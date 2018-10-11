SAP : C/4HANA Suite Enables Businesses and Partners to Transform CRM

BARCELONA - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Colombina S.A., AVL List GmbH, Deutsche Telekom AG and MEWA Textil-Service AG & Co. Management OHG have selected the SAP C/4HANA suite to help them drive digital transformation and deliver engaging customer experiences.

SAP is also introducing new services available in the SAP Commerce Cloud solution to help online retailers better understand customer needs and provide personalized shopping experiences that drive sales and reduce cart abandonment. The announcement was made at the SAP Customer Experience LIVE event taking place in Barcelona, Spain.

'Our customers want to have a single view of their customer - to create connected experiences and move fast,' said Alex Atzberger, president, SAP Customer Experience, SAP. 'We therefore created SAP C/4HANA, the fourth-generation CRM focusing on the customer and trusted data - and not limiting it to a sales opportunity. Just recently Microsoft, Adobe and SAP jointly formed the Open Data Initiative. This initiative will unify siloed data residing across multiple systems of record from varying providers. We are on the move and shaping the future with our customers and partners.'

MEWA Textil-Service chose SAP C/4HANA to help centralize and modernize its processes and offer its customers a professional and modern buying experience across all interaction channels.

Personalized Service Leads to Customers Who Keep Coming Back

Digital shoppers expect a personalized shopping experience with relevant products and information when they need it. If they are disappointed, they will abandon a cart or leave a website - often in less than three minutes - leaving vendors little time to respond to complete a sale. The new context-driven services in SAP Commerce Cloud offer real-time customer behavior tracking (at the customer's consent). The services allow sellers to offer customers incentives to continue shopping and complete purchases as well as remind them to return to the store. Sellers can instantaneously feature relevant products, deliver content or offer promotions.

The SAP Commerce Cloud solution runs on Microsoft Azure for customers to operate commerce software according to industry best practices.

SAP was named by Forrester Research Inc. as a leader in The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites, Q3 2018 and The Forrester Wave: B2C Commerce Suites, Q3 2018. According to the reports, 'SAP Commerce Cloud delivers a full-featured suite that leverages the strengths of the SAP ecosystem and integration with SAP S/4HANA and SAP C/4HANA … SAP is a best fit for companies looking for an industrial-strength, fully functional commerce platform.'

Powering the Digital Experience at SAP and Expanding the Ecosystem

SAP C/4HANA solutions are leading the way for customers and for the digital transformation at SAP. Eighty percent of SAP customers said they want to be able to buy products from SAP and its partners in a simple comprehensive online experience. The SAP Commerce Cloud solution unifies the buying process on SAP.com, where customers can find, test and buy products and solutions from SAP and its partners.

SAP is investing in its open ecosystem by continuously training consultants - now over 100,000 - on SAP Cloud Platform Extension Factory, which offers tools for partners to integrate easily with SAP C/4HANA. It also offers SAP App Center, the digital enterprise marketplace. As an example, NatWest Markets Plc recently introduced FXmicropay on SAP App Center as a service available through the SAP Commerce Cloud solution. Available as a premium certified plug-in, FXmicropay helps support e-commerce companies - such as retailers, airlines and travel agencies - price goods and services in their customers' local currency and remove the risk of cross-border currency fluctuations.

Visit the SAP News Center, or find more information on solutions at SAP Customer Experience.

