SAP : Latin American Companies Transform Procurement with SAP Ariba

Latin America is a hot bed of innovation. Technology startups like restaurant reservation service Restorando and online real estate marketplace Properati are shaking things up for consumers. SAP Ariba, the world’s largest business network, is changing the game for companies by helping them revolutionize the way buying and selling get done. Next month, leading companies from around the region will gather at SAP Forum Brasil 2018 to discuss how they are using the Ariba® Network and the cloud-based applications delivered on it to digitize their procurement operations and manage everything from sourcing and orders to invoicing and payment in a simple, smart and consumer-like way. The event will be held at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo September 11-12.

“Latin America is officially wired, and procurement is no exception,” said Catalina Manrique, Vice President and General Manager, SAP Ariba Latin America. “In embracing digital networks and the technologies underlying them to power procurement, companies of all sizes, across industries are unleashing a new way of doing business that is fueling both innovation and competitive advantage region wide.”

More than 3.4 million companies – including nearly 350,000 in Latin America – currently use SAP Ariba’s solutions to manage their procurement operations. In the past 12 months, these companies in have exchanged more than 700,000 purchase orders worth close to $106 billion and more than 1.2 million invoices valued at nearly $18 billion. Companies like:

GPA, which has created a simple, compliant and consumer-like shopping experience that employees are happy to use while providing the transparency and traceability the company requires using SAP Ariba’s Guided Buying capabilities.

which has created a simple, compliant and consumer-like shopping experience that employees are happy to use while providing the transparency and traceability the company requires using SAP Ariba’s Guided Buying capabilities. Seguros Unimed, which is using SAP Ariba as the platform for its Digital + Project, an initiative designed to replace manual, paper-based processes with a modern digital platform for managing its entire source-to-settle process in a simple, integrated and intelligent way which has already generated efficiency gains with faster transaction cycles of up to 80 percent.

which is using SAP Ariba as the platform for its Digital + Project, an initiative designed to replace manual, paper-based processes with a modern digital platform for managing its entire source-to-settle process in a simple, integrated and intelligent way which has already generated efficiency gains with faster transaction cycles of up to 80 percent. Grupo Boticário , which is leveraging SAP Ariba solutions to drive an efficient digital process for managing its spend from end-to-end.

, which is leveraging SAP Ariba solutions to drive an efficient digital process for managing its spend from end-to-end. Eletropaulo , which is using SAP Ariba since 2016 to more efficiently manage all of its procurement and contract processes and currently has more than 1,800 sourcing projects, 1,200 contracts and 1,500 supplier registrations on the platform.

, which is using SAP Ariba since 2016 to more efficiently manage all of its procurement and contract processes and currently has more than 1,800 sourcing projects, 1,200 contracts and 1,500 supplier registrations on the platform. Grupo DPSP and J. Macêdo , who have implemented digital solutions to drive cost reduction, compliance, process improvement, working capital management and network collaboration.

, who have implemented digital solutions to drive cost reduction, compliance, process improvement, working capital management and network collaboration. Kroton , which has transformed its e-business through SAP Ariba Sourcing.

, which has transformed its e-business through SAP Ariba Sourcing. Votorantim Cimentos, which is using SAP Ariba to drive process efficiency and transform procurement.

About SAP Ariba

SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 3.4 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships – simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where over $2.1 trillion in commerce gets done every year.

To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable approximately 404,000 customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

