SAP : Hits Fiscal Year Targets on Double-Digit Cloud Growth

By Patrick Costello

SAP SE (SAP.XE) said Tuesday that the company met or exceeded all of its targets for 2018, partly due to double-digit growth in its cloud segment.

The German software company said net profit for the fourth quarter was 1.69 billion euros ($1.93 billion) on an IFRS basis compared with EUR1.81 billion a year earlier. On a non-IFRS basis, profit amounted to EUR1.86 billion.

SAP said revenue was up 9% in the quarter to EUR7.24 billion. Bookings in its cloud services division grew 23% in the quarter to EUR736 million, with cloud revenue increasing 41% on year to EUR1.41 billion.

Analysts had estimated SAP to generate net income of EUR1.52 billion in the fourth quarter on revenue of EUR7.25 billion, according to a FactSet-compiled consensus.

Net profit for the year was up 1% at EUR4.09 billion on the back of revenue of EUR24.71 billion, SAP said. Cloud subscriptions and support revenue amounted to EUR4.99 billion for the year, or EUR5.21 billion on a non-IFRS basis.

The company hit or exceeded all of its guidance metrics, even after these had been raised "multiple times," SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott said.

SAP said it expects to total revenues to "increase strongly" for 2019, with cloud subscriptions and support revenue to increase between 33% and 39% to between EUR6.7 billion and EUR7 billion.

