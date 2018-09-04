SAP : Latin American Companies Transform Procurement with SAP Ariba

Latin America is a hot bed of innovation. Technology startups like
restaurant reservation service Restorando and online real estate
marketplace Properati are shaking things up for consumers. SAP
Ariba, the world’s largest business network, is changing the game
for companies by helping them revolutionize the way buying and selling
get done. Next month, leading companies from around the region will
gather at SAP
Forum Brasil 2018 to discuss how they are using the Ariba®
Network and the cloud-based
applications delivered on it to digitize their procurement
operations and manage everything from sourcing and orders to invoicing
and payment in a simple, smart and consumer-like way. The event will be
held at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo September 11-12.
“Latin America is officially wired, and procurement is no exception,”
said Catalina Manrique, Vice President and General Manager, SAP Ariba
Latin America. “In embracing digital networks and the technologies
underlying them to power procurement, companies of all sizes, across
industries are unleashing a new way of doing business that is fueling
both innovation and competitive advantage region wide.”
More than 3.4 million companies – including nearly 350,000 in Latin
America – currently use SAP Ariba’s solutions to manage their
procurement operations. In the past 12 months, these companies in have
exchanged more than 700,000 purchase orders worth close to $106 billion
and more than 1.2 million invoices valued at nearly $18 billion.
Companies like:
-
GPA, which has created a simple, compliant and consumer-like
shopping experience that employees are happy to use while providing
the transparency and traceability the company requires using SAP
Ariba’s Guided Buying capabilities.
-
Seguros Unimed, which is using SAP Ariba as the platform for
its Digital + Project, an initiative designed to replace manual,
paper-based processes with a modern digital platform for managing its
entire source-to-settle process in a simple, integrated and
intelligent way which has already generated efficiency gains with
faster transaction cycles of up to 80 percent.
-
Grupo Boticário, which is leveraging SAP Ariba solutions to
drive an efficient digital process for managing its spend from
end-to-end.
-
Eletropaulo, which is using SAP Ariba since 2016 to more
efficiently manage all of its procurement and contract processes and
currently has more than 1,800 sourcing projects, 1,200 contracts and
1,500 supplier registrations on the platform.
-
Grupo DPSP and J. Macêdo, who have implemented digital
solutions to drive cost reduction, compliance, process improvement,
working capital management and network collaboration.
-
Kroton, which has transformed its e-business through SAP Ariba
Sourcing.
-
Votorantim Cimentos, which is using SAP Ariba to drive process
efficiency and transform procurement.
To hear first-hand from these and other companies about how they are
using SAP Ariba to move beyond simply automating tasks such as sourcing,
contracts and invoicing using disconnected, point solutions and drive a
unified process for managing all of their spend and trading
relationships from end-to-end on a single, integrated platform, register
today to attend SAP Forum Brasil. To learn more about SAP Ariba’s
solutions and the value they can deliver for your organization, visit www.ariba.com.
About SAP Ariba
SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba
Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 3.4 million companies and
190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions
and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing
process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and
building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with
profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships –
simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The
result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where over $2.1 trillion in
commerce gets done every year.
To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com
About SAP
As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP)
helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office
to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP
empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and
use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition.
SAP applications and services enable approximately 404,000 customers to
operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more
information, visit www.sap.com.
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts
are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,”
“predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to
SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject
to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's
future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's
most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2018 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as
their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE
in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark
for additional trademark information and notices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005441/en/