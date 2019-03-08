Log in
SAP : Bumble Bee Using SAP Blockchain Technology to Track Fish from Ocean to Table

03/08/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

SAP SE (SAP) and Bumble Bee Foods said Friday the seafood company is using SAP's Cloud Platform Blockchain service to track yellowfin tuna from the point it is caught to the consumer's home.

The technology allows customers to scan Bumble Bee Foods' Natural Blue by Anova yellowfin tuna cans with their smartphone to reveal where the fish was caught, the size of the catch and other information to verify "authenticity, freshness, safety, fair trade fishing certification and sustainability."

"With SAP, we have the ability to track fish the moment it's caught and as it travels around the world, telling the story of each tuna while positively impacting ecosystems and the lives of the people all the way down the line," Bumble Bee Foods Chief Information Officer Tony Costa said.

"This solution is an example of how blockchains can be used to revolutionize the future of food," said Oliver Betz, global head and senior vice president of SAP Innovative Business Solutions, part of SAP Digital Business Services. "It creates transparency and traceability across the food supply chain, from the ocean, across the cold chain, to the warehouse, store and our table."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

