SAP (SAP)

Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/27 06:06:12 pm
107.82 EUR   +0.02%
News 
News

SAP : Leonardo Services for Quick Time to Value

09/27/2018 | 05:47pm CEST

Technology leaders are grappling with how to effectively integrate cutting-edge technologies - including blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, analytics, and machine learning - into existing systems.

Next week at SAP TechEd in Las Vegas, learn how
SAP Leonardo will unlock your Intelligent Enterprise.

Two commonly used approaches are to wait for someone else to figure out how to do it effectively or to insert these technologies into your existing business and assume gains will be realized at some point in the future. Unfortunately, neither of these approaches help companies become an intelligent enterprise that effectively uses data assets to achieve desired business outcomes faster and with less risk.

SAP Leonardo Services offerings make the Intelligent Enterprise a reality for customers by starting with the business objective, including the problem the customer is trying to solve. From there, customers are taken through a design thinking journey that helps them realize how they can apply intelligent technologies that drive outcomes at scale.

Through a flexible, modular approach, companies are asked four key questions at every stage in the process in order to keep the focus on taking innovative beyond prototype into a scaled deployment:

  • Feasibility: Can it be built and integrated with existing systems?
  • Scalability: Can it be taken forward to the rest of your business and ecosystem from both a technology and a business perspective?
  • Desirability: Will it deliver value to the end user?
  • Viability: Does it drive business value, is there a commercial case, and how will it generate impact and revenue?

The process results in significant business innovation with three key capabilities. They empower employees through process automation, such as invoice and payment matching, to enable employees to do more meaningful work. They anticipate and proactively respond to customer needs by creating personalized and unique customer experiences using, for instance AI, chatbots, and other intelligent technologies to deliver best-in-class customer service. They also invent new business models and revenue streams by monetizing data-driven capabilities and applying core business competencies in innovative ways.

What does the end of this journey look like? For a large Canadian bank with more than $280 billion in assets that was bogged down by huge volumes of customer support calls, an SAP chatbot alleviated 50 percent of customer support calls within 10 weeks of implementation, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and greater resource efficiency.

On this journey we recognize technology is not the sole purpose. It is a means to address the problem, but we need to be clear what we're solving for or we risk being distracted by what the technology is capable of, rather being driven by the business impact. When we focus on the business problems rather than the technology, we are able to create new value for customers, companies, and entire industries.

Sabira Ahuja is business innovation manager for SAP Leonardo.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 15:46:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 633 M
EBIT 2018 6 887 M
Net income 2018 4 423 M
Debt 2018 1 679 M
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 29,10
P/E ratio 2019 25,62
EV / Sales 2018 5,40x
EV / Sales 2019 4,86x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 109 €
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Bjoern Goerke Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP14.50%153 844
ORACLE CORPORATION9.39%195 913
INTUIT40.82%57 415
SERVICENOW INC50.10%35 155
HEXAGON26.55%20 284
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.22.14%15 457
