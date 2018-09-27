SAP : Leonardo Services for Quick Time to Value

Technology leaders are grappling with how to effectively integrate cutting-edge technologies - including blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, analytics, and machine learning - into existing systems.

Two commonly used approaches are to wait for someone else to figure out how to do it effectively or to insert these technologies into your existing business and assume gains will be realized at some point in the future. Unfortunately, neither of these approaches help companies become an intelligent enterprise that effectively uses data assets to achieve desired business outcomes faster and with less risk.

SAP Leonardo Services offerings make the Intelligent Enterprise a reality for customers by starting with the business objective, including the problem the customer is trying to solve. From there, customers are taken through a design thinking journey that helps them realize how they can apply intelligent technologies that drive outcomes at scale.

Through a flexible, modular approach, companies are asked four key questions at every stage in the process in order to keep the focus on taking innovative beyond prototype into a scaled deployment:

Feasibility: Can it be built and integrated with existing systems?

Can it be built and integrated with existing systems? Scalability: Can it be taken forward to the rest of your business and ecosystem from both a technology and a business perspective?

Can it be taken forward to the rest of your business and ecosystem from both a technology and a business perspective? Desirability: Will it deliver value to the end user?

Will it deliver value to the end user? Viability: Does it drive business value, is there a commercial case, and how will it generate impact and revenue?

The process results in significant business innovation with three key capabilities. They empower employees through process automation, such as invoice and payment matching, to enable employees to do more meaningful work. They anticipate and proactively respond to customer needs by creating personalized and unique customer experiences using, for instance AI, chatbots, and other intelligent technologies to deliver best-in-class customer service. They also invent new business models and revenue streams by monetizing data-driven capabilities and applying core business competencies in innovative ways.

What does the end of this journey look like? For a large Canadian bank with more than $280 billion in assets that was bogged down by huge volumes of customer support calls, an SAP chatbot alleviated 50 percent of customer support calls within 10 weeks of implementation, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and greater resource efficiency.

On this journey we recognize technology is not the sole purpose. It is a means to address the problem, but we need to be clear what we're solving for or we risk being distracted by what the technology is capable of, rather being driven by the business impact. When we focus on the business problems rather than the technology, we are able to create new value for customers, companies, and entire industries.

Sabira Ahuja is business innovation manager for SAP Leonardo.