'

German companies have established around 230 digital innovation units, 60 of them are based out of Berlin. SAP Innovation Center Network bets on a decentralized approach and operates from Potsdam, Palo Alto, Nanjing, Newport Beach, and Walldorf.

Fifty-eight percent of the digital innovation units build internal startups, while only four percent of them focus on employee mentoring and coaching. With the scouting and acceleration program in SAP.iO, SAP engages around 20,000 employees every year to support internal entrepreneurs.

The average digital innovation unit is three years old; SAP Innovation Center was established in 2011.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 22:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP
06:54pSAP : Awarded for Running Germany's Best Digital Innovation Unit
PU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:09aSAP IN VIETNAM : Not Just the Next Tiger, But a Unique Dragon
PU
10:04aSAP : Next-Gen Robots Are Consummate Team Players
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:15aSAP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
06/17SAP : and Life Ball Fight Against HIV and AIDS
PU
06/17SAP : Moves Up in Most Valuable Global Brands Ranking
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 27 372 M
EBIT 2019 7 751 M
Net income 2019 4 365 M
Debt 2019 8 946 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 31,63
P/E ratio 2020 25,07
EV / Sales 2019 5,43x
EV / Sales 2020 4,95x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP31.85%153 748
ORACLE CORPORATION18.01%171 703
INTUIT29.41%61 718
SERVICENOW INC54.20%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.39.49%18 125
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC79.27%11 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About