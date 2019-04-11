SAP : CEO Aims to Drive Market Cap as High as EUR300 Billion by 2023 -FAZ

--SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott said he wants SAP's market capitalization to more than double by 2023 to between EUR250 billion and EUR300 billion, from EUR120 billion currently, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports.

--The foundations for SAP's increase in value have been laid today, Mr. McDermott told FAZ in an interview, adding that the high market valuation of pure cloud-service providers suggests SAP's portfolio could potentially create a further EUR90 billion in market value.

Full story in German: bit.ly/2X85fjj

