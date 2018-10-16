Log in
News

SAP : Leading Analyst Market Study Finds That 96 Percent of Respondents Would Recommend SAP Analytics Cloud

10/16/2018 | 03:13am EDT

LEIPZIG, Germany - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that the SAP Analytics Cloud solution received top rankings in The BI Survey 18, conducted by industry analyst firm BARC, for business value, customer satisfaction, cloud business intelligence (BI) and innovations in the large international BI vendors peer group. In total, the report shows that SAP achieved 23 top rankings and 44 leading positions across five peer groups.

This announcement was made at the DSAG (German-speaking SAP User Group) conference being held October 16-18 in Leipzig.

'The results of The BI Survey 18 tell us that our one simple cloud experience for all analytics is resonating with our customers and that they see the value and appreciate the innovations we've put into SAP Analytics Cloud,' said Gerrit Kazmaier, SVP, SAP Analytics and SAP HANA and Database and Data Management, SAP. 'SAP Analytics Cloud enables every business user to access the information they need to make better, faster and confident decisions.'

The BI Survey 18 is based on findings from the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of BI and analytics end users. It was conducted from March to June 2018, with more than 3,000 people responding to the survey. The BI Survey 18 examined user feedback on product selection and usage across 30 key performance indicators including business benefits, project success, business value, recommendation, customer satisfaction, customer experience, innovation and competitiveness.

'SAP's strategic focus on its new cloud-based BI and planning product, SAP Analytics Cloud, seems to be bearing fruit,' said Dr. Carsten Bange, founder and CEO of BARC. 'The BI Survey 18 shows that customers are quite happy with this new product and are willing to launch their new BI initiatives - such as mobile BI, visual design standards and location intelligence - into the cloud with SAP.'

More findings from the survey confirm adoption from the surveyed users:

  • 52 percent chose SAP Analytics Cloud because of the high innovative capacity of SAP
  • 87 percent rate the SAP Analytics Cloud price-performance ratio as good or excellent
  • 96 percent would recommend SAP Analytics Cloud

SAP Analytics Cloud is a single solution for end-to-end analytics with business intelligence and organizational planning, enhanced with the power of predictive analytics and machine learning technology. With SAP Analytics Cloud, customers can blend data from different sources, create compelling data visualizations, run ad hoc reporting and more. Integrated planning empowers companies to make the best end-to-end plan possible for their business. SAP Analytics Cloud simplifies financial planning and analysis with the ability to plan and forecast in real time. The newly released smart assist features in SAP Analytics Cloud give automatic insights at any level of detail, from a single data point to an entire model.

To learn more, check out SAP Analytics Cloud and The BI Survey 18.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.

Media Contact:
Samantha Finnegan, +1 (415) 377-0475, samantha.finnegan@sap.com, ET

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2018 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:12:07 UTC
