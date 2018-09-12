Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP (SAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SAP : Judith Michelle Williams Hired to Take SAP’s Diversity and Inclusion Strategy to New Heights as Head of People Sustainability and CDIO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Judith Michelle Williams has been appointed head of people sustainability and chief diversity and inclusion officer (CDIO).

Delivering on SAP's commitment to help the world run better and improve people's lives, Williams will grow SAP's diversity and inclusion strategy to fuel innovation and engagement and to drive business success in this rapidly changing digital world.

SAP has made significant strides in increasing workplace equality, achieving its goal of having women fill 25 percent of global management positions as well as being the first multinational technology company to be awarded EDGE certification. In her new role, Williams will be responsible for building upon this success and further establishing SAP as a leader that embraces and drives global diversity and inclusion both internally and in partnership with its customers. Williams will lead business health and diversity and inclusion, which focuses on gender intelligence, cross-generational intelligence, culture and identity, and differently abled people.

Williams has more than 15 years of experience at the forefront of the culture change movement in technology and entertainment, with a deep focus on analytics and strategies to identify and disrupt bias in social systems and corporate culture. She joins SAP from an organization she founded that consults with startups, venture capitalists and accelerators on embedding diversity and inclusion into the foundations of their organizational cultures. Williams has also served as global head of diversity for Dropbox as well as diversity programs manager at Google.

'SAP is a place where every person brings their own unique magic to help the world run better and improve people's lives,' said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP SE. 'I couldn't be prouder to welcome a proven leader like Judith to help us be the most inclusive company in the technology industry.'

Williams shared, 'SAP is an impressive brand not only for the way its technology helps the world run better and improves people's lives, but for its commitment to ensuring the global workforce is representative of all types of people. I am honored to join an organization with the ability to think ahead and engage in addressing workforce and business challenges in alignment with that vision, and I am excited about the potential of our technology to drive change while taking diversity and inclusion at SAP to the next level.'

Williams will work from SAP's South San Francisco office, reporting directly to Stefan Ries, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and chief human resources officer (CHRO).

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.

Media Contact:
Sue Sutton, +1 (610) 661-4095, sue.sutton@sap.com, ET

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.© 2018 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 17:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP
07:43pSAP : Judith Michelle Williams Hired to Take SAP’s Diversity and Inclusion..
PU
06:43pSAP : Is the First Large Enterprise to Run SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central o..
PU
06:43pSAP : Why We Are Starting a Human Revolution
PU
06:18pSAP : Discover, Try, and Buy Packaged Services and Partner Apps for SAP SuccessF..
PU
06:13pSAP : Digital Assistant and Android Mobile App for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions ..
PU
06:13pSAP : Creating an Exceptional Employee Experience Today for the Engaged Workforc..
PU
05:43pSAP : How to Solve the Right Problems as an Intelligent Enterprise
PU
04:23pSAP : Using Analytics to Speed Time to Implementation
PU
03:28pSAP : Exploring Your Brain on Technology in the Q3 Issue of Digitalist Magazine ..
PU
03:13pSAP : Analytics Cloud Helps Business Users Make Fast, Confident Decisions with A..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02Salesforce Invests In Narvar For Loyalty Management Tech 
08/16nFusz Readies Plan To Uplist To Nasdaq 
08/14The Shifting Nature Of Technology At Work 
08/06DocuSign To Acquire SpringCM For Contract Management Tech 
08/03As Markets Refocus On Fundamentals, EQV Takes The Spotlight 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 639 M
EBIT 2018 6 923 M
Net income 2018 4 423 M
Debt 2018 1 679 M
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 27,91
P/E ratio 2019 24,61
EV / Sales 2018 5,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,67x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 108 €
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Bjoern Goerke Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP10.05%146 338
ORACLE CORPORATION3.47%194 758
INTUIT43.25%58 465
SERVICENOW INC53.00%35 491
HEXAGON27.33%19 875
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.21%15 477
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.