SAP : Many Thanks, SAP Customers! We Are Honored to Be Your Partner for Purpose

05/24/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

Magic happened at SAPPHIRE NOW. SAP extends its heartfelt gratitude to its customers for their indelible acts of charity that touch people's lives in the moment of need.

In an exciting week that linked purpose with action, SAP and customers at SAPPHIRE NOW committed talent and resources to helping improve people's lives. SAP provided the venue for customers to share the many ways their products and services bring joy into people's lives and ease their way to a brighter future - from a fresh pair of jeans and appropriate interview attire to a daring act on the flying trapeze, even a daring science fair project or a delightful box of chocolates. Through generosity and commitment to meaningful causes, SAP customers inspire us in our purpose to make the world run better and improve people's lives.

'SAP is honored to partner with our customers as they transform their industries through the bold use of technology, as well as positively impact people's lives through their charitable actions,' says Alicia Tillman, Global Chief Marketing Officer, SAP. 'When we infuse our partnerships with purpose, there are endless ways we can help the world run better and our activations at SAPPHIRE NOW are a beautiful example of that.'

High Score Hoops for Charity

Bells and whistles sounded off during the Under Armour basketball game series at SAPPHIRE NOW. Players kept the heat turned up on the court with non-stop exhilarating action, while high-profile brands took turns during the three-day game series to make donations for charity in partnership with SAP.

With each high score, Hershey's donated a box of its fabulous Hershey's Chocolates to the Boys & Girls Club of America. Boxes of delicious chocolates are on their way to making children's lives a little sweeter while they reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

During Wednesday's game, Levi'sstepped up the action with a donation of t-shirts to the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, a low-barrier residential shelter with a focus on housing, emergency services, and diversion to help families and individuals return to stable, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

The spotlight shined on Cirque du Soleil for the Thursday game. Cirque du Soleil partnered with SAP to donate a pair of tickets for a Cirque du Soleil show to Fischer House Foundation, so military families can experience magical, exciting, and revolutionary entertainment while caring for their loved one.

Leading with Purpose for People

SAP customers again demonstrated their purposeful commitment during the A Call to Lead summit, hosted by Jennifer Morgan, president of the Cloud Business Group and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. Customers attending the event were invited to take a short survey that showcased the power of SAP Qualtrics technology. The survey comprised three questions: 'According to the CEO of Levi's, how often should you wash your jeans?'; 'What percentage of jobs today require technology skills?'; and 'How many pairs of shoes does the average woman own?'

For the first question, a large percentage of the audience answered correctly with 'never.' Levi's responded with a donation of jeans to the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. To the audience's delight, SAP then matched the Levi's donation, doubling the total number of jeans donated to the men and women of the shelter.

Anyone guessing 50 percent was on target for the second question, sponsored by Verizon. Through Verizon Innovative Learning, the company promotes science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education in schools to help under-resourced students who are lacking the technology and skills required for success in the digital economy. During the event, Verizon committed to sponsoring STEM programs in classrooms across the U.S, to provide access and technology to students as they prepare for their future in a digital world.

An astonishing majority of the audience answered the third question correctly: The average woman owns 20 pairs of shoes. In response, SAP teamed up with Tapestry, home to such popular brands as Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, to donate Coach shoes to Dress for Success, an organization that provides professional attire to women who are interviewing for jobs.

SAP is grateful to these organizations for their commitment and generosity. By partnering for purpose, we can improve lives.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 19:07:03 UTC
