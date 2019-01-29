Log in
SAP (SAP)
SAP : German Software Giant SAP to Slash 3,000 Jobs

01/29/2019 | 06:21am EST

By Sara Germano

WALLDORF, Germany -- SAP SE said Tuesday that it will restructure for the first time in four years, continuing its shift toward cloud-based computing.

Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said the company expects more than 3,000 employees to be affected, though it expects its current global workforce of roughly 96,500 to grow by the end of 2019.

The global software company estimates restructuring costs will be between EUR800 million to EUR950 million, ($915 million to $1 billion), the majority of which the company expects to recognize in the current quarter.

"We are going to move our people, and our focus, to the areas where the new economy needs SAP the most," said Chief Executive William McDermott. Those include artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, blockchain and quantum computing, among other things, he added.

"We are building a company that is a fighting machine, that is ready to go into the marketplace against any dot-com from America, and win," he added.

Shares of SAP were down roughly 1.3% to EUR91.14 in early trading after the company also reported fourth-quarter fell 15% to EUR7.4 billion from a year earlier, although revenue rose to EUR7.4 billion, up 9%. Analysts polled by FactSet anticipated profit of EUR1.86 billion on revenue of EUR7.2 billion.

SAP offers a range of products and services to companies, including expense management platform Concur, IT-data platform SAP Hana, analytics, customer-experience software, digital supply chain as well as other categories.

SAP has been expanding its cloud-computing business as growth in its core software division has slowed. Bookings in its cloud-services division grew 23% to EUR736 million, with cloud revenue increasing 33% for the full year to EUR5 billion. Total annual revenues for the company grew 5% to EUR24.7 billion.

Mr. McDermott said the company didn't anticipate adverse effects from a potential slowdown in China's economy, and referenced an expanded cloud partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., initiated last year.

"I think I've been listening to how China is slowing down now for at least eight years," he said. "Don't be too short on China, would be my advice."

SAP said it expects to total revenues to "increase strongly" for 2019, with cloud subscriptions and support revenue to increase between 33% and 39% to between EUR6.7 billion and EUR7 billion.

Write to Sara Germano at sara.germano@wsj.com

