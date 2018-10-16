SAP : Leading Analyst Market Study Finds That 96 Percent of Respondents Would Recommend SAP Analytics Cloud

LEIPZIG, Germany - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that the SAP Analytics Cloud solution received top rankings in The BI Survey 18, conducted by industry analyst firm BARC, for business value, customer satisfaction, cloud business intelligence (BI) and innovations in the large international BI vendors peer group. In total, the report shows that SAP achieved 23 top rankings and 44 leading positions across five peer groups.

This announcement was made at the DSAG (German-speaking SAP User Group) conference being held October 16-18 in Leipzig.

'The results of The BI Survey 18 tell us that our one simple cloud experience for all analytics is resonating with our customers and that they see the value and appreciate the innovations we've put into SAP Analytics Cloud,' said Gerrit Kazmaier, SVP, SAP Analytics and SAP HANA and Database and Data Management, SAP. 'SAP Analytics Cloud enables every business user to access the information they need to make better, faster and confident decisions.'

The BI Survey 18 is based on findings from the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of BI and analytics end users. It was conducted from March to June 2018, with more than 3,000 people responding to the survey. The BI Survey 18 examined user feedback on product selection and usage across 30 key performance indicators including business benefits, project success, business value, recommendation, customer satisfaction, customer experience, innovation and competitiveness.

'SAP's strategic focus on its new cloud-based BI and planning product, SAP Analytics Cloud, seems to be bearing fruit,' said Dr. Carsten Bange, founder and CEO of BARC. 'The BI Survey 18 shows that customers are quite happy with this new product and are willing to launch their new BI initiatives - such as mobile BI, visual design standards and location intelligence - into the cloud with SAP.'

More findings from the survey confirm adoption from the surveyed users:

52 percent chose SAP Analytics Cloud because of the high innovative capacity of SAP

87 percent rate the SAP Analytics Cloud price-performance ratio as good or excellent

96 percent would recommend SAP Analytics Cloud

SAP Analytics Cloud is a single solution for end-to-end analytics with business intelligence and organizational planning, enhanced with the power of predictive analytics and machine learning technology. With SAP Analytics Cloud, customers can blend data from different sources, create compelling data visualizations, run ad hoc reporting and more. Integrated planning empowers companies to make the best end-to-end plan possible for their business. SAP Analytics Cloud simplifies financial planning and analysis with the ability to plan and forecast in real time. The newly released smart assist features in SAP Analytics Cloud give automatic insights at any level of detail, from a single data point to an entire model.

To learn more, check out SAP Analytics Cloud and The BI Survey 18.

