SAP : Five Key Highlights at SuccessConnect in Las Vegas

Next week, we will be hosting our HR family at one of our biggest events of the year, SuccessConnect in Las Vegas.

While it is up to each of us to embrace opportunities for growth and learning year-round, SuccessConnect will be our opportunity to give our customers two jam-packed days of hands-on experience needed to put people at the heart of business.

'Family is not an important thing. It's everything.'

- Michael J. Fox

It is our responsibility to be a continued leader in driving the transformation of HR. We must remind our customers that SAP SuccessFactors is the leader in human capital management and that our innovative solutions provide a workforce experience that puts people at the heart of the intelligent enterprise.

To help maximize our customers' full potential at SuccessConnect, I wanted to highlight five key things you can't miss to ensure a successful event.

Announcements

Over the course of the event, we will be announcing new products, new partnerships, customer success stories and a surprise announcement regarding SAP. Announcements will be made during our keynote sessions over the two-day event. Here are a few announcements we made in June at SuccessConnect in Berlin.

Customers

We will have over 100 customer speakers at SuccessConnect in Las Vegas. This is invaluable for our attendees. They'll be able to hear directly from peers on their unique journeys partnering with us, implementing our solutions and truly transforming organizations around the world. Don't forget to start building your event agenda, and for a peek into the diversity of breakout sessions you'll find in Las Vegas, take a look at the featured stories on our website.

SAP Executives

In addition to hearing from our customers, attendees will hear from our executives on the future of HR, AI in the workplace and what's next for SAP SuccessFactors. The executives keynoting are SAP CEO Bill McDermott, SAP Executive Board Member & SAP Americas and APJ President Jennifer Morgan, SAP Executive Board Member & CHRO Stefan Ries, and SAP SuccessFactors President Greg Tomb. Take a look at our recap videos from SuccessConnect Berlin to see what's to come in Las Vegas.

Thrive Global

About two years ago, SAP and Thrive Global entered a partnership to enhance well-being and productivity for SAP employees and SAP SuccessFactors customers around the world. Arianna Huffington, CEO and founder of Thrive Global, will be hitting the stage on Thursday, September 13. Huffington is sure to have updates regarding the partnership, the latest science and technology around well-being, and the behavior change products her tech team is creating to help accelerate the organizational culture shift.

Michael J. Fox

Actor and advocate Michael J. Fox will be speaking at SuccessConnect this year. Fox is expected to deliver a thought-provoking closing session to give attendees the chance to examine what inclusivity and diversity really mean in today's workplace.

Businesses are focused on keeping up with the pace of emerging trends and SAP SuccessFactors can help businesses drive success through people. SuccessConnect is the place to discover new solutions that can help take businesses to the next level.

I look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!

Brigette McInnis-Day is chief operating officer and head of HR Strategy and Transformation for SAP SuccessFactors.