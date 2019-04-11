Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP

(SAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : CEO Aims to Drive Market Cap as High as EUR300 Billion by 2023 -FAZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 06:02am EDT

--SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott said he wants SAP's market capitalization to more than double by 2023 to between EUR250 billion and EUR300 billion, from EUR120 billion currently, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports.

--The foundations for SAP's increase in value have been laid today, Mr. McDermott told FAZ in an interview, adding that the high market valuation of pure cloud-service providers suggests SAP's portfolio could potentially create a further EUR90 billion in market value.

Full story in German: bit.ly/2X85fjj

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP
06:02aSAP : CEO Aims to Drive Market Cap as High as EUR300 Billion by 2023 -FAZ
DJ
04:17aSAP : CEO aims to double market value to 250-300 billion euros by 2023 - report
RE
04/10SAP : Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools for 1..
PU
04/10SAP : Transforming Communities and the World through Entrepreneurship and Sustai..
PU
04/10SAP : ERP in the Cloud, Live in 32 Hours
PU
04/10ARCHITECTURE PLANNING : A Comprehensive Yet Flexible Model for Enterprise Archit..
PU
04/10SAP : Announces Enhancements For SAP HANA
AQ
04/09SAP : For the American Cancer Society, Better Customer Experience Can Save Lives
PU
04/09SERVICES AND SUPPORT AT SAPPHIRE NOW : Leaders Share Answers to Accelerate Innov..
PU
04/09LINKEDIN TOP COMPANIES 2019 : SAP Ranks First in Germany
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 27 101 M
EBIT 2019 7 720 M
Net income 2019 4 264 M
Debt 2019 8 123 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 27,90
P/E ratio 2020 22,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
EV / Sales 2020 4,39x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 107 €
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP14.69%138 147
ORACLE CORPORATION19.22%183 972
INTUIT31.62%67 556
SERVICENOW INC34.10%42 816
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.33.43%18 600
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC53.20%10 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About